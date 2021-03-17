New Delhi: Two months since it rolled out the world's largest vaccination programme , India has given 34.9 million vaccine shots, or about 7% of its initial target of 500 million , up from 3% by February 16. India has 4.5 months to achieve the remaining 93% of this target.



India's capacity to vaccinate every day has fluctuated, rising from 0.22 million shots on the first day of vaccination (January 16, 2021) to 0.13 million shots a month later on February 16 to 1.9 million shots on the third month anniversary (March 16). India will need to give 3.65 million shots per day for the remaining 137 days until the end of July, in order to achieve its target of vaccinating 250 million people with two doses.

A small number of adverse events, such as hospitalisations and deaths, have been reported following the vaccinations---51 people have been hospitalised and 46 people have died after taking COVID-19 vaccination, according to the government on February 26, 2021 . The government has maintained since January 16, 2021, that, "No case of serious/severe AEFI/Death is attributable to vaccination, till date." IndiaSpend reported on the need for more rigorous investigation and transparency on the reporting of these adverse events, which will in turn boost confidence in the vaccination process.

Since our last update on the one-month anniversary of the programme , India has opened up vaccination to senior citizens (aged 60 years and above), and to those aged between 45 and 59 years with preexisting health conditions. For this second edition of the COVID-19 vaccination update, IndiaSpend visited three vaccination centres--one government and two private--in the national capital, and spoke to practitioners and public health specialists on the current criteria for vaccination. Preference for govt vaccination centres After initial reports of throngs of people at COVID-19 vaccination centres when it was opened to the private sector on March 1, the footfall appears to have stabilised to a steady pace, we found. Jeevan Hospital and Nursing Home in south-east Delhi is located in the lower-middle class neighbourhood of Sunlight Colony, on a cramped and potholed road. At 9 a.m. on March 15, when the vaccination drive opened, only three people were waiting inside the building. In two hours, 13 people had been vaccinated. All of them were senior citizens, aged 60 or older. "I was not able to register online. But I live close to the hospital, so I came over and registered my mother who has been very enthusiastic to get the vaccine," said Amit Arora. Outside the hospital, brothers Khajan Singh Saini and Dhyanchand Singh Saini, both aged above 60 years, were getting their shoes polished from a cobbler. They live close by, but said they did not want to get vaccinated there. "We don't trust private hospitals, and my son has registered for us to take the vaccine at Safdarjung Hospital," said Dhyanchand.

Khajan Singh Saini and Dhyanchand Singh Saini at a cobbler, near Jeevan Hospital and Nursing Home in Delhi's Sunlight Colony.

In South Delhi's upmarket East of Kailash area, people wait in the sun for their vaccine shot at the National Heart Institute, a private hospital. Rajkumar Jaiswal, a senior citizen who works as office staff serving tea and water at a nearby firm, has come to take his vaccination. Jaiswal said he did not know about the vaccination or how to register, but a woman at his workplace had told him about it and offered to help. "This vaccination centre is close to my house. But I did not know where this place actually is and walked for about an hour trying to find it," said Jaiswal.



In Delhi, there are more vaccination centres in the private sector (136) than the public sector (56). But many people may not know about that, said Debashish Parmar, a doctor at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, a public hospital. RML has three vaccination sites at its campus. Many frontline workers were present for their vaccination, especially from the Delhi Police, on March 15, when IndiaSpend visited. Medical and nursing students were also lined up for their shots. "Most people don't know where to go for vaccination but assume that RML, being an important government hospital, will definitely be providing the vaccine," said Parmar. "We have so far been able to cater to the inflow of people but it would be good if people went to other vaccination centres also, to decrease the load here."

People wait after taking their COVID-19 vaccination at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Recipients are asked to wait 30 minutes after their shot to monitor for adverse reactions.

Expanding the pool of those who can get vaccinated

