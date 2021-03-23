Chennai: More than one year into the COVID-19 pandemic, India is beginning to take the first steps towards answering a key question--is there something unusual about COVID-19 mortality in India? Mortality is at the heart of the question of whether India has been an outlier in the global trajectory of the virus, or not. Despite having the third-most confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, behind only the US and Brazil, the US has 3.5 times as many deaths as India, and Brazil is moving closer to double India's deaths.

India's position as an outlier on COVID-19 fatalities rests on the assumption that India is accurately counting COVID-19 deaths. To varying degrees, all countries are undercounting COVID-19 deaths because, for instance, deaths due to the disease could be attributed to other causes in cases where COVID-19 was not diagnosed.

Enter: all-cause mortality data . Many cities and countries are now estimating the number of COVID-19 deaths they missed by comparing current estimates for deaths from all causes with previous years'. South Africa, for instance, estimated "the actual number of deaths that have occurred in the country and calculate[d] the number of excess deaths over and above the numbers that would be expected had the historical mortality trends prior to the COVID-19 pandemic continued". In doing so, South Africa found that the cumulative number of excess deaths from natural causes between May 3, 2020 (after the country's first COVID-19 lockdown ) and January 23, 2021 (during the country's second surge of COVID-19 infections and second lockdown ) was greater by 125,000 than the numbers predicted by historical trends.

Is India also missing counting a substantial number of deaths that could potentially be attributed to COVID-19? It's possible, given that over two out of every three registered deaths in India occur at home, and just 86% of all deaths are registered , meaning that 14 of every 100 deaths in India go entirely uncounted. It has also been near-impossible to answer this question since the beginning of the pandemic, since India's Civil Registration System (CRS) data are released only after a considerable time lag; data for 2018 were released in June 2020.

While India's CRS data for 2020 are awaited, others have assembled data from novel sources. Renuka Sane , associate professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), and veteran economist Ajay Shah analysed the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy's (CMIE) Consumer Pyramids Household Survey (CPHS) data on deaths for a pre-print paper. The CPHS is a panel of 232,000 households, meaning that the surveyors meet the same households thrice a year. While CPHS data are typically used for economic analyses, the survey also incorporates a wealth of data on socio-economic indicators including health. Sane and Shah studied CPHS data on the whereabouts of each family member, and found that deaths from all causes between May and August 2020 numbered almost twice as many as compared with the same period in past years, they told IndiaSpend. While the survey does not ask about the cause of death, Sane and Shah argue that COVID-19 alone might not explain away the increase, particularly among poorer households, rural households, women and the non-elderly. Socio-economic factors triggered by COVID-19 or disruptions in health services could have played a role, but the CPHS data do not provide clues to the cause, they said. Kerala records fewer deaths overall during the pandemic Some Indian cities and states have released all-cause mortality data, which paint a complex picture. Kerala released its state-wide all-cause mortality data in February, which showed that the state, despite accounting for the second highest number of COVID-19 infections in India, recorded over 16,000 fewer deaths in 2020 compared to the average of the previous five years.

Kerala's health department was quick to declare that "[t]his is the result of all preventive and promotive steps taken by the Government of Kerala during 2020". Experts in the administration, however, are more circumspect.

"At the beginning of the pandemic we hypothesised that if we reduced deaths from COVID-19 with good case management, the lockdown could lower all-cause mortality on account of factors including a reduction in road accidents, lowered respiratory infections due to masking and social distancing, fewer gastrointestinal infections on account of better hand hygiene, and absence of medical errors in a population known to over-consume healthcare. If this happened, the number of deaths from COVID-19 would be offset by this reduced mortality from other causes," Rajeev Sadanandan, the state's former health secretary and current COVID-19 adviser to the chief minister, told IndiaSpend. "But soon, we realised that death registration, which used to be near 100% in Kerala, had come down due reduced mobility, reluctance to visit government offices, increase in the number of home deaths due to reluctance to visit hospitals, etc.," Sadanandan said, "So while the data does seem to be showing reduced all-cause mortality, it's too soon to come to any conclusion. Only after the death registration data is updated, or the variance between actual and registered death is calculated, can we say definitely whether mortality has come down during the pandemic period. We also need to see whether delayed treatment and the medium-term consequences of COVID-19 will increase mortality in the immediate future." Mumbai sees 22% more deaths in 2020 The second region in India to have released all-cause mortality is Mumbai, and here the city shows a substantial increase in deaths between each of the previous five years and 2020. This is despite the fact that accidental deaths--significant in a city where an average of seven people died every day on train tracks in 2019 --would have dropped substantially during the lockdown. How many of the 21,000 excess deaths in 2020 were on account of undiagnosed COVID-19 will be hard to ascertain; Mangala Gomare, the city municipal corporation's executive health officer, reportedly said that the causes of death were still being ascertained. But given the city administration's refusal to classify any deaths among people who did not test positive for COVID-19 prior to death as being from COVID-19, the city is unlikely to accept that these were undiagnosed COVID-19 deaths, a city health official told IndiaSpend, requesting anonymity. Additionally, the city's hospitals saw substantial COVID-19 as well as non-COVID-19 referrals from nearby districts in 2020, Oommen C. Kurian, senior fellow and head of the health initiative at the Observer Research Foundation , a think-tank, pointed out.