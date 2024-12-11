Ladakh: Two in every three of India's snow leopard population of 718 is in Ladakh, but conservationists worry that these ‘mountain ghosts’ face a growing immediate threat from stray dogs, growing tourism, habitat destruction and a long-term threat from a warming climate.

Snow leopards are highly adapted to the cold, rugged landscape of the Trans-Himalayan region, where they blend into rocky outcrops and survive in temperatures ranging from -40°C to +40°C. In 2016, the International Union for Conservation of Nature ( IUCN ) reclassified the species as vulnerable from endangered , citing incorrect data analysis in 2008 and “very significant investments in conservation measures to reduce threats”.

India conducted its first snow leopard census between 2019 and 2023, which estimated the number of snow leopards in Ladakh (477), Uttarakhand (124), Himachal Pradesh (51), Arunachal Pradesh (36), Sikkim (21) and Jammu and Kashmir (9). There is no census prior to this period so it is unclear how these numbers have changed over time.

Globally there are 2,710-3,386 mature snow leopards, but these estimates are rough and based on small studies, and little is known on whether their numbers have declined or increased, the IUCN assessment from 2016 says.





Conservation efforts so far

In the past, particularly between the 1980’s and 2000’s, human-wildlife conflict was rampant, in remote villages like Hemis , locals say. Herders, frustrated by snow leopards killing their livestock, often retaliated by hunting the big cats. Herders like Skalzang Namgail from Hanle say a single snow leopard can kill 25 to 100 animals in one attack if it breaches their defences​. But since two decades he has not seen a retaliatory killing of a snow leopard, he said.

Such incidents diminished when organisations, like the Snow Leopard Conservancy-India Trust , stepped in, introducing predator-proof corrals --structures that house livestock--reducing chances of attacks, and by creating alternative livelihood opportunities through conservation-linked tourism.

"People who once hunted snow leopards to protect their livestock now welcome them into their villages," says Rishi Sharma, Head of Science and Conservation at the World Wildlife Fund . "The shift has come through ecotourism and conservation programmes that make people see snow leopards as a valuable resource, rather than a threat."

“The government has been working to involve local communities in the efforts by linking tourism with wildlife protection. Such initiatives have helped communities see the economic benefits of protecting biodiversity,” said Sajid Sultan, an Indian Forest Service officer, and the Regional Wildlife Warden of Ladakh.

Programmes like the Himalayan Homestays Initiative (also supported by the forest department), which offers eco-friendly accommodation to tourists, provide herders with an alternative income stream, thus reducing the economic burden of livestock loss. "By offering tourists a chance to stay in Ladakhi homes and experience the region’s wildlife, including snow leopards, these programmes have significantly improved local perceptions of wildlife conservation," explains Sharma​.





The stray dog menace

The biggest problem that snow leopards, and Ladakh’s biodiversity face is from feral dogs--that is, dogs that were once pets but now roam wild.

"The single most pressing concern today isn’t climate change; it is free-ranging dogs,” says Tsewang Namgail, director of the Snow Leopard Conservancy-India Trust. "While climate change poses long-term risks, these dogs are decimating wildlife right now."

In 2013, dogs working in packs of five to 18 were responsible for 63.5% of the livestock kills in Upper Spiti, the cold Himalayan desert, situated in north-eastern Himachal Pradesh, while snow leopards and wolves killed far fewer--28.5% and 8% respectively, as IndiaSpend reported in May 2017.

These dogs, which often stem from military and tourist camps, disperse into the wild, forming packs and preying on wildlife, including snow leopards. And as tourism increases in Ladakh, so does the population of free-ranging dogs. Sultan, the IFS officer says, "the problem escalates in areas with growing military presence, as their camps generate waste, which attracts these dogs”.

"Stray dogs breed with wolves, creating hybrids that are even more dangerous. These packs have been known to attack snow leopards, Eurasian lynx, and other wildlife,” according to Lobzang Visshudha, a local birdwatcher and founder of the Bird Club of Ladakh.

“They attack injured or old snow leopards, prey species and even livestock,” says Sultan, explaining that this creates an ecological and an economic challenge for the region. “If people care about feral dogs, they should take them home rather than leaving them. Feeding them occasionally does not solve the ecological damage they cause.”

“Their increasing numbers need to be controlled, or they could tip the balance of this fragile ecosystem,” says Namgail of the Snow Leopard Conservancy.

A 2020 World Wildlife Fund report highlights the critical need to study the impact of these dogs on Ladakh’s multi-use landscapes, where snow leopards and other wild animals roam freely alongside human communities, as there has been limited research on how these interactions affect disease outbreaks and habitat selection​.



