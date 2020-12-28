Bengaluru: Even as the pandemic-led crisis shrank India's overall economy, its agriculture sector, supported by a normal monsoon, robust kharif sowing and adequate water storage in reservoirs, remained a " bright spot ", as per the Reserve Bank of India.



"There was only limited clarity on what metric would be used--income in nominal terms or real terms, the choice of base year, and so on," said Narayanan.

Agriculture growth has remained steady despite the pandemic, as we said earlier. But this is not an indicator that agriculture is unaffected, said Ramakumar. The pandemic pushed up labour costs and input prices and this increased the production costs for farmers, experts told IndiaSpend. The harvest costs for rabi crops increased due to the unavailability of migrant labourers in agricultural operations and a rise in machine rents. "It is unlikely that farm incomes on the ground rose during the pandemic," said Ramakumar. Nearly 88% of farmers could not sell their produce at the regular price; 37% were unable to harvest their produce at all; 15% were unable to sell their harvest at all; and about 37% sold their harvest at a reduced price, IndiaSpend reported on May 14, based on a survey during April and May by the Centre for Sustainable Employment at Azim Premji University. In an attempt to boost farmer incomes, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme was announced in 2019 to provide Rs 6,000 per year as income support to landowning small and marginal farmers. But this is a limiting scheme as it supports only landed farmers and neglects farm labourers. "The only new initiative was the PM-KISAN scheme, which again covers only about 80-90 million farmers as against the target of 140 million farmers," said Ramakumar. Despite problems, rice and wheat achieved record production , according to the fourth advanced estimates for 2019-20 released in August, and the area coverage of kharif crops increased by 8.5% in 2020. Both Ramakumar and Narayanan emphasised the need to reduce input costs in agriculture, work towards remunerative prices, achieve diversification and sustainable, higher productivity, and secure responsible private investment over the long term. FPOs limited by definition The government should target the establishment of at least 7,000 FPOs and VPOs (village producer organisations) by 2022-23 and in the six years thereafter, these should be doubled, as per the Dalwai committee report . FPOs look to collectivise and support small and marginal farmers into profitable business groups. In February, a government order approved a dedicated central sector scheme for the formation of 10,000 new FPOs and allocated a budgetary support of Rs 4,496 crore ($607 million) until 2023-24, IndiaSpend reported on November 18. But it is also important to handhold FPOs and help them sustain critical human resources so that they can develop as business establishments, experts pointed out. "At an average of 1,000 hectares of cultivated land and minimum 1,000 farmers per FPO/VPO, the organised number of farmers would be at least 7 million and resulting pooled land be 7 million hectares by 2022-23," the Dalwai committee had estimated. A doubling of the number of farmers associated with FPOs and pooled land in the next five years would "to some extent address the structural weakness of small and marginal farm holdings", the report said. The move to invest in creating, building and sustaining FPOs is a good one, but the scheme's time window should be long so that institutions can be built, said Kuruganti. The new farm laws have "dealt a severe blow to FPOs by equating them with other conventional players and big capital", she pointed out. Singh agreed with this view (read IndiaSpend interview )--the FPTC legislation defines FPOs as farmers and not registered companies/establishments, restricting them to the supply side and not considering them to be profit-oriented businesses. Women farmers still marginalised Nearly three in four women in the rural workforce work in agriculture, according to 2017-18 government data . In nearly 35 years to 2017-18, women's participation in the agricultural workforce has declined 14.3 percentage points to 73.2%. Also, despite their significant presence in agriculture, women own only 12.8% of land holdings, IndiaSpend reported on September 9, 2019. Farmers suffered reduced income and a fall in sale of produce due to the pandemic, as we said earlier. But the lockdown also severely impacted incomes and employment opportunities for women farmers, IndiaSpend reported on June 29, citing a survey conducted in May in Maharashtra. Nearly 74% of women farmers who sold their produce said they had sold it to private vendors at lower rates than prescribed by the government markets and of these, 74% did so because they needed money urgently. It would help if the government acknowledges that "most farm households have two farmers--male and female", said Kuruganti. It is important to visibilise women farmers, and focusing on women farmers will also double farm incomes, she added. Digitising agri economy The Centre is developing a collection of databases and technologies to "ease process of developing viable solutions for the agriculture sector", according to a September 2019 presentation by NITI Aayog, the Centre's policy think-tank. The technology will look to solve issues around crop waste, price discovery, climate information and farm outputs, among others. The government will provide farmers a digital identity linked to their Aadhaar number that includes personal details, the profile of land held, and other production and financial details, according to digital freedom and transparency organisation Internet Freedom Foundation . But experts are concerned about the lack of consultation and potential disregard for privacy implied in this move. "This is yet another example of how a policy is pushed with no consultation with the farmers or farmer's organisations," said Ramakumar. Worldwide, there is an emerging concern that mergers in agribusiness will lead to overconsolidation of data in the hands of a few companies. Farmers in India were concerned about their data being used and were "shocked that a third party they did not know had their land records and detailed information about them", said Narayanan. The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government had launched Aadhaar, a biometric-based identification system mandatory for welfare-related transfers. In 2018, restrictions were placed by the Supreme Court on the use of Aadhaar. Private technology companies may lead innovations in the creation of databases but this can create issues around data privacy similar to the apprehensions about Aadhaar . "I would like the state to lead the innovation rather than purely [play] the facilitator," said Narayanan. There is a need for consultation and a clear vision of benefits that will accrue to farmers by consolidating farm and personal data, experts said. Bills on the anvil The government has introduced the Pesticide Management Bill, 2020, and the draft Seeds Bill, 2019 , which was open for public comments in 2019. The former has not been sent to a standing committee of parliament for discussions yet. The Pesticide Bill is long overdue and is an important step towards ensuring the health of farm workers and consumers, said Narayanan. But aspects such as compensation for those affected by the use of pesticides, empowering of state governments to prohibit pesticides, and the regulatory role of institutions need to be reviewed , organisations such as ASHA have said. The use of fresh certified seeds, not farm-saved ones, every season is a desirable shift in the draft seeds bill, said Ramakumar, because the former have higher and more stable yields. But this shift, he added, should be achieved through enabling, not policing. Private companies prefer a low-volume, high-value business model, so enabling public institutions must facilitate the supply of quality seeds at affordable prices. The draft bill's provisions are at variance with the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights (PPVFR) Act, 2001 , which had strong provisions to protect farmers' rights, Ramakumar added. It is the provisions in the new draft that whittle down these protections that other experts such as Narayanan are sceptic about, for they could "undermine farmers' ability to save, reuse, share and exchange seeds, that the PPVFR Act, 2001 addressed". Stakeholder consultations and public comment are a must to protect farmers' interests and ensure that public institutions are developed around seed research and production, both Narayanan and Ramakumar said. We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.