Bengaluru: Several government decisions and Supreme Court observations and verdicts delivered in 2022 have had, or will have, an impact on the justice system in India. These will have a bearing on the functioning of the judiciary, police efficiency, the issue of arbitrary arrests, and overcrowded prisons systems.



In a year-end look at the justice system, we examine five major Supreme Court and government decisions that can impact the criminal justice process.

SC direction on bail law and undertrial prisoners' release In July, the Supreme Court directed the Union government to consider introducing a separate bail act to streamline the process of granting bail. India has one of the highest undertrial populations in the world. As many as 76% of all prisoners in Indian jails are awaiting trial, which compares unfavourably with the global average of 34%. The problem of undertrial incarceration in Indian prisons, which has troubled the criminal justice system for decades , is also a reason for overcrowding. In November 2022, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the problem of overcrowding in India's prisons: "We should be closing down existing ones [prisons]" instead of creating new ones, said Murmu. Following President Murmu's speech, the Supreme Court directed states to furnish information on undertrial prisoners who have been granted bail, but are in jail because they are unable to meet bail conditions. The states are expected to forward relevant data to the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), the court added, according to a November 2022 Live Law report . "The court has made the right move," said Maja Daruwala, chief editor, India Justice Report and senior advisor, Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative . There have been directions about processes to be applied in cases of arrests and custody extensions, and on thoughtfully applying bail provisions, but these have to be inculcated in the police and the judiciary right down the line, she said. Delay in the adjudication process, lack of support for filing of bail applications, or inability to comply with bail conditions in the bail system contributes the most cases of prolonged incarceration, said Medha Deo, programme director, Fair Trial Fellowship Programme , Project 39A, National Law University, Delhi. But the system needs to definitely identify the issues that led to delays in granting bail, she said. "Unless this question is answered, solutions can only be offered based on anecdotal premises, which may or may not achieve the intended outcomes." Under a NALSA campaign , conducted between July 16 and August 2022, to release undertrials based on identification of eligible prisoners by the district level Undertrial Review Committee (UTRCs), nearly 25,000 prisoners were released on bail. According to NALSA data , because of the UTRC's decision, prison occupancy rate decreased by 5.7 percentage points to 124.3%, and the proportion of undertrials similarly decreased by 4.5 percentage points to 72.6%.





"It will take changes all across the practice and culture of the justice system before the number of undertrials can be reduced, and consequently, the high overcrowding is addressed," said Daruwala.



SC puts sedition law in abeyance In May 2022, the Supreme Court told states to refrain from registering cases for the offence of sedition under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The sedition law, first passed in 1860, was used by the British to suppress dissent. It provided for punishment for anyone who "excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards the Government", with a maximum of life imprisonment, with or without a fine. After Independence, it has been used by successive Indian governments to similar effect. In 1973, after changes in the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the police were allowed to arrest without warrant under Section 124A. The law has been prone to abuse by government and law enforcement agencies. In a March 2021 response , the government informed Parliament that between 2015 to 2019, 501 people were arrested under Section 124A, but only nine persons, or 2%, had been convicted. IndiaSpend has asked the Ministry of Law and Justice, and the Law Commission for their comments on the decision to put sedition law in abeyance, and on the bail law. We will update the story when we receive a response. In a 2018 consultation paper on sedition, the Law Commission noted that "every irresponsible exercise of right to free speech and expression cannot be termed seditious", and that Section 124A should be "invoked only in cases where the intention behind any act is to disrupt public order or to overthrow the Government with violence and illegal means". "Although the ambit of section 124A has been narrowed by the Supreme Court in the Kedarnath judgement , the police seem ignorant of the judgement or wilfully ignore it," said Leah Verghese, research manager at DAKSH , a Bengaluru-based law and justice reforms think-tank. "This explains the high acquittal rates, since the persons arrested have often not committed the offence of sedition." "There has to be immediate and sure consequences for abuse of office and abuse of power [through the sedition law]; only then will there be real improvements," said Daruwala. Web portal Article 14's database on sedition reported that in a six-year period until 2020, there had been a 28% annual rise in sedition cases compared to the yearly average between 2010 and 2014. According to the government's crime data , there was a 83.4% pendency in the police disposing sedition cases in 2021, which included 189 cases pending investigation from the previous year, while the court's backlog was at 97% .

Review of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act In July 2022, the Supreme Court upheld various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), including the putting the burden of proving innocence on the accused for granting bail (versus the norm of being considered innocent until proven guilty), defining the powers of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for arrest and seizure, and making the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR, equivalent to an FIR) available to the accused. In August 2022, a review petition was filed in the Supreme Court, following which the court decided to "prima facie" review the two matters: addressing the presumption of guilt on the accused, and availability of ECIR. The petition had pointed out that if the accused is not given access to the ECIR, it becomes difficult to present evidence to show their innocence. The definition of money laundering is wide and covers a range of activities, so it becomes easy for the ED to target people under this law, said Verghese. "The provisions of the PMLA that make bail very difficult and reverse the burden of proof fly in the face of the presumption of innocence which is the bedrock of our criminal justice system," she added. "The reversal of burden of proof is a worrying new trend in criminal legislation." The concern about the unbridled power to the ED and possibility of abuse of provisions is "contrary to the factual position particularly when all the actions by the ED are subject to judicial scrutiny by the courts", said the ED in an official response to IndiaSpend's questionnaire. While the powers of punishment are vested with courts, the ED's power of seizure of property "is subject to judicial review and such power is available to anti-money laundering agencies all over the world and Indian money laundering agency is not an exception", the response said. According to ED data on PMLA, 5,422 cases are under investigation, 400 persons have been arrested and 25 have been convicted until March 31, 2022.



