As many as 103 countries have signed the Global Methane Pledge that targets a 30% cut in methane emissions by 2030 from 2020 levels. But some of the biggest methane emitters --India, China and Russia--have not.



Agriculture is the largest source of methane (42%), followed by the energy sector (38%) and waste (18%) . In the energy sector, oil and gas contribute to approximately 14% of total methane emissions.

In India, agriculture emits five times as much methane as the energy sector.

