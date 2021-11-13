The European Union and 11 countries, including Canada, Belgium and Japan, have committed $12 billion as part of the Global Forest Finance Pledge , over the next five years.



Leaders of 137 countries, which collectively account for 90% of the world's forests, also signed the Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forests and Land Use that seeks to halt deforestation. India, which has 1.75% of the world's forests, has not signed this pledge.



Deforestation, along with agriculture and land-use change, is the second leading cause of carbon emissions (after electricity and heat production).



An earlier agreement in 2014, called the New York Declaration on Forests , aimed to halve deforestation by 2020, and halt it by 2030. But deforestation has continued .

Nearly 30% of 60,000 tree species are threatened with extinction in the wild due to forest clearance, habitat loss and the direct exploitation of timber and other products.