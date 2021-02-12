New Delhi: India routinely misestimates thinness, overweight and stunting among adolescents because official data sources do not gather sufficient data specifically on adolescents, clubbing them instead with data on adults. This holds true across states, rural-urban residence and wealth groups, a June 2020 study says, showing up data gaps with wide-ranging implications for policy and programme design.



"Children and adolescents of these ages are increasingly experiencing anaemia, micronutrient deficiencies, diabetes, chronic kidney diseases, cardiovascular diseases like hypertension and cancer," Madhavi Bhargava, the lead author of the study, told IndiaSpend. "If undetected at adolescence, these will impact the health and well-being of the adult."

Incorrect estimates of thinness, stunting The NFHS does not use age and sex-specific reference for adolescents, as recommended by the WHO, to estimate their nutritional status, leading to an overestimation of thinness while stunting has remained undetected despite being prevalent across states, the study , which was led by a team of researchers at the Yenepoya Medical College and Research Centre in Mangalore, found in March 2020. The prevalence of thinness in boys and girls thus estimated is 58.1% and 46.8% in NFHS-3, and 45% and 42% in NFHS-4, respectively. The study used WHO-recommended age- and sex-specific references to find that 22.3% of boys and 9.9% of girls were too thin in 2005-06 and 16.5% and 9% in 2015-16--lower than NFHS estimates. This means that 15- to 19-year-olds are not as thin as the average for the 15- to 49-year-old category suggests, said Madhavi. "The problem lies within our definition of adolescents while collecting this data; 15- to 19-year-olds are considered adults and 5-14-year-olds have no mention." Though Indians are legally considered adults at age 18 for purposes such as voting , this is not the same as adulthood according to the life cycle, which is the basis of health policies and begins at 20 years . On the other hand, stunting, another important metric for malnutrition in 15- to 19-year-olds, has remained hidden in the data of NFHS 3 and 4. "Stunting was found in more than 30% in boys and girls in NFHS-4, with a disturbing increase in NFHS-4 compared to NFHS-3," said Anurag Bhargava. Stunting can also complicate estimates of both thinness and overweight in children and adolescents. Around two-thirds of the working population in India are earning 13% less because of stunting in childhood--being excessively short for their age--one of the world's highest such reductions in per capita income, IndiaSpend reported in 2018. CNNS and other surveys The Comprehensive National Nutrition Survey (CNNS) conducted between 2016-18 by the MoHFW along with the United Nations Children's Fund and international health and development research group Population Council , collected nutrition data for 6- to 14-year-olds for the first time. The CNNS estimated the prevalence of malnutrition, anaemia, micronutrient deficiencies and biomarkers of non-communicable diseases in preschoolers (0-4 years), school-age children (5-9 years) and adolescents (10-19 years). "Previous national surveys had not collected nationally representative data on children between the age of 5 and 14 years," CNNS noted in the 2016-18 report while explaining its purpose. CNNS was the largest micronutrient survey ever conducted--it interviewed 112,316 children and adolescents and collected their anthropometric measures; it collected blood, urine and stool samples from 51,029 children and adolescents, across 30 states (including the National Capital Territory of Delhi) covering rural and urban households. The data were analysed at the state and national level across the urban/rural, male/female and slum/non-slum (only for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata) domain. Data were collected from three target population groups--pre-schoolers (0-4 years), school-age children (5-9 years) and adolescents (10-19 years). A minimum sample size of 1,000 for anthropometric and 500 for biochemical indicators was fixed for each age group in each state. But the CNNS survey was a one-off, said Madhavi Bhargava, "The document does not say if it will happen again. We need regular and periodic estimates for adolescents like we get for children and adults from the NFHS." The NFHS covers a wide range of data, as explained earlier, across each Indian state and union territory, and produces indicators at the district, state/union territory (UT), and national levels, as well as separate estimates for urban and rural areas in 157 districts, and separate estimates for slum and non-slum areas in eight cities. Other national surveys, such as the Annual Health Survey 2012-13 (AHS), District Level Household Survey 2012-12 (DLHS), Coverage Evaluation Survey 2009 (CES), and data collected by the National Nutrition Monitoring Bureau in 2012 (NNMB)--have also not collected data for the 5-19 age group, separately, for several important health indicators. Nutrition Data Availability & Gaps In Children, Early Adolescents





The CNNS survey has data on several indicators including stunting, wasting, underweight, overweight or obesity, BMI, anaemia, blood sugar levels and hypertension, among others, for adolescents.

But it also has no data on adolescent sexual behaviour, sexual health, maternal health, teenage pregnancies, early child-bearing and diseases such as HIV, which are important indicators of adolescent health and wellbeing, UNICEF said in ' A report on adolescents ' published in April, 2012. It also does not have data on substance use and abuse and its impact on adolescent health. "Indicators like teenage pregnancies and substance abuse are important for adolescents. So is mental health but CNNS is not a comprehensive health survey, it is a national nutrition survey," said Madhavi Bhargava. "We don't have data-based information on these issues even though we have programs like RKSK working for adolescents on these very issues." Policy neglect As a result, adolescent nutrition has witnessed severe policy neglect, as a majority of nutrition funds and programmes have been focused on children between 0-5 years or pregnant women. Although the first 1,000 days (roughly two years of age) get much attention, the next 7,000 days (up to 19 years) offer opportunities to catch up, and adolescence is the last window of opportunity, said Anurag Bhargava, adding, "Our data suggests that we are losing that opportunity."





More than 33% of the disease burden and almost 60% of premature deaths among adults can be associated with behaviours or conditions that begin or occur during adolescence, according to a 2014 report by the WHO.

