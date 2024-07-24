Mumbai: This year, the Union government allocated Rs 3.27 lakh crore or 6.8% of total expenditure under the gender budget, which includes schemes for the welfare of women. This represents a 19% increase compared to the revised estimate for 2023-24 and is also 5% higher than the interim budget for 2024-25 presented in February this year.



India began releasing a gender budget alongside the Union budget in 2005-06 . Gender-responsive budgeting aims to help governments track whether public funds are effectively allocated in furthering gender equality and empowering women. This year, the share of the gender budget relative to the overall expenditure budget is at its highest. However, this time the Union government included the Jal Jeevan Mission , hitherto not part of the gender budget . This scheme, which aims to provide water supply through households tap connections to every rural household, accounts for 10% of the gender budget--the highest after the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Rural). Despite these increases, key areas such as health, nutrition and education schemes remain underfunded. For instance, Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 received less than 5% of the gender budget, and the allocation remains unchanged compared to revised estimates for 2023-24.







Introducing a third section of gender budget Since its inception, the gender budget has been divided into two parts: Part A, which includes schemes fully allocated for the welfare of women, and Part B, which includes schemes that partially target women, with at least 30% of their budgets allocated for women. For the first time, a Part C has been introduced. This section includes schemes with less than 30% allocation for women, with the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) being the only scheme listed under this new section. Overall, 34% of the gender budget is allocated to fully targeted schemes (Part A), 61% to partially allocated schemes (Part B), and 5% to schemes under Part C.





Although this third section has been included in the Union budget for the first time, states like Kerala have already implemented similar classifications. "The inclusion of a Part C for schemes that have less than 30% allocation specific to women is a welcome step. There is a need to relook at all schemes from a gender lens," says Avani Kapur, founder-director at the Foundation for Responsive Governance and senior visiting fellow at the Centre for Policy Research ( CPR ). "However, there should be a clear and transparent methodology for classifying schemes and assigning weights to them," she adds.

The introduction of Part C highlights a shift towards a more inclusive approach in the gender budget, but it also underscores the need for better tracking and transparency in how these funds are allocated and utilised to truly benefit women across the country.

A quarter of the net gender budget is for PM Awas Yojana The Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY), is divided into rural or PMAY-Gramin ( PMAY-G ) and urban or PMAY-U, spanning across the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Department of Rural Development. Together, these schemes account for more than 70% of the allocation in Part A. “PMAY-G is 100% women-centric as it aims to promote female home ownership, yet MIS data reveals that only 26% women own a house solely and another 46% jointly with their partners," says Kapur. In contrast, even as women account for 54% person-days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), as IndiaSpend reported in March 2024, it is categorised under Part B. The highest allocation under part B is for the Jal Jeevan Mission at 10%, followed by MGNREGS at 8%.



