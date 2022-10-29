Noida: Riya* (45), a beautician with Urban Company, a home services business that operates in major cities in India, is talking about the time a client withheld payment of Rs 1,500 for her services.



The problem arose at the end of the session when it turned out that the client did not have cash at home and Riya had not set up a payment app on her phone. "I had no option but to come back for the money 10 days later," Riya told IndiaSpend. A Delhi-based graduate, Riya was reluctant to avail banking services on her phone because she said people her age are not aware of these services and she was not comfortable using such applications. She bought her first smartphone only in 2020 when she joined Urban Company as a service provider. Her husband too does not own a smartphone, leave alone know how to use one, so she had to finally ask a trusted client to help her set up a payments app on her phone. The Covid-19 pandemic reinforced the importance of access to mobile and mobile internet for information, healthcare, education as well as e-commerce, financial services and income-generation opportunities. But, finds the Mobile Gender Gap Report, 2022 by GSMA, a global organisation that promotes digital inclusion, the pandemic also "highlighted the stark digital divide" where those without access to mobile internet "are at risk of being left even further behind".





Over half of women (53.9%) in India own mobile phones but amongst these only 22.5% reported using them for financial transactions, according to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5).

Given the lower mobile phone usage by women, "naturally there would be a gender gap in internet usage", said Sona Mitra, an economist at Initiative to What Works to Advance Women and Girls in the Economy (IWWAGE). NFHS-5 data show that about a third of Indian women use the internet.

Further, use of the internet seems to reinforce existing inequalities. More than 72% of women with over 12 years of education have used the internet, compared to just 8% of women who had studied until grade V. Younger women were more likely to use the internet than older ones, and those in the highest wealth quintile were more likely to have used the internet than those in the lower quintiles, finds the NFHS-5 .



Deprived of opportunities India's digital gender gap is glaring--and it's showing. The gap inevitably means that women are deprived of opportunities in a labour market where digital skills are in demand, according to a 2022 report by the Asian Development Bank and social networking platform LinkedIn. The Covid-19 pandemic made remote working more common, according to a survey by freelancing platform Upwork . Unless India's women are able to catch up, and fast, to bridge the existing gap, it will continue to affect their prospects for entrepreneurship, restricting women-run businesses to low-tech, and low revenue-generating sectors such as food and handicrafts with few opportunities for growth. Online and remote jobs offer women the freedom to work from their homes, finds this conference paper titled "Now we are independent: Female online freelancers in India and Sri Lanka", based on discussions with women in the two countries. Women's employment in India was already in freefall when the pandemic arrived. An estimated 21 million women had fallen off the labour map between 2017 and 2020, according to private research firm, Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE ). [See IndiaSpend's first series on India's declining female labour force participation here .]

The pandemic affected women's employment disproportionately . In percentage terms, more women lost jobs than men. By the end of 2020, labour force across India had shrunk by 13% for women and 2% for men, CMIE data found. But earlier this year, the Periodic Labour Force Survey found women's labour force participation at 32.5% at its highest level in four years. But this, as our previous story analyses, was driven largely by a rise in rural women's labour force increase and the fact that economic distress was leading women to taking on even very low-paid work.











Digital India a distant reality for Indian women India's digital gender gap is the result primarily of three factors. The first is a rural-urban divide; women in rural areas are less likely to own mobile phones than those who live in urban India, said Mitali Nikore of Nikore Associates, an economics research group. Even amongst urban women, digital payments, a basic step toward digital adaptation, for instance, are more common among organised than unorganised women workers, she said. "The cost of data and services restricts wider usage among unorganised urban workers."

The second is an income-based divide. Accessing data can cost low-income households as much as 3% of their monthly income, said Nikore.

The third is social norms . In a society where mobile phones are viewed as a risk to women's reputation pre-marriage and an interruption to caregiving responsibilities post-marriage, "women's online activity is often governed by male relatives", said Nikore.

Explained Riya: "I bought my smartphone from my savings, I pay for data services from my earnings. Urban Company does not reimburse me for these expenses--nor did they provide any training beyond the basic features of their own app [which allows her to accept or decline services]." As many as 82% of the 636 women who owned and managed their own businesses were not digitally literate, found a 2021 study of 10,000 rural and urban women from Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, conducted by the Digital Empowerment Foundation (DEF), a Delhi-based organisation that promotes digital literacy. Further, 80% of them said they had never used a payment system like PayTM, Google Pay or BHIM. "However, digital penetration and adoption are increasing, and with it, so is the use of smartphones," said Sabina Dewan, president and executive director of Just Jobs Network, a global research organisation focused on employment solutions. In India, smartphone ownership for men increased from 36% in 2019, 41% in 2020 to 49% in 2021, as per the Mobile Gender Gap 2022 report released by the GSMA . However, women's smartphone use is yet to catch up with men's: smartphone ownership was 14% in 2019, 25% in 2020 and 26% in 2021. Only 30% of adult women used mobile internet in 2020, a figure which did not change in the following year. Male users of mobile internet grew from 45% in 2020 to 51% in 2021, according to the report.

Hybrid work could have been a game-changer. It isn't Padma Shri award-winning Phulkari artist 65-year-old Lajwanti Kaur still uses pen and paper to design her creations. She is aware that from designing to payments, the mobile phone can do it all, but said, "Mai to 5 class padhi hun. Isko kaise istemal karungi [I have studied only till grade V, how will I use it]?"







Padma Shri award winner Lajwanti Kaur works on a sari at her shop in Dilli Haat in New Delhi. As she ages, Kaur is finding it harder to travel and sell her wares at exhibitions around the country, but she is uncomfortable using online platforms as she thinks middlemen will pocket the bulk of her profits.