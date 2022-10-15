Porvorim, Goa: When Priya joined a US-based research firm in February 2022, she had not anticipated that the job would involve listening to 'wife jokes' after each meeting. "They would complain about their wives and then would point at me and say, 'We should not say anything in front of her because she will get ideas and will not let her husband live,'" Priya told IndiaSpend.



Priya had inquired about the gender ratio of the organisation during her interview. She was told that the company was actively hiring women as most of the team members are male. A few days later, when she joined the team, she realised that she was the only woman in a team of 16. Over the last eight months, in addition to facing casual sexism, Priya has also been ostracised and has struggled to assert her leadership. "I was hired as a senior visual designer with four people reporting to me, including a junior designer," said Priya. "Whenever I assign a brief to him and ask him to work on it, he says he does not understand it. And I explain it to him in more detail. Once, he told me, 'If you know it so well, why don't you do it?'" When she told her supervisors, she was told to not report him. The design lead told her that he would assign the tasks to the junior designer since he probably did not want to work with Priya or did not like a "woman telling him what to do". Gender-based discrimination at the workplace that often begins during the hiring process makes it difficult for women to join and continue to participate in workplaces, IndiaSpend found during interviews with women employees, diversity consultants and human resource professionals. India has one of the lowest female workforce participation rates in the world. As per the Periodic Labour Force Survey conducted in 2020-21, just around a quarter of Indian women are in the labour force. In urban areas, this proportion is lower at 18.6%. On August 25, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the National Labour Conference, said the country needs to think of what can be done to help encourage women to join and stay in the workforce. Over the last few years, many companies have been adopting gender diversity policies, including period leave, flexible work timings and taxi reimbursements. But do these policies work? And should they be adopted by all companies? In the fourth story for Women at Work 3.0, we address these questions and highlight what companies need to do to improve diversity and retain female employees. You can read the earlier stories in this series here , here and here .











The case for gender diversity Increased participation of women in the workplace leads to higher profits, better decision making and more innovation, multiple studies conducted over the past decade and a half have found. In a 2015 global survey , over 80% of 73 Indian CEOs said diversity helps in attracting talent, enhancing business performance and strengthening brand and reputation. Despite these benefits, Indian companies are not succeeding in introducing women and retaining them in the workplace. India has one of the lowest female labour force participation rates in the world, doing better than only Afghanistan among its neighbours. The reasons for this range from socio-cultural norms , unpaid household work and the marriage and motherhood penalty , as our earlier reports highlight. Gender stereotypes--women are not good bosses; cannot make decisions or handle risks-- impede women's progress at the workplace. Priya is not alone; research has shown that men are least comfortable with having a female boss and that women are often assigned secondary tasks and have to perform better than men to get equal professional recognition. These factors also lead to an erosion of self-confidence and imposter syndrome, a self belief that you are unqualified or incompetent. Fighting these also acts as a barrier, said Nirmala Menon, founder and CEO of Interweave Consulting , an inclusion solutions consultancy. "When you are constantly being told you have to play second fiddle and that your first job is to be a good mother and wife, women end up not rising to their full potential. Because there is that sense of guilt and fear and lack of legitimacy for leadership, they tend to not raise their hand for opportunities," she said. The Covid-19 pandemic has made the situation worse. The loss in household incomes increased women's urgency to enter the workforce. But the accumulated debt and financial stress because of the financial impacts of the pandemic has made women more susceptible to exploitation and discrimination. Eight months into the lockdown, fewer women were employed compared to a year earlier, with urban women being impacted disproportionately. And as restrictions eased, women thronged to workplaces to make up for the economic losses and accumulated debts. The latest labour force survey data shows an increase in labour force participation but this is distress induced . The increase, driven by rural India, has pushed women to take up poor quality, low paying jobs, IndiaSpend reported on October 3, 2022. Moreover, staying employed during the pandemic also led to added mental stress for women. Women faced more pandemic-induced mental stress compared to men, found a survey of around 1,500 households in Delhi, conducted between May 2019 and May 2020. The study found that women whose husbands had lost their jobs faced higher stress and, among them, employed women with jobless husbands faced even more stress. To address these issues and improve diversity, several leading Indian and international companies have been introducing affirmative policies. Accenture and Barclays run programmes to reintroduce women with career breaks to the workforce, ITC recently announced policies including childcare sabbaticals and travel support for women managers, and multiple companies have introduced period leave. EY has monthly forums aimed at supporting young mothers. But these policies are not going to solve all the problems, said diversity consultants. "It is nice to have these policies but they are not going to change the system," said Pallavi Pareek, founder and CEO of Ungender , a consultancy working towards diversity and inclusion in workplaces. Very often the problems are cultural and require constant and dedicated efforts, we found after speaking to 15 women working in different industries.

Sexism, harassment and discrimination In 2020, Prachi* was contacted by a headhunter for a prominent payment gateway company. As they started discussing a possible role, he asked her if she was married. Why is that relevant, she wanted to know. He insisted it was and reluctantly revealed: "See, if you are not married, you would take leave for your wedding and if you are, then you would take leave for your children. We prefer to avoid that." Prachi was aghast. "I did not know how to respond to that," she said. "It was eye-opening for me as I thought these are biases of the past that people are getting over." Unfortunately, gender-based discrimination during hiring and at workplaces is still prevalent. A recent Oxfam report found that societal gender-based discrimination accounts for 98% of the gap in employment among salaried workers in urban areas. In other words, for women, their own education levels, experience and the level of education of the head of the household they belong to, only influences 2% of the probability of being employed. Of the 15 women we spoke to, two faced discrimination at interviews, nine at workplaces and four at both workplaces and during interviews. In 2016, after she graduated from an engineering college, Nikita* joined a firm as a design engineer. For months, she worked hard, spending weekends on projects. She received appreciation from clients and the team lead and won an organisational award for excellent performance. However, when it came to appraisals, she was given a rating of only 3 out of 5, considered to be average. "I expected to get a higher rating," Nikita told IndiaSpend. "I spoke to my manager and he told me, 'We gave you three stars so that your male colleague will not feel bad. We don't want to let him down. Hope that is okay.'" For women from marginalised communities, there are added layers of discrimination, driven by stereotypes. Five years ago, Afreen* had applied for a job at a multinational company. The recruitment process involved 12-13 rounds and Afreen cleared them all. The final round was an interview with the operations manager. When the manager entered, he offered his hand for a handshake. Afreen politely said that she is not comfortable shaking hands with men. The manager started the interview and after a few questions, he asked her when she plans to get married. He then added, "What if you leave the company if you get pregnant because you come from a Muslim family? You wear a hijab, you don't shake hands. This is not professional," she said. "I told him, it all depends on performance and that I am the only earning member of the family," continued Afreen. "I reached the last round but I knew then that I would not get selected. I feel like I was not given a fair chance."









