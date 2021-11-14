Mumbai: In the Glasgow Climate Pact at the 26th climate summit, developed countries agreed to double funding for climate adaptation but did not increase climate action finance from the $100 billion a year promised to developing countries in 2009, says an analysis by the GSCC Network of communications professionals in the field of climate, energy and nature.







Loss and damage: Rich countries won't pay, yet

India, Indonesia and Bangladesh and other countries in the G77 grouping, as well as China, had called for a " Glasgow loss and damage facility " through which historical emitters would pay poor countries to remedy the loss and damage caused by extreme weather events such as cyclones. No deal has been reached on this, though the next COP in Cairo in 2022 will focus on this. India 5th Most Vulnerable To Climate Change Fallouts, Its Poor The Worst Hit









By October 2021, more than 140 countries --nearly 70% of Paris Agreement signatories that account for 57% of global emissions--had submitted their updated NDC targets. India revised a list of targets in the 'high-level segment', including boosting the share of India's electricity generated from non-fossil fuel sources from 40% to 50% by the end of the decade. Contrary to the Paris Agreement's requirement that countries enhance their NDCs in successive updates, several governments only resubmitted the same targets as in 2015 ( Australia, Indonesia, Russia ), or submitted even less ambitious targets (Brazil, Mexico). Some have not made new submissions at all (Turkey and Kazakhstan). Fossil fuel phase 'down' not 'out' Negotiations had reportedly stumbled on a 'phase out' of coal and fossil fuels, as India opposed this wording and asked for a ' phase down ' instead. Small island states, such as the Maldives and Mauritius, and countries including Switzerland and Mexico disagreed with this change, calling it a "bad economic choice." As the most carbon-intensive fossil fuel, phasing out coa l is crucial for limiting global heating to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. In 2019, coal-fired power generation was responsible for 30% of global energy-related carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.





Countries will present plans on sector-specific emissions at COP27 in Egypt next year.

During the negotiations, 450 financial institutions in 45 countries said they would invest $130 trillion for clean energy and net-zero emissions under the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) . In another joint statement, the UK, US and 20 other countries said they would end international public finance for fossil fuels by 2022. Also, 42 countries and 32 companies have signed COP26 president Alok Sharma's call to end new coal plants and for a just and inclusive transition to clean energy for communities. Methane emissions: Some curbs announced but biggest emitters not in Commitments announced during the 12 days of negotiations, before the final deal, had logged some progress on cutting methane emissions, phasing out fossil fuels and coal, saving forests and transitioning to electric vehicles. As many as 103 countries have signed the Global Methane Pledge that targets a 30% cut in methane emissions by 2030 from 2020 levels, but India, China and Russia have not signed the pledge. Reducing methane emissions can keep us on track for reducing global temperatures by 0.2°C by 2050, we had reported .

Electric vehicles: India signs pledge to go all-electric by 2030

India has said it will move to electric vehicles by 2030, while more than 100 entities, including countries, such as Kenya and the Netherlands, signed the Glasgow Accord on Zero Emissions Vehicles to phase out new fossil fuel vehicles by 2040. But, the impact of this will be limited as the world's top three auto markets--the US, China and Japan--with two-third of global car sales, have not signed it.