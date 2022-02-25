Noida: It took four visits to one house, during the second wave of Covid-19, for 42-year-old Avantika Giri to convince a family to get their child to the dispensary for routine vaccinations. An anganwadi worker for 14 years, Avantika travelled in buses at her own cost, often working overtime, for a pay of Rs 9,709 in Johripur, East Delhi.



The working hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., but "I never went home before 5 p.m. in those months. Sometimes, I took my baby son along with me on rounds, even though I knew there were Covid patients in some of the houses I visited. But he fell sick, so I had no option," she told IndiaSpend, outside Vikas Bhavan in New Delhi, close to the chief minister's residence. Here, anganwadi workers and helpers, part of the government's Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), have been on strike since January 31, 2022.

They are asking for retirement benefits, medical insurance and entry of non-governmental organisations in the ICDS, among other demands. The indefinite strike was called after two earlier strikes, one on September 7, 2021 and the second on January 6, 2022, could not convince the government to give them the status of government employees, as per Shivani Kaul, president of the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union.

On February 24, the Delhi government agreed to an increase of Rs 3,000 in the pay for anganwadi workers and Rs 1,500 for helpers, claiming that it is the highest in the country. In a statement delivered over Facebook, the striking workers declared the raise "inadequate" and said that the strike is meant to draw attention to their working conditions and that they will continue to strike until all their concerns are addressed.

Anganwadi workers and helpers are considered volunteers and not employees. This makes them ineligible for safety nets, such as pensions and provident fund facilities extended to other government employees. Even their salaries are referred to as an 'honorarium'. The website of the Women and Child Development department of the Government of Delhi states that "the work of the Anganwadi worker is honorary and is not equivalent to any employment".

India has over 2.5 million anganwadi workers and helpers, 20,518 of them in Delhi. Like Avantika, their job requires them to spend most of their time on their feet, visiting pregnant women and children in their homes, monitoring their diets, weighing them and ensuring that they get the nutritional supplements and vaccines they need. The job also requires them to make toys and develop games for the children who visit the anganwadi centres.

During the pandemic, they were tasked with the additional responsibility of distributing ration, which they did, often buying personal protective equipment for home visits, such as masks, with their own money, they said. The main job of anganwadi helpers is to clean the anganwadi premises for which they are paid half the honorarium paid to a worker.

"The anganwadi workers have a vast range of responsibilities. If they were doing this kind of work for a private employer, they would have earned more money than they do now as volunteers," said Rosa Abraham, an economist at the Centre for Sustainable Employment at the Azim Premji University in Bengaluru. "Unfortunately, such a job profile does not exist in the private sector, so we cannot put a price on it. But the demand for an increase in the honorarium is certainly justified."

Covid-19's toll on anganwadi workers

During the first two waves of Covid-19, anganwadi workers did their job at great personal risk, they told IndiaSpend.

"I asked her to stay home [because of the risk of contracting Covid-19], but she insisted that the children [who were unable to come to an anganwadi centre] needed the food," said Amit Kumar of his wife, the anganwadi worker Sumanita Kumar. Sumanita tested positive for Covid-19 in the second wave, and died three days later, on May 4, 2021. She was 46. Two weeks later, Kumar's father also died of Covid-19. He receives Rs 2,500 each month from the Delhi government, in addition to the one-time compensation of Rs 50,000, he said.

Currently, the Delhi government is asking anganwadi workers and helpers to train women as part of a new programme, Saheli Samanvay Kendras , to empower women by skilling them to make them more employable. The women say they do not want to be part of this programme, which is housed in 21 anganwadis, in part because this would extend their work timing to 4 p.m. from the earlier 2 p.m.

We reached out to the offices of the director and joint director of the Delhi government's Women and Child Development department. The story will be updated when they respond.

Angwanwadi workers form the backbone of child preventive health