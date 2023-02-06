In this report by journalist Rohit Upadhyay, for IndiaSpend, we see firsthand the devastating toll of air pollution on Delhi NCR's children. A staggering statistic reveals that in the year 2019, a newborn died in India every five minutes. This video highlights the damaging effects of air pollution on the lives of children–it hinders children's brain development and makes them more prone to chronic illnesses such as diabetes, asthma, obesity and hypertension. This report and the stories of those impacted the most, serve as a wake-up call for government's across cities, states and the Union government, to act on air pollution.

