Rajsamand (Rajasthan): Aanachhi was just five years old when she was married to a 13-year-old boy. “I was married on a plate,” she recalls. “It is a tradition here. Parents make their children sit on a plate, and then they exchange those plates and consider the children married.”



“I don’t remember anything about my marriage, not even what I wore…I didn’t even know what my husband looked like or his name. I got to know it all later.”

As per UNICEF data as of 2020, India is home to 223 million child brides , a third of the global total and the largest in any country in the world. While the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 makes it illegal for girls under 18 years to marry, estimates suggest that at least 1.5 million underage girls are married in India every year.

It is not just about the freedom of choice for women; early marriage also “brings along early pregnancy , health risks , mortality , poor education , unemployment and gender-based violence ”, says Tara Ahluwalia, a Rajasthan-based activist working on gender issues.

This story is part of a series on traditions and customs, including those outlawed for years, that are yet forced on women in Rajasthan, with far reaching impacts. The first part is about child marriages and its consequences, still common in many parts of the state, and the country.





Child marriages have reduced, but still prevalent

In 2019-21, 24.5% of women in Rajasthan, 20-24 years, said they were married before they had turned 18 years, according to the fifth National Family Health Survey (NFHS-V). This has reduced considerably from 35.4% in 2015-16 and from 65.2% in 2005-06, data show.

Rajasthan’s latest child marriage rate is similar to that for all of India: 23.3% .

Some 120 km away from Rajsamand, in a village in Bhilwara district, Khushboo (name changed) gave birth to a baby girl in January 2023. Khushboo is 17 years-old, and was married in November 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic. “I had just dropped out of school after giving my class eight exams. I was anyway unsure of studying further but the lockdown confirmed it. My father is a driver and had no earnings for six months straight and eating three meals a day was becoming a big challenge, so they decided to get me married,” said Khushboo. “My husband is 12 years older than me and he has a grocery shop. His first wife had died within a year of their marriage.”

“Early marriage is one of the prominent, age-old traditions of Rajasthan,” says Kailash Brijwasi, founder and director of the Udaipur-based non-profit organisation Jatan. “However, things have gotten a little bit better in the past few years. Now, they wait for the girls to be around 18, if not past that age.”

Marudhar Singh Devda, coordinator for Childline, the national helpline for children in need, who works with Jatan in Rajsamand said, “Even today our team gets abused and even beaten up sometimes when they go to stop a child marriage. This happens most often in the tribal belt. If a parent has three daughters, say, they would wait only for the eldest of them to become 17 or 18 and the rest would also be married altogether no matter what their age is.”

Weddings are an expense, and for poor families who cannot afford one, getting daughters married in a group marriage or samoohik-vivah is an economical option. But, Marudhar said, villagers feel their standing in the community would be impacted if they participate in a community wedding, and instead they prefer organising their own wedding, but get all daughters married at the same time. In most of these situations, the oldest daughter is above 18 years, but the younger ones might not be.

“The decline in early marriages isn't a justification for it. The practice hasn't ended yet, said Sudhir Joshi, the superintendent of police of Rajsamand district. “Laws and regulations are one thing & being able to bring a societal change is another. That's what our focus is going to be."

He said that he joined only 15 days ago, and plans to organise campaigns with the police department & local NGOs, conduct street plays and other other awareness campaigns to help the locals understand the issues in early marriages in the language they speak.





Why child marriages continue

Reasons for early marriage, as per a 2023 study , include lack of education and the gender gap in literacy, belonging to a poor household, prevailing social traditions and practices.

“Child marriage is a consequence of deep-rooted socio-cultural norms and entrenched gender inequalities. Poverty, financial insecurity, lack of education and concern for the safety of girls often force parents to marry their daughters off early,” said Poonam Muttreja, executive director of the Population Foundation of India (PFI), a nonprofit working on gender issues, in an email response. “Communities often view it as a ‘solution’ to ‘secure’ their daughters’ future or mitigate their economic circumstances.”

Aanachhi was born in 1980, the second girl born to a woman only 15 at the time. Aanachhi means unwanted, literally what her family, who has a strong son preference, felt about her at her birth. Her mother went on to give birth to three other girls before a son was born as the youngest of six.



