Mumbai: On April 30, Mumbai was not having an unusually hot day at 33.9 degrees Celsius if we only go by the mercury. But with 69% humidity, the impact felt on the human body was as good as 46 degrees. And this wasn’t even the hottest day of the season. In comparison, the ‘ felt temperature ’ in Rajasthan’s Barmer with the maximum temperature of 46.8°C but 9% humidity (April 30, 5.30 p.m) was a lower 43.6°C.

As India grows warmer, it is also getting more humid , particularly on the coasts and the Northeast region which historically have higher humidity as compared to the plains. It is therefore essential to also monitor and study the impact of humidity on heat outcomes and health for hundreds of millions of Indians.

New research shows that the combined effect of temperature higher than 32 degrees and humidity beyond 60% is hazardous for the human body, especially among outdoor workers with sustained exposure. Many stations in Konkan, Goa, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha, West Bengal are surpassing this limit on the daily in summer. What’s more is that the research warns that at temperatures above 32°C, each 10% increase in relative humidity resulted in a 22% increase in physiological strain on participants.

Humid heat inhibits the body’s ability to cool down through its natural mechanism of sweating. And humidity has increased across India at the rate of 0.79% per decade during the period of 1969 to 2012.

“Humidity is an almost forgotten factor when it comes to Indian settings. Everybody is talking about heat,” said Vidhya Venugopal, faculty of public health at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai. “The kind of heat one experiences in Rajasthan is very different from Gujarat, Tamil Nadu. There are differences even within a state. How your body reacts to 20% humidity is different from 60% humidity.”

“When you sweat so much, there is cellular dehydration and electrolyte imbalance. We must pay attention to the humidity factor in our approach to extreme heat,” said Venugopal, whose research area is extreme heat and health.

High humidity levels coinciding with high temperatures are likely to create lethal weather conditions and imperil the lives of millions across large parts of the subcontinent, as IndiaSpend reported in August 2017, based on research published in the scientific journal Science Advances. Climate change will make such conditions more frequent as the 21st century comes to a close.

IndiaSpend wrote to the Union Ministry of Health on what steps it is taking to issue advisories to people and various stakeholders to protect from or mitigate the impact of humid heat. We will update this story when we receive a response.





Perspiration nation

As has been the trend for a few years now, warmer temperatures set over India as early as February this year, obscuring the spring . The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has been issuing heatwave alerts right from March.

The IMD measures heat throughout the day for hundreds of weather stations which is marked by the day’s maximum temperature. The same is done for minimum temperature at the end of every night. Each weather station has a ‘normal’, and the departure from this normal shows how much hotter or cooler it is than usual. All weather stations also record relative humidity , which is the measure of how much water vapour is contained in the air as compared to how much it can hold. This is expressed in percentage.

However, when issuing information on extreme heat or record-breaking heat, only temperatures are taken into consideration. The threshold for declaration of a heatwave is also dependent on the same, but there are lower thresholds for coastal locations as compared to the plains. Due to high humidity, there might be a reason to re-draft these guidelines.

In coastal areas, a heatwave is declared if the temperature crosses 37°C for two consecutive days in at least two stations. This threshold is 45°C for a station in the plains. However, if one considers a maximum temperature of 36°C, just one degree lower than the criteria, and factor in 60% humidity, the ‘felt temperature’ or ‘heat index’ as per this calculator is 48.1 degrees, higher than the ‘mark’ for a severe heatwave.

In other words, the human body will experience thermal discomfort high enough to be categorised into a ‘severe heat wave’ and yet, the station will not even record a ‘heatwave’. (It must be noted that relative humidity varies as per the time of the day, location and other factors whereas maximum temperature is one value at one time of the day).

Declaration of a heatwave means that various stakeholders from the Union ministries to the concerned local authorities can take measures to prepare for extreme heat outcomes. This includes taking care of those most vulnerable to heat (infants, elderly, people with chronic diseases), issuing alerts and advisories to people. In case of a red alert, there are chances of a heat stroke and extreme care is needed for the most vulnerable.

Our survival depends on our bodies staying at a consistent temperature. Normally, our core temperature--from the top of the head to mid-chest, encompassing the brain, lungs and chest--is regulated at 37°C, and our skin at 35°C. Sweating helps us shed excess heat--sweat beads cool the skin, and evaporation of sweat gets rid of heat, restoring the equilibrium.

This process of thermoregulation occurs efficiently only when ambient air is favourable for us. Air can hold a limited quantity of water until it saturates. In dry air without much water content, your sweat evaporates quickly, causing cooling. In humid air that has much moisture already, sweat does not evaporate as easily, leading to overheating of the body.

Physical labour--such as on farms, where 48.8% of Indians work--becomes unsafe in such conditions, and can prove fatal , as IndiaSpend reported in July 2021. And this is not in the future. India lost around 259 billion hours of labour annually between 2001 and 2020 due to the impacts of humid heat, as IndiaSpend reported in January 2022 based on a study from researchers at Duke University. The loss of these productive hours cost India $624 billion or about 7% of its 2017 gross domestic product.

Felt temperature is the thermal discomfort the human body feels and is a combination of maximum temperature and relative humidity. If we add solar radiation and wind speed to it, it gives us a ‘ wet bulb globe temperature ’. There are discussions globally on whether the WBGT might be the most accurate depiction of temperatures. Either way, meteorologists around the world are now talking about extreme heat not just in temperature numbers but in terms of ‘ heat stress’ .



