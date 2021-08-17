Bengaluru: Heena*, who is in her forties, works under Kerala's Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme (AUEGS) in Ernakulam's Maradu municipality. She has also worked under the national rural jobs programme when Maradu was a panchayat. Heena has supplemented the income of her family of five with the meagre earnings from these employment schemes, alongside other jobs. The fallout of the pandemic has exacerbated her difficulties, like it did for many of India's urban poor. "I have a loan for an under-construction house, my husband is unwell; my eldest son is the only real earning member. An urban employment scheme such as this [AUEGS] is helpful for poor women like me, but it needs improvements," she said.



"E​​mployment guarantee means that work is provided on demand, and that funds are available to meet the demand at all times," Jean Drèze, economist and social activist, told IndiaSpend, "For the guarantee to be effective, adequate efforts should be made to spread awareness of the scheme and ensure that the work application process is user-friendly." Himachal Pradesh may be meeting some of these conditions partially, but they are certainly far from being met in Jharkhand and Odisha, Drèze said.

In September 2020, Drèze suggested 'decentralised urban employment and training' (DUET), which could move towards a demand-driven urban employment guarantee. Later, in March 2021, he wrote that a women's DUET "merits special consideration". While it would reinforce the self-targeting feature of DUET--because women in relatively well-off households are unlikely to go for casual labour at the minimum wage--it would also promote women's general participation in the labour force, he said. An employment guarantee for urban women, based on part-time work, may be feasible especially in smaller towns and "if it gives priority to women, the scheme would have much value in any case given India's abysmal levels of female workforce participation in urban areas", he added. The Kerala experience Kerala's AUEGS, launched in 2010, prioritises work for women in urban households by setting aside 50% of the total jobs available for them. Designed like the countrywide MGNREGS that was launched in 2006, AUEGS aims to provide 100 days of employment in a financial year, but for urban poor households. It currently equals the MGNREGS wage rate of Rs 291 per day. The promise of 100 days of employment is not being met, however. "I hardly got around 14 to 15 days [of work] last year and have never got 100 days of work," said Heena, under the rural or urban programmes. The workdays under Ayyankali scheme have been lower than received under MGNREGS, she added. While 85,208 women got some work under AUEGS, only 4,418 families received the full 100 days of employment in 2020-21, data show. Nevertheless, during 2021-22, AUEGS aims to provide 100 days of employment to 10,000 households. "Most of the workers are women from poor families and it [AUEGS] is a source of income even if it is only for a few weeks," said Fatima*, another worker in Maradu. The scheme's limited budget militates against providing more jobs, said an official in charge of the scheme who did not want to be identified. Kerala did generate 21% more persondays in 2020 than in 2019, as per AUEGS data , which the official said was due to an uptick in demand due to the pandemic, adding that government programmes had converged with the employment scheme to create more jobs. The scheme has been allocated Rs 100 crore for 2021-22, and an additional Rs 100 crore has been allocated for a proposed Ayyankali internship programme in private enterprises "where employment guarantee wages will be given to the entrepreneurs as subsidy", according to the 2021 state budget speech . Both Heena and Fatima are also part of the Kudumbashree programme, Kerala's women-centric poverty eradication mission, which has 4.5 million women members. In 2018-19, Kudumbashree brought together the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) and the Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE ), a housing scheme for the landless and homeless in Kerala, with the AUEGS, which made it possible to provide 90 persondays of employment for constructing houses in urban areas. "More people are demanding work since the pandemic than the number of persondays available," Heena and Fatima said. If there are more people in a ward, there are fewer persondays to go around. "We last worked before the state assembly elections [in April] this year," said Fatima, whose coffee vending stall in the municipal office went out of business due to the pandemic. Offering similar wages (Rs 291 per day) for the AEUGS and the rural jobs programme in Kerala is inadequate, workers said, even though the rate is among the highest in the country. "We need an increase in wages to manage the high cost of living," said Heena. Typically, the low wages in Kerala's context make both urban and rural jobs programmes unattractive for men. In 2019, the Anoop Satpathy committee recommended Rs 430 per day as the national minimum wage, which included an additional house rent allowance averaging Rs 1,430 per month (Rs 55 per day) for urban areas. Low wages combine with other factors to make AUEGS less effective than intended. "Though AUEGS was claimed to be on par with MGNREGS, the poor design and implementation along with the political and administrative apathy has dented its popularity and spoiled its potential to some extent," noted an April 2021 analysis in the Economic and Political Weekly (EPW). The municipalities and corporations do not have enough autonomy to decide on projects suitable to the local context (depending on the region, population, type of jobs, etc.), said Jos Chathukulam, one of the authors of the EPW analysis and director of the Centre for Rural Management . It is possible to attract more workers to urban employment schemes--without disturbing the existing labour arrangements--if they are targeted at women and there is demand for labour appropriate for women, said Basole. Designing urban employment guarantee programmes From a gender perspective, an urban employment scheme must ensure gender parity in wages, proximity to the place of work, flexibility in timings, provision of childcare facilities, and fair and safe facilities at the worksite to support women, noted the IWWAGE report . Women would benefit if safety concerns in urban spaces are addressed well. "[When] a programme is not specifically targeted for women, they are likely to get pushed out of it when the demand is high," said Rosa Abraham, senior fellow at CSE. Some of the works provided under AUEGS include cleaning of waterways, clearing and cleaning of roads, removal of plastic waste and lifting of heavy slabs, said Fatima, adding that sometimes men [colleagues] help with work that is physically demanding. Heena noted that sometimes when jobs are available in other wards in her municipality, workers are unwilling to go because the transport costs would make the income unviable. To ensure improvement in urban employment, a quota for women can be determined apart from creating multiple schemes, say experts. To determine a quota, the programme can consider the employment pattern in MGNREGS and take an average of women labour force participation rate in the last three employment rounds, said K.R. Shyam Sundar, professor at the Jamshedpur-based Xavier School of Management . In addition, the government could consider creating two schemes--one for the self-employed and the other for the wage employed--so that the latter space is not crowded, he suggested. But the roles of local elected bodies, state governments and the Centre--key to sustaining urban wage employment--must be clearly defined to ensure accountability. A 2019 CSE proposal to create a National Urban Employment Guarantee Programme suggested that the Urban Local Body (ULBs) should be entrusted with administering the programme, with state governments collating and approving the annual work plans and sending expense estimates to the central government. The current schemes run by most states are not large; these must be decentralised and given fiscal support by the Centre, said Basole of CSE.

For a viable, gender-responsive urban jobs guarantee programme Provide work that is appropriate for women

Provide work close to where people live

Ensure wage parity for all

Offer wages that are based on the number of jobs completed rather days worked

Provide childcare facilities and ensure worksite is harassment-free

Empowered urban local bodies and give them autonomy in making decisions related to this programme

Make the card portable across urban and rural programmes, so that rural-to-urban migrants can access the scheme Source: Experts and IWWAGE report 2020