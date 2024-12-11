Stray Dogs and Climate Change Threaten Ladakh’s Snow Leopards
Ladakh’s conservation efforts for snow leopards have been effective, but stray dogs can undo hard-won gains
Ladakh: Two in every three of India's snow leopard population of 718 is in Ladakh, but conservationists worry that these ‘mountain ghosts’ face a growing immediate threat from stray dogs, growing tourism, habitat destruction and a long-term threat from a warming climate.
Snow leopards are highly adapted to the cold, rugged landscape of the Trans-Himalayan region, where they blend into rocky outcrops and survive in temperatures ranging from -40°C to +40°C. In 2016, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) reclassified the species as vulnerable from endangered, citing incorrect data analysis in 2008 and “very significant investments in conservation measures to reduce threats”.
India conducted its first snow leopard census between 2019 and 2023, which estimated the number of snow leopards in Ladakh (477), Uttarakhand (124), Himachal Pradesh (51), Arunachal Pradesh (36), Sikkim (21) and Jammu and Kashmir (9). There is no census prior to this period so it is unclear how these numbers have changed over time.
Globally there are 2,710-3,386 mature snow leopards, but these estimates are rough and based on small studies, and little is known on whether their numbers have declined or increased, the IUCN assessment from 2016 says.
Conservation efforts so far
In the past, particularly between the 1980’s and 2000’s, human-wildlife conflict was rampant, in remote villages like Hemis, locals say. Herders, frustrated by snow leopards killing their livestock, often retaliated by hunting the big cats. Herders like Skalzang Namgail from Hanle say a single snow leopard can kill 25 to 100 animals in one attack if it breaches their defences. But since two decades he has not seen a retaliatory killing of a snow leopard, he said.
Such incidents diminished when organisations, like the Snow Leopard Conservancy-India Trust, stepped in, introducing predator-proof corrals--structures that house livestock--reducing chances of attacks, and by creating alternative livelihood opportunities through conservation-linked tourism.
"People who once hunted snow leopards to protect their livestock now welcome them into their villages," says Rishi Sharma, Head of Science and Conservation at the World Wildlife Fund. "The shift has come through ecotourism and conservation programmes that make people see snow leopards as a valuable resource, rather than a threat."
“The government has been working to involve local communities in the efforts by linking tourism with wildlife protection. Such initiatives have helped communities see the economic benefits of protecting biodiversity,” said Sajid Sultan, an Indian Forest Service officer, and the Regional Wildlife Warden of Ladakh.
Programmes like the Himalayan Homestays Initiative (also supported by the forest department), which offers eco-friendly accommodation to tourists, provide herders with an alternative income stream, thus reducing the economic burden of livestock loss. "By offering tourists a chance to stay in Ladakhi homes and experience the region’s wildlife, including snow leopards, these programmes have significantly improved local perceptions of wildlife conservation," explains Sharma.
The stray dog menace
The biggest problem that snow leopards, and Ladakh’s biodiversity face is from feral dogs--that is, dogs that were once pets but now roam wild.
"The single most pressing concern today isn’t climate change; it is free-ranging dogs,” says Tsewang Namgail, director of the Snow Leopard Conservancy-India Trust. "While climate change poses long-term risks, these dogs are decimating wildlife right now."
In 2013, dogs working in packs of five to 18 were responsible for 63.5% of the livestock kills in Upper Spiti, the cold Himalayan desert, situated in north-eastern Himachal Pradesh, while snow leopards and wolves killed far fewer--28.5% and 8% respectively, as IndiaSpend reported in May 2017.
These dogs, which often stem from military and tourist camps, disperse into the wild, forming packs and preying on wildlife, including snow leopards. And as tourism increases in Ladakh, so does the population of free-ranging dogs. Sultan, the IFS officer says, "the problem escalates in areas with growing military presence, as their camps generate waste, which attracts these dogs”.
"Stray dogs breed with wolves, creating hybrids that are even more dangerous. These packs have been known to attack snow leopards, Eurasian lynx, and other wildlife,” according to Lobzang Visshudha, a local birdwatcher and founder of the Bird Club of Ladakh.
“They attack injured or old snow leopards, prey species and even livestock,” says Sultan, explaining that this creates an ecological and an economic challenge for the region. “If people care about feral dogs, they should take them home rather than leaving them. Feeding them occasionally does not solve the ecological damage they cause.”
“Their increasing numbers need to be controlled, or they could tip the balance of this fragile ecosystem,” says Namgail of the Snow Leopard Conservancy.
A 2020 World Wildlife Fund report highlights the critical need to study the impact of these dogs on Ladakh’s multi-use landscapes, where snow leopards and other wild animals roam freely alongside human communities, as there has been limited research on how these interactions affect disease outbreaks and habitat selection.
A changing climate threatens the snow leopard habitat, and its food sources
As temperatures rise and glaciers melt, snow leopard habitats are shrinking, and the availability of their prey species, like blue sheep and ibex, is diminishing. "Snow leopards are highly adapted to cold environments," says Namgail of the Snow Leopard Conservancy-India Trust. "Their bodies are designed for frigid temperatures, and as the planet warms, we don't yet know the full extent of how it will affect them.”
An article by the Snow Leopard Trust suggests that snow leopards might tolerate a certain degree of warming, but their survival largely depends on human actions, such as encroaching the snow leopard habitat.
A 2012 study found that in a warming world, “about 30% of snow leopard habitat in the Himalayas may be lost due to a shifting treeline and consequent shrinking of the alpine zone, mostly along the southern edge of the range and in river valleys”. But the authors also found that “a considerable amount of snow leopard habitat and linkages are likely to remain resilient to climate change”. They suggest that these should be secured, especially as “the area of snow leopard habitat fragments and shrinks, threats such as livestock grazing, retaliatory killing, and medicinal plant collection can intensify”.
A 2023 study in India found that human disturbances and climatic changes were pushing snow leopards upwards and further away from human settlements, and that the snow leopard range was reduced in areas with permanent glaciers.
The double-edged sword of tourism
Ladakh’s snow leopards face another threat--tourism. Since 1974, when the region was opened to tourists, the number of visitors has skyrocketed. In 2023, more than half a million tourists visited Ladakh, up from 14,286 in 1982.
Tourism is a vital source of income for local communities, particularly through snow leopard tourism, which draws wildlife enthusiasts from around the globe to catch a glimpse of these rare creatures during the winter months.
"Tourism in December, January and February is specifically known for snow leopard sightings," says Rigzin Dawa, Senior Program Officer at World Wildlife Fund for Nature, Leh. "But the influx of development driven by tourism is a significant threat to snow leopards. It leads to habitat destruction, pollution, and increases human-wildlife conflicts.”
As more tourists flood the region, infrastructure projects multiply, leading to the degradation of snow leopard habitats.
"Whenever there is infrastructure development, it does impact the landscape," says Sultan, adding that the magnitude of the impact would depend on how deep this development penetrates into the environment. Even if the development impacts smaller animals, it could impact snow leopards indirectly by reducing their prey.
A February 2024 report by the Global Snow Leopard & Ecosystem Protection Program, an alliance of snow leopard countries, including India, non-governmental organisations, multilateral institutions, scientists and local communities, talks about increased linear infrastructure–long, narrow structures that help connect distant areas. Linear infrastructure can cause wildlife-vehicle collisions, disrupt animal migration routes, restrict movement of young adults to established territories, impede access to vital grazing and water sources for the snow leopard and its prey, and hinder the establishment and defense of territories, the report says.
Anthropologist and podcaster Padma Rigzin explains, "ibex and blue sheep, which are essential prey species for snow leopards, also face similar threats. These animals need access to valleys for water and forage, but with increasing infrastructure, their access is shrinking”. As prey populations decline, snow leopards are forced to target livestock, intensifying human-wildlife conflicts.
Further, while retaliatory killings have dramatically decreased in many regions, particularly where there is snow leopard tourism, isolated incidents still occur. In areas where livestock rearing is still prevalent, some herders report that snow leopards occasionally break through even the best defences. Experts say the financial strain this imposes on families can reignite tensions.
Programmes like predator-proof corrals, conservation-linked tourism, and wildlife education initiatives are helping mitigate human-wildlife conflict. But more needs to be done. "Spreading the conservation message whether through volunteering, content creation, or simply being a responsible tourist helps raise awareness," says Namgail of the Snow Leopard Conservancy India Trust.
The government’s 2024 report on snow leopards asks that a dedicated snow leopard cell be established under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for consistent monitoring of the snow leopard population, and for “insights for identifying challenges, addressing threats, and formulating effective conservation strategies”.
“In Ladakh, one can’t go around patrolling in places,” said Sultan of the IFS. Conservation efforts happen along with community involvement, as the number of staff per area is very low in high altitude areas, he explained, adding that the government is trying to get more communities on board with conservation efforts.
Namgail says, “conservation efforts in Ladakh are an example to how communities can coexist with wildlife, but they require long-term commitment and collaboration between local communities, the government, and conservationists”.
We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.