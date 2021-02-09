Chennai: India witnessed a peak of one million active COVID-19 cases in mid- September 2020 , followed by a consistent decline, slowing to 0.15 million as of February 7, 2021. Other large states with high COVID-19 caseloads such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have seen a similar trajectory. Kerala, however, saw active COVID-19 cases peak over a month later, in October 2020, and this has not been followed by a noticeable decline.

India's first three COVID-19 cases were discovered in Kerala on January 30, 2020, when three medical students returning from Wuhan, China--where the virus originated --were identified by the state, isolated, tested and then hospitalised. Two weeks later, on February 14, the first three patients had been declared recovered, and Kerala's finance minister Thomas Isaac tweeted , "Kerala has won battle with Corona Virus (sic)". "I'm hopeful we can declare Kerala as coronavirus-free by the first week of March," health minister K.K. Shailaja had said a week earlier. That celebration was premature , but even as dozens more cases followed, Kerala seemed to have controlled the spread of the disease by early May 2020 through a vaunted contact-tracing effort. Its " patient movement maps ", or flow charts tracing the steps of identified patients, were shared widely on WhatsApp. By the second week of May, Kerala was one of the world's COVID-19 success stories , down to under 20 active cases, even as numbers surged in the rest of India. Then, cases began to rise as Kerala residents, stranded by the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown , began returning home by special trains and on repatriation flights from overseas. By June, active cases were up to 700. By July, this had tripled to over 2,100, and this would further multiply fivefold by August. As of February 7, 2021, Kerala accounts for nearly one in two active cases in India. Does Kerala's differing COVID-19 trajectory point to its success or failure? The state government's COVID-19 adviser points to Kerala's particular demographics--densely populated, higher elderly population and higher prevalence of comorbidities--as well as claiming that the state may be reporting its true caseload more accurately than other states. Doctors and other experts agree with him only on attributing the rise partly to Kerala's initial success in controlling the spread of the virus. This meant, they say, that fewer people in the state had developed antibodies. And, they point out, Kerala let its guard down ahead of occasions such as Onam when large gatherings should have been expected. Kerala's COVID-19 peak came a month after other large states Kerala's rise in COVID-19 cases first began in mid-May when both inbound and interstate travel resumed, initially to facilitate return of stranded citizens. On May 7, the first repatriation flight arrived in Kochi. A week later, the first post-lockdown passenger train from Delhi arrived in Thiruvananthapuram. Within two months, over half a million Malayalis had returned to the state through various modes of travel. Two-thirds of the 9,776 cases reported in Kerala from mid-May to mid-July were of incoming travellers.

From then on, cases rose steadily, as in the rest of India. But where Kerala broke away from the rest was in its trajectory from September onward. While reported cases in most big states peaked in mid-September and then began to decline, Kerala's apparent peak came late, in October. This has not been followed by the strong decline reported in other large states, such as Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

As a result, Kerala at present increasingly dominates the COVID-19 news in India. Virtually one of every two new cases now is reported from India's 13th largest state by population.

Who let their guard down? We asked experts what makes the trajectory of the virus so different in Kerala. Kerala is a victim of its own success, Rajeev Sadanandan, the state's former health secretary who is now the chief minister's adviser on COVID-19, told IndiaSpend. "Right from the last week of December, COVID-19 cases have been rising [again]. It stems from people behaving as if the situation is over," he said, "In the rest of the country, no one is wearing masks or practising social distancing, and looking at this, people in Kerala started behaving this way too. But since Kerala initially controlled the epidemic very well, [it has] a large pool of vulnerable people." Further, Sadanandan said, "When people here saw images like in the Bihar election or the farmer agitation, where thousands of people were gathering with no consequences, they relaxed here too. Because of how well we had controlled the epidemic, they stopped taking the virus seriously. And now the virus is coming to extract its pound of flesh." Is Kerala's current experience similar to the second waves seen in Europe or North America, then? Sadanandan disagrees. "In Kerala, the aim was always to keep the number of cases well below the surge capacity. The number of new hospitalisations remained the same every day, and this was a comfortable equilibrium. All through, we never had a raging epidemic. It was under control. We did not lose people because of not having hospital beds. But that comfort zone is lost now." Sadanandan, however, believes that the pandemic is on its way down in Kerala too. "The state is taking it very seriously. We feel that the last peak was over in the second week of September and cases are now coming down and plateauing." Other experts also suggested Kerala's early success meant fewer people had developed immunity to COVID-19. "If you have a higher fraction of susceptible people in a population, then the effective 'R' value of the disease is going to be higher, meaning, on average one infected individual will infect more than one person. There is little doubt that Kerala's early success meant that relatively few people in the state had the disease and acquired some level of immunity. For example, the s econd national seroprevalence survey found only 0.8% prevalence of IgG [immunoglobulin] antibodies in Kerala by August. The larger fraction of susceptible people must certainly explain the current situation to some extent at least," Murad Banaji, mathematics lecturer at Middlesex University in the United Kingdom, who has been examining India's COVID-19 data, told IndiaSpend. Doctors in Kerala agree that this must be part of the reason. "It's definitely true that this is part of the explanation," Arun Madhavan, a doctor of internal medicine in Palakkad, Kerala, who has been critical of the state possibly under-reporting COVID-19 deaths in the past , told IndiaSpend. "This has to be part of the reason for this mystery," Padmanabha Shenoy, a rheumatologist based in Kochi, agreed. COVID-19 seroprevalence data from the three countrywide Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) surveys showed that there was consistently and significantly lower spread in Kerala than in many other parts of India. National sero-prevalence was at nearly 7% in August, while in Kerala it was lower than 1%, despite the state being one of India's most urbanised. Some big cities like Mumbai and Pune had already displayed sero-prevalence levels approaching 40% by then, in comparison. By December-January, national sero-prevalence was at nearly 22% , while in Kerala it was 11.6% , showing that while Kerala still trailed the national average, there had been far faster spread between August and December 2020.



