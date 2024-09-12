Shillong, Meghalaya: In the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Shillong, a special 10-foot tall pavilion features steps that will grow on their own.



Inspired by the Living Root Bridges (LRBs) of the state, this staircase will ultimately be made of the tightly woven roots of the Ficus elastica tree (Indian rubber plant), thereby modelling a concept which could possibly help mitigate the impact of climate change, as we explain below. The Living Root Bridges are a fascinating, ‘regenerative’ form of bioengineering in which man and nature come together in harmony to connect places across difficult terrain. Geographically, Meghalaya is hilly, with stretches of valleys and highland plateaus, rivers, streams and waterfalls. The LRBs were traditionally built by the Khasi and Jaintia tribes to connect villages across rivers, ravines and gorges. This form of construction uses no engineering tools, and no two root bridges look exactly the same. Yet this traditional knowledge, passed through word-of-mouth down the generations, has not remained limited to simply being a medium of connectivity, but is also a source of livelihood through tourism, and an inspiration for a new form of architecture. Traditionally, the making of a root bridge first involves planting a Ficus sapling on the banks of a river, on one or both sides. Once it reaches maturity, the tree’s aerial roots are guided to the other side of the river through the hollowed-out trunk of a betel nut tree, with the support of a bamboo framework. When the roots reach the other end, they are planted in the soil. As these roots thicken, they produce daughter roots that are similarly trained across the bamboo framework. As these roots continue to grow, people intertwine the roots to initiate inosculation , thereby producing a dense framework .







Meghalaya’s living root bridges take decades to grow, and are traditionally used for access across the state’s rivers, ravines and gorges. They have now turned into tourist attractions.





Taking a leaf out of the process In NEHU, where the Living Root Pavilion is now growing, a similar process is underway. Saplings of the Ficus tree were planted last year by the Living Bridge Foundation, an NGO that works to conserve the art of making root bridges. According to Morningstar Khongthaw of the foundation, it will take 25 years for the stairway to be fully mature for use. “Conceptually, the staircase will be similar to a living root bridge,” Khongthaw told IndiaSpend. “The aerial roots of Ficus elastica tree will be guided to make the stairway, and we will keep pruning and guiding the roots to grow in a certain direction…the stairway will build on its own. It is slated to be completed by 2047, and by then one will be able to climb the steps of the pavilion to oversee a lake.” The pavilion has been designed by researchers of the Technical University of Munich (TUM), Germany who have studied the LRBs extensively. Ferdinand Ludwig, professor for green technologies in landscape architecture, and Thomas Speck, professor for botanics at the University of Freiburg, analysed 74 LRBs and conducted interviews with members of the community who built these bridges to understand the complex root structure. They also took thousands of photographs on the basis of which 3-D models were created. The pavilion project in NEHU has been led by Wilfrid Middleton, a researcher working with Ludwig. According to TUM, Ludwig and Freiburg also mapped the location of the LRBs for the first time. Khongthaw added that now, the GPS location of 132 LRBs have been mapped, “but there are many more [yet to be mapped]”.

Making buildings future-ready Ludwig conceptualised a new field of research centred on this approach called Baubotanik , which uses living trees as construction material. The staircase project in NEHU is based on this concept. “Through the investigation of the traditional Living Root Bridges, we have been able to learn a lot about the conception, approach and practice of the Khasi people,” he told IndiaSpend. “Together, with the Living Bridge Foundation, we aim to transfer this knowledge into modern green architecture.” Ibynta B. Tiewsoh of the architecture department in NEHU said the project will help them look at living architecture in an urban setting and “how it fits into the context of building along with nature. “While a similar project has been undertaken by Ludwig in Germany, this is the first time such a collaborative effort has been undertaken here,” she told IndiaSpend. Ludwig said the NEHU pavilion “is a first step towards merging architecture and trees” in a way that would make cities greener, cooler and more livable. Stone, concrete, asphalt heat up rapidly at high ambient temperatures, so the heat stress is particularly relevant in cities. Plants provide cooling and improve cooling in cities, he said. The Living Root Pavilion, it is therefore expected, will cool down the entire vicinity and bring down the temperature, said Banbhalang Swer, head of the architecture department in NEHU.





