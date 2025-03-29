Bengaluru: Following the uproar and the widespread protests after the August 2024 rape and murder of a medical professional in Kolkata’s RG Kar hospital, there were demands for death penalty for the accused. The state government passed the Aparajita Woman and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill 2024 (awaiting presidential assent) which included mandatory death sentence for rape which results in death of the victim or if the victim is left in a vegetative state, despite such a mandatory sentence being unconstitutional.

On January 20, the Sealdah sessions court pronounced a life term for the convict, Sanjay Roy, and not a sentence of death. The judgment said that the case did not meet the stringent criteria for being classified as "rarest of the rare," per the Supreme Court’s Bachan Singh guidelines which requires courts to consider mitigating and aggravating factors before imposing the death penalty. Meanwhile, on the same day, in Kerala’s Neyyattinkara Additional District Sessions Court, Greeshma, who was convicted of murdering her partner, was sentenced to death. The judgment said that, “The balance of justice tilts in favour of the proved aggravating circumstances”. In both cases, the courts failed to take into account any circumstances of the accused (both in mitigating the death sentence and in giving it), and to assess the probability of reformation, as indicated in their orders, said Neetika Vishwanath, Director (Sentencing), Project 39A , a criminal justice research and litigation centre part of the National Law University. “This is a subversion of the fair trial rights of the accused at sentencing, and does not adhere to the guidelines laid down in Bachan Singh which bind trial courts. In that sense, both decisions were arrived at in an arbitrary manner.” The arbitrary sentencing processes in cases are not an exception– they are, in fact, the rule, Vishwanath added. According to the latest data published by Project 39A in its Death Penalty in India: Annual Statistics Report , sessions courts imposed 139 death sentences, higher than the yearly average since 2016. Despite the Supreme Court asking lower courts to be aware of mitigating and aggravating factors for death sentencing, trial courts sought or relied on no information about the accused, such as psychiatric evaluations, reports on conduct in jail and life circumstances in at least 90.5% of all death sentences in 2024, said the report. As the Supreme Court did not confirm any death penalty for a second continuous year– commuting sentences of seven prisoners and acquitting one–there were 564 people living under a sentence of death in India at the end of 2024, the highest since the turn of the century. Experts said that there are multiple reasons for higher sentencing including a lack of clarity in the law guiding the trial court’s powers to impose capital sentences, issues with gathering information on death row prisoners for the consideration of trial courts before sentencing, and the retention of the death penalty itself when 113 countries have abolished it. 131 people, on average, were sentenced to death each year by trial courts On average, trial courts imposed 32 more death sentences each year between 2016 and 2024, compared to the 15 years since the beginning of this millennium. Sessions Courts imposed 1,180 sentences in the nine years till 2024 compared to 1,486 between 2000 and 2015. “The trial courts are not being cautioned or reprimanded by the higher courts for imposing death sentences without considering various factors,” said Colin Gonsalves, a human rights lawyer. “NALSA [National Legal Services Authority] also needs to intervene to change the approach of trial courts in death sentencing.” In 2024, nearly one in four (130) death row prisoners were in UP, the most populous state in India that also has the highest number of prisoners. Gujarat (71), Maharashtra (42) and West Bengal (37) followed UP.





UP’s sessions courts imposed 34 death sentences in 2024, the most in the country and higher than the state’s average since 2016. Between 2021 and 2024, at least 33 convicts have been sentenced to death each year by UP’s session courts. Kerala followed with 20 death sentences in 2024 where 14 people were sentenced to death in a single case involving the murder of a political party rival, showed the report. This was half the reported death sentences imposed by trial courts in Kerala in the nine year period. The 1980 Bachan Singh judgement provided a framework where the trial courts were expected to consider the circumstances of the offense and the offender before imposing a death sentence. It can be “imposed not only when the aggravating factors outweigh mitigating ones, but also when the alternative of life imprisonment is unquestionably foreclosed,” said a May 2020 report by Project 39A on death penalty sentencing in trial courts of MP, Delhi and Maharashtra. The Bachan Singh guidelines are at best indicative, and do not clarify important questions such as the purpose of aggravating and mitigating circumstances and how they are to be collected, presented and considered, said Lakshmi Menon, Associate (Sentencing) at Project 39A. “The law guiding the trial court’s discretion/powers to impose capital sentences is vague and fuzzy,” said Menon. “In most death-eligible cases, trial courts can choose between life imprisonment (which, under the CrPC–Code of Criminal Procedure–and Supreme Court jurisprudence is the default punishment to be imposed) and death penalty (which can be imposed if there are ‘special reasons’ that warrant its imposition). What are these ‘special reasons’? The [erstwhile] CrPC does nothing to clarify that.”





The [death penalty] data over the years shows that trial courts are going on an instinctive track of imposing the death penalty, said Gonsalves. “They are turning to retributive justice which is savage. At the SC level the court is considering other mitigating factors due to which they have not confirmed death sentences or commuted it as data show.”