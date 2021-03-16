Jorhat (Assam), Kannur (Kerala) and Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): What does a job card under the national rural jobs programme, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), mean for someone?



For Janaki*, a sexagenarian working at an MGNREGS site in Kannur, Kerala, it means the ability to stay connected with her friends and contribute financially to her family, notwithstanding her age. "The MGNREGS worksite acts as a networking space for me and a platform to catch up with my friends. We talk, discuss and vent our personal problems as we work and I am able to contribute financially to my household," she told IndiaSpend, her face lighting up.

For Saroj Jaiswal, a 40-year-old single woman of Urra village of Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh, the job card means the ability to negotiate for power and space with the gram panchayat officials. "It was in my fight for job cards, as a matter of right, for the women in my village that I was able to establish a working relationship with the panchayat president," Jaiswal told IndiaSpend. "Ham pradhan aur sachiv-ji se kaam nikalvaana seekh gaye hain. Aur voh job card ke madhyam se hua hai!" (We have learned how to get work done from our panchayat president and secretary, and it was thanks to our fight for our job cards.)

The common thread that runs through these two women's stories is their membership of self-help groups (SHGs, or women's collectives) in their areas. Over a period of time, several SHGs operating across the country since the 1990s have been brought into the fold of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM)--a central government programme to boost rural incomes and alleviate poverty through women's collectives.

Millions of women like Janaki and Jaiswal have learned to use their SHGs to demand village community works, to negotiate for space and power with their gram panchayats, and to catch up with friends--or, to put it in the work context, to network.

This has in turn bolstered these collectives and enabled them to become more involved in rural development, we learned during our conversations with SHG members across Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Assam.

How NRLM and MGNREGS work in tandem

The NRLM set out in 2011 with an agenda to cover 70 million rural poor households across India's 600 districts, 6,000 blocks, 250,000 gram panchayats and 600,000 villages through self-managed SHGs and to provide them with livelihood opportunities.

In rural areas, women come together under SHGs to address their common problems, such as by engaging in weekly savings to create a corpus of funds--for activities known as 'thrift' and 'credit'--for use in personal emergencies or to tide over pressing needs. Their participatory planning process involves discussions and drawing up of demands for the development of their villages.

SHGs that engage in regular thrift and credit activities for six months and meet certain conditions come within the fold of the NRLM. This paves the way for them to access credit at lower interest rates , income generating opportunities , community funds , support structures , as well as information about and direct access to government-run poverty alleviation schemes.

MGNREGS as a key poverty alleviation scheme , and synergised with the SHG network, is a key component of NRLM. Both MGNREGS and NRLM are implemented by the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) in partnership with state governments.

Yet, the Union budget for 2021-22 (Budget 2021), while increasing the allocation for NRLM by more than 48% compared to the revised estimate for 2020-21, reduced the allocation for MGNREGS by around 35%. Critics pointed out that MGNREGS had played a crucial role in alleviating distress during the pandemic and deserved better allocation, as IndiaSpend reported in September 2020.

MGNREGS has also helped increase the contribution of SHGs in rural development, and one of the SHGs' key demands is for more MGNREGS work--as our interactions in the field showed.

SHGs have regularly sought more MGNREGS work in their Village Poverty Reduction Plans (VPRP) , which contain demands related to entitlement, livelihood, basic infrastructure and social development. The kind of work demanded in these plans ranges from the repair of pavements to desilting of ponds--rural work that can be undertaken within the purview of MGNREGS.

Consider, for example, the case of Dimoruguri Gram Panchayat in Tinsukia, Assam. Here, the SHG members demanded the construction of an irrigation drain for their village. This demand was taken to the MGNREGS' village-level functionaries, who approved it.

The same SHG women who had placed a demand for the drain found work under MGNREGS to construct it. This convergence between the SHG women and the panchayat enabled them to work together to better implement MGNREGS, strengthen the unity of their collective, and fulfil some of NRLM's objectives.

"In most cases, the women who undertake MGNREGS work are also a part of the NRLM network since both the programmes are aimed at [providing livelihood opportunities to] the poor households. The mobilisation process and rights education that happens in MGNREGS helps NRLM build strong federations of women conscious of their rights," said Manu Sankar S., programme manager with Kerala-based Kudumbashree National Resource Organisation , which brings together Panchayati Raj institutions and SHG networks across states.

The Kerala model



The origins of such convergence between the Panchayati Raj institutions and SHG networks can be traced back to Kerala, where the state's vast network of SHGs--called Kudumbashree --collaborated with its panchayats (local self governments). IndiaSpend has previously reported how Kudumbashree assumed a key role in implementing MGNREGS in the state.

The SHGs, known as neighbourhood groups in Kerala, played a pivotal role in generating awareness about MGNREGS, identifying work opportunities, mobilising groups for work, preparing estimates in consultation with the overseer or engineer, supervising work and providing amenities at the worksite, preparing and submitting muster rolls, and handling emergencies at work, as per a 2013 study by K.P. Kannan and N. Jagajeevan.

Later, the Kerala government formalised Kudumbashree's role in undertaking and handling MGNREGS work. All MGNREGS " mates " (work managers) would be appointed from among the Kudumbashree SHG network, it was decided, and they went on to play a major role in enhancing women's participation in Kerala, as data on the MGNREGS portal show.