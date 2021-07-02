Bengaluru: Delhi, on July 1, 2021, experienced a heatwave, and the maximum temperature rose to 43.5 degrees Celsius, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) at the Safdarjung Observatory show. On July 1, Ganganagar, in west Rajasthan, reported India's highest temperature of 44.5° Celsius (°C).



Some pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh are likely to continue to face heat wave conditions, according to an all India weather forecast bulletin by the IMD on July 2. But the world is not only getting hotter but also more humid, says a 2017 study , and in vast parts of India, humidity combined with heat is deadlier for human health and wellbeing. This combined scientific measure of heat and humidity is called the ' wet bulb temperature ', which can be high even when the temperature is relatively low. For instance, if the temperature is 30°C and relative humidity is 90%, the wet bulb temperature amounts to a very uncomfortable 29°C, as per this calculator , we reported in August 2017. Spatial Distribution of Highest Daily Maximum Wet-Bulb Temperature, 1979-2015





Physical labour--such as on farms, where 48.8% of Indians work--becomes unsafe in such conditions, and can prove fatal .

But the IMD continues to only track temperatures rather than wet bulb temperatures for its predictions and advisories. The latter is a more accurate "measure and depiction of the impact of heat on the human body", said Chandra Bhushan, the president and chief executive officer of the International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology (iFOREST), a New Delhi-based think-tank. IMD's current approach is insufficient to capture heat stress, he explained. Why is this important? The current heatwave is likely to impact six northern Indian states and union territories, the IMD said. Heat Wave Warning In India Until July 6



