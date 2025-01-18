New Delhi: When 34-year-old Kruti realised she was pregnant early in January 2024, she was embarrassed. The Delhi resident has four children--her oldest is 12 years old and the youngest is six. She felt people would make fun of her and that she had to arrange for an abortion herself.

So Kruti went to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, a Delhi-government-run hospital in North West Delhi. “When I met the doctor and told her I wanted an abortion, she shouted at me: ‘How many kids will you produce? Don't you ever think about the future?’ Badtameezi se baat karte hai. (They speak very rudely),” said Kruti, whose name has been changed to protect her privacy. Her voice trailed off as she could not bear to mention everything the doctor said.

Kruti said she was given a run-around in the busy, crowded hospital for four days over a couple of weeks. She spent days undergoing blood tests, an ultrasound test, and collecting the reports, for which she came to the hospital several times. She said that it was hard to leave her young kids at home and come to the hospital constantly, as there is nobody to take care of them.

She was already two-and-a-half months pregnant, and felt that she was running out of time. “Not once did I get an assurance from the doctor that I will get an abortion,” Kruti said.

The Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act , 2021 allows abortion up to 20 weeks of pregnancy for most women--that is about five months--and till 24 weeks of pregnancy for certain categories of women such as those whose marital status has changed, rape victims, disabled women, or minors, among a few others.

This correspondent heard stories of denial of services, active discouragement, or prohibitively steep abortion fees from women and stakeholders from four states, including parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. This results in women going from doctor to doctor. This is the first in a four-part series on abortion access in the country.

Conversations about abortion in the public sphere, especially in the Supreme Court, miss the nuances of what women go through while looking for abortion services--often placing the responsibility squarely on the women for seeking “late abortion”. In one of the cases of “later abortion of 26 weeks of pregnancy”, the former Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud asked what the major, married woman who already had two children was doing for 26 weeks.

We spoke briefly to Vandana Bagga, Director of Delhi government’s Directorate of Family Welfare, who said that there are regular training sessions with both public and private doctors about respectful maternal care and comprehensive abortion care, and that the government has a “no refusal” policy for any service.

Kruti’s experience compelled her to seek private doctors. But her husband found out that it would cost them at least Rs 15,000, which was unaffordable for them. Then she contacted Gayatri, an ASHA worker in her area who took her to Parivar Seva Sanstha clinic in Rohini.

Parivar Seva Sanstha is a non-profit which provides safe reproductive health services at affordable cost--this includes abortion, contraception, as well as sterilisation services. Organisations such as Parivar Seva Sangh have also roped in these ASHA workers to tell the community about their facilities.

Kruti got her abortion towards the end of February and got a sterilisation surgery done in the same clinic in March.





Respectful, non-judgemental abortion care

As per the Comprehensive Abortion Care Training and Service guidelines , service providers are advised to counsel the women seeking abortion while maintaining their privacy and confidentiality, and being respectful and non judgemental. It says that doctors should assure these women that they will not be refused abortion services.

However, multiple visits to the hospital act as a deterrent for the woman seeking abortion. It does not inspire confidence that they can get abortion done. Gayatri, the Delhi ASHA worker, said that women have to go through several rounds to these hospitals, which only very poor women endure. Gayatri said that she has seen doctors and other staff in public hospitals hurl the choicest abuses at women seeking abortion.

“I have seen the hospital staff slapping these women and asking, ‘You were having fun at the time, now why do you have pain while we place an instrument inside you?’ I have seen even sweepers talk like this to women. The women (seeking abortion) women are so helpless as they do not have money,” said Gayatri.

She has herself undergone abortion at Parivar Seva Sanstha more than a decade ago. Even though she is an ASHA worker with some understanding of how public hospitals function, she said she would not dream of going for abortion in one.

“I cannot even think about going to a public hospital for abortion. Ek roti kam kha lungi par waha nahi karvaungi (I will eat less [to save money for private care], but will not get the procedure there),” said Gayatri.



