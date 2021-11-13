Transport accounts for 11% of India's carbon emissions and is a major source of air pollution in several cities countrywide.

At COP26, more than 100 entities, including countries such as India, Kenya, the Netherlands, and companies such as Ford, signed the Glasgow Accord on Zero Emissions Vehicles to phase out new fossil fuel vehicles by 2040. But the world's top three auto markets--the US, China and Japan--with two-third of global car sales, have not signed it.

