The drop in allocation over the years has concerned parliamentary committees as well.

The 2023-24 Lok Sabha Standing Committee report on Rural Employment through Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, presented in February 2024, said that the reduction in budgetary allocation in 2023-24 was “puzzling and needs to be looked into”.

The committee noted that the pruning of funds at budget estimate stage has a “cascading effect on various important aspects such as timely release of wages, release of material share etc. which have a telling impact on the progress of the scheme”.

This was not the first time the committee was puzzled with the lowering of allocation. Two years earlier, the committee released a report critically evaluating the rural jobs programme which said that it was “quite perplexing as to the rationale behind keeping the BE [budget estimate] for 2021-22 at Rs 73,000 crore while in the previous financial year, the expenditure was to the tune of Rs 111,170.86 crore.”

The Ministry of Rural Development’s (MoRD) reply in an August 2022 action-taken report on the issue said that MGNREGS is a demand-driven wage employment programme and the funds release to states “is a continuous process and Central Government is committed in making funds available keeping in view the demand for work on the ground”. In the following budget, allocations were 33% below the 2022 revised estimate.

When IndiaSpend asked about the reduction, in February 2023, the MoRD said that the upward revisions each year show that “the actual releases to the states have been much higher than that provided for at the BE level”.

In a 2023-24 pre-budget analysis , Peoples' Action for Employment Guarantee (PAEG), a MGNREGS research and advocacy group, had said that Rs 2.72 lakh crore was needed to guarantee 100 days of work per household. In 2023-24, each household was provided 52 days of work on average, which was as much as in 2020-21.

“MGNREGA is caught today in a deadly pincer,” economist Jean Drèze told IndiaSpend in a February 2023 interview . “On one side, the budget has been drastically cut, not only vis-à-vis last year's revised estimates but also vis-à-vis budget estimates in any of the last five years.”

IndiaSpend has written to the secretary of the rural development ministry for comments on underallocation of funds, arrears to states, and issues of delay compensation, and the government’s response to the standing committee’s recommendations. We will update this story when we receive a response.

Low wages and large arrears

The highest MGNREGS daily wage rate notified for 2024-25 was Rs 374 in Haryana and three panchayats in Sikkim, which was Rs 1 lower than national minimum wage recommended in 2019 by the Anoop Satpathy committee to review and recommend methodology for fixation of national minimum wage.

In 2024, on average, notified MGNREGS wages increased 7% nationally since the previous year, our analysis of wage data shows. According to MGNREGS 2023-24 data , average wages that were paid out in 13 states (excluding West Bengal due to stalling funds ) were less than the wage rate notified for that year. Further, they were less even than the average wages for farm work in 19 states the previous year, our analysis showed.

Two years earlier, in February 2022, the standing committee report recommended that the government address wage disparity and devise a “mechanism for notifying a unified wage rate across the entire country”.

If MGNREGA is implemented properly it will reduce poverty, increase the floor wage and improve incomes, said Anuradha Talwar, trade unionist with Paschim Banga Khet Majoor Samity , and added that MGNREGS wages should be Rs 800 taking into account inflation and other factors. “We face criticism on allocations and affordability if we demand that the wages are to be Rs 800,” said Talwar. “It may be unrealistic in terms of the present budget, but it is only such a large significant step that will transform the poverty situation.”

The 2024 standing committee report said that considering agricultural workers and other labourers were getting more wages, MGNREGS may attract more workers if remuneration was better. It asked the rural development department to take a “considered view on the pertinent issue of suitable increase in the wage rates” and increase them at the earliest.

Chakradhar Buddha, senior researcher, LibTech India , said although Rs 400 (promised by the Congress) is less as wage rate, it can be provided. “The wages alone come to Rs 1.25 lakh crore, and then there is administrative and material expenditure and arrears,” he said. “Total allocation for the programme must increase significantly.”

In addition to low wages, by the end of March 2024, states had a negative balance of Rs 22,563 crore ($2.7 billion), an amount that was more than a quarter of the 2024-25 MGNREGS budget , including pending liabilities for wages, material and administrative expenses to the tune of Rs 20,232 crore. Of this, 93% was for material and 3.5% for wages. On average, 17% of the budget is spent to clear pending liabilities, an analysis of MGNREGS finances over nine years by PAEG shows.

While it is accurate to say that a significant portion of the dues for 2023-24 are related solely to material payments, “history has shown that a substantial portion of the dues could also be attributed solely to wages”, said Chakradhar. This inconsistency in dues allocation has been a recurring issue with NREGA where sometimes the majority consists of wage dues, while other times it is material dues, he said.

The 2024 standing committee report noted that there are delays in material payment and the rural development department was trying to devise systems to remove or minimise delays. The Committee recommended that the department “spruce up their financial mechanisms” so that beneficiaries and MGNREGS works do not suffer.

Wage payments routinely delayed, but compensation paid has reduced

If the workers are not paid their wages within 15 days, the beneficiary is entitled to delay payment at the rate of 0.05% of unpaid wages per day of delay beyond the 16th day of closure of muster roll.

In a decade since 2014-15, the approved amount for delay compensation has never been paid fully. In 2014-15, 93% of the approved amount was paid, the most in the last decade. Further, 82% of the approved compensations were paid in 2021-22, the highest In the Modi government’s second term. In the following two years, only 64% and 25% of the approved amounts were paid.