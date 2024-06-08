Bengaluru: Why does India lag behind its neighbours Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in terms of health, nutrition, education etc. despite being an economic powerhouse? India has a lower female life expectancy at birth, higher prevalence of stunting for children under five years, marginally higher neonatal mortality rate , and with the exception of Bangladesh, has fewer pregnant women receiving prenatal care. In four decades, Nepal and Bangladesh have caught up with India in terms of female youth literacy rates .



In her research-related travels to Nepal and Bangladesh, academic Swati Narayan found that support for social welfare access and entitlements around health, education and sanitation are much better than neighbouring regions of India.

In Bihar’s Kishanganj, some Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, who are crucial for delivering health services in rural areas, had not received any medicines for two years while Nepal’s community health centres were better equipped. “Ironically, many of the medicine strips that I saw in the Nepali government health posts were ‘Made in India’,” said Narayan.

While women community health workers relentlessly work towards improving the community’s progress, women’s work is devalued in India, Bangladesh and Nepal, said Narayan. They are not recognised as workers and “neither earn a salary nor are they eligible for pensions, but are expected to survive on honorariums and incentives”.

Narayan is an academic and activist who teaches social policy and public health. In an interview based on her book , UNEQUAL: Why India Lags Behind Its Neighbours, she talks about social welfare access and delivery in India compared to its neighbours, Nepal Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, the role of women community health workers, and the impact social movements on the caste and social inequalities.

Edited excerpts:

In your book, you mention an interaction with ASHA workers in Bihar’s Kishanganj who have almost no medical supplies to support their work compared to a remote village in Nepal which was better equipped and managed. How would you attribute the different circumstances in both regions? Is it increased scrutiny on government services or a stronger autonomy within local systems of governance where people are able to demand welfare entitlements?

Ironically, many of the medicine strips that I saw in the Nepali government health posts were ‘Made in India’. But, the majority of health centres across the border in Bihar’s Kishanganj were closed. Under the Nyano Jhola (Warm Clothes) programme, the Nepali government even provides new mothers with a baby care kit with diapers, bibs and even a mosquito net. This disparity across borders is not only due to differences in state capacity and/or local accountability.

In the case of Nepal, there is a shared vision of ‘Naya Nepal’. This slogan arose during the Jan Andolans (People’s Movements) and the Maoist War (1996-2006). After the return of democracy, the 2015 progressive constitution has guaranteed the right to education, food, employment, housing, social security, information, equality, privacy, affirmative action and life with dignity. It also explicitly promises that every citizen shall have the “right to free basic health services”. So, not only are free medicines easily available, but the Nepali Supreme Court also ordered that all Covid-19 treatments should be free.

On the other hand, in Bihar’s Kishanganj some ASHA workers I met hadn’t received any medicines for two years. One reason is that Kishanganj is 400 km away from [the state capital] Patna.

The district also has a majority Muslim population. Even a Hindu ASHA worker I met confided that she wished that more Muslim women had been appointed. Based on her long years of experience, she had observed that village women find it easier to trust health workers from their own communities (with lesser social distance), especially to discuss contraceptive options. Across Bihar many health worker posts are also vacant. This reflects the overall neglect of the welfare state.

Though “development” is the buzzword before every election, there is a lack of a shared social contract between the state and citizens. On top of that, the common refrain everywhere was ‘Hum aage badhenge jab log hamare saath badhenge. Teen log aage. Dus log peeche. Lekin koi saath mein nahi hai. Koi judna nahi chahate.’ (We will progress when other people unite with us. Three people in front. Ten behind. But nobody is with us. Nobody wants to join hands).” There seems to be a clear lack of social unity, across caste and religious divides, to fight for basic rights.

ASHA workers, who are crucial for healthcare delivery in India, have for long complained of inadequate remuneration and incentives. There have been multiple protests across states. During your research, how different were roles for women volunteers in providing public services in Nepal and Bangladesh compared to India? Are there interventions that you feel can be adopted in India?

Since 2005, ASHAs have been appointed in India. But, Bangladesh and Nepal have a longer history of recruiting women as doorstep healthcare workers.

Since the 1970s, the Bangladeshi government has hired a permanent cadre of Family Welfare Visitors (FWV). With free contraceptives and medicines, they have been going door to door for decades with a focus on family planning. I met many FWVs who had more than 30 years of experience. One FWV recalled that when she started working four decades ago, people did not like contraceptive pills and there was no bharosa (guarantee) that if they had only two children, they would survive. They faced a lot of problems, and the chairman and member of the union parishad would accompany them to convince families, she said. Now, with improved education, vaccinations, and regular maternal health check up, families have realised the importance of contraception and small families. Huzoors (religious leaders) were also trained to convince people.

As a result, Bangladesh, a Muslim-majority country, has had a historic fall in fertility in the last four decades from 6 to 1.9 children per woman. Unlike India, the country has also managed to simultaneously improve child-sex ratios . BRAC, Gonoshasthaya Kendra and other Bangladeshi NGOs also have their own cadres of community health workers who conduct check-ups and sell low-cost medicines door-to-door.

Nepal’s doorstep health volunteers, Swasthya Sevika, are unpaid volunteers. But they command a lot of respect in the community. Many of them are wisened grandmothers who know the names of women in their village by memory rather than registers. As one Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) described to me ‘Swasthya Sevikas are the backbone of (our) society’.

However, the problem of devaluing women’s work remains across the three countries. None of these community health workers, except the Bangladeshi FWVs, are even officially recognised as workers. So they neither earn a salary nor are they eligible for pensions, but are expected to survive on honorariums and incentives. As frontline workers, they especially risked their lives during Covid-19.



