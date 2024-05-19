Mumbai and Palghar: Suvarna Kamble (45), an accredited social health activist (ASHA) from Palghar, remembers a time when she brought a woman from Dhansar, a village in Palghar block of Palghar district, to a family planning clinic in Virar for a sterilisation procedure.



At 11 pm one night, the woman had called Kamble to report that her wound had begun to discharge a liquid that was sufficient to soak through the bedsheet she had been using to staunch the flow. At 4 am, her husband called to say that she was close to losing consciousness and the nearest hospital had turned them away.

Kamble spent the night awake with worry, planning her next steps. The first train from Dahanu Road to Saphale was at 4.55 am in the morning. She asked the woman’s husband to bring her to the primary healthcare centre (PHC) in Saphale on the train. “I convinced the nurse on duty to do her sutures again, at 5 am in the morning. The woman recovered immediately,” she told IndiaSpend.

Her job, as per the guidelines of the National Health Mission (NHM), only required her to refer the patient and to escort her to the location of the procedure. In actual practice, in addition to struggling to find facilities that are willing to admit the people she refers to, the frontline worker has to spend considerable money on transport and treatment out of her pocket, both for herself and the people she serves.

As per the revised NMH guidelines for 2022 , there should be a sub district hospital for every one million population, and it should provide paediatric, gynaecological and obstetrics care. There is no district hospital in Palghar, however, and just two sub district hospitals , both of which are located in Dahanu block, to serve the population of 2.9 million . Therefore, she has to rely on the services of private hospitals to help her patients.

Situated between the Arabian Sea and the Sahyadri range 100 km north of Mumbai, Palghar was carved out of Thane district in 2014 . Kamble, along with residents of Palghar and neighbouring Mumbai, Thane and Nashik, will cast her vote on May 20 for the General Elections.





First point of call for the community

At a subcenter, an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) has a team of ASHAs under her. If a mid-level health practitioner (MLHP) is present, the sub centre becomes an Ayushman Arogya Mandir (AAM), explained the chief health officer (CHO) who is the MLHP of a sub centre attached to the Saphale PHC who wishes to remain anonymous. The number of ASHAs under the ANM depends on the population of the village.

This AAM is equipped to monitor blood pressure and blood sugar, screen for oral cancer and breast cancer, collect sputum samples of suspected tuberculosis patients, monitor the weight of pregnant women and newborn children, etc. A doctor from the Primary Healthcare Centre at Saphale (where the emergency suturing was performed) visits every week.

ASHAs have a list of 65 duties for which they receive incentives, including maintaining a record of all the married women and young children in their community, ensuring that expectant mothers get antenatal and postnatal checkups, monitoring the weight gain of children, administering oral rehydration salts to those who report diarrhoea-like symptoms, building awareness in their community about family planning practices, administering drugs for the control of vector-borne diseases, etc.

This requires Kamble to be on good terms with the people in the community. “Otherwise, no lady will tell me how much she ate, what her child ate, if he is sick or if her husband drinks,” she pointed out.

When she finds a person in need of medical attention, she accompanies them to the nearest hospital, which is a private facility. In extreme cases, she gets into a vehicle to take the patient and their family to Nair Hospital in Mumbai, a four-hour drive.

The cadre of ASHAs evolved from the Mitanin Program in Chhattisgarh. “They are supposed to be the link workers in the community, a liaisoning grassroots worker that takes healthcare to the doorstep of the community and who brings the people to the healthcare system,” said Dr Suparna Ghosh-Jerath.

Ghosh-Jerath is a nutrition researcher and Program Head, Nutrition, at The George Institute for Global Health, India who has worked with the Delhi State Health Mission for a World Health Organisation-funded project to develop a remodelled ASHA program for better selection, recruitment, training of ASHAs and implementation of the program.

As the emphasis of healthcare expanded to include prevention of non-communicable diseases, oral health, disability prevention, etc, the ASHAs’ duties expanded to deliver comprehensive care. Kamble told IndiaSpend that she enters data that she collects, ranging from alcohol use to birth weight, on 18 different portals. She also helps beneficiaries get Ayushman Bharat Health Authority (ABHA) IDs–which would allow them to access their health records digitally–and Ayushman Bharat cards for health insurance benefits under Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana.

In their current role ASHAs, being the link workers, should be equipped to understand the healthcare needs of the family they visit in totality, and then they need to know the proper referral system, explained Ghosh-Jerath. “She needs to know where to send a pregnant woman, whom to refer to if someone needs care for any particular condition, when to contact her ANM to ensure that the ANM’s workload is manageable.”

Officially, her work hours are 10 am to 2 pm thrice a week. However the ANM, who is also the ASHA facilitator at her subcenter, expects Suvarna to be available and ready to visit at a phone call’s notice all the time. Suvarna is considered an “honorary volunteer” by the NHM.

For this volunteer work, Kamble is paid an honorarium of Rs 2,000 from the centre and Rs 3,500 from the state of Maharashtra. The ASHAs’ honoraria do not reflect the tasks they do, according to Jayati Ghosh, professor of economics at Amherst University whose book “Never Done and Poorly Paid” highlights the issue of women’s care work being undervalued both at home and outside it.

“If performed properly, their jobs would involve working days of around 6-10 hours, maybe more, depending on the specific needs of women and children under their coverage,” she explained.

While ASHAs do not need to be educated beyond Grade VIII (although preference will be given to those who have passed Grade X), they are required to be literate and have computational skill. They also need other skills and competencies, which Ghosh-Jerath called “functional literacy”, to identify at-risk populations and become compassionate workers with excellent communication skills. They are not called upon to cure or treat a person, but they need to use the drug kits in their custody with proper training, retraining, care and caution, she added.

"It is their communication skills that are important to convince the community members to give a sample for testing and take pills for a disease, etc.,” explained the CHO.



