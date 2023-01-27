Raipur: In Chhattisgarh's Rajankatta village, 68 km from the state capital Raipur, 38-year-old Lakshmi Kanwar starts her day at dawn. Her first task takes her to the family's animal pen, which consists of four bamboo poles holding up a roof thatched with dried palm leaves.







Government estimates indicate that in 2022, paddy was cultivated across 3.3 million hectares in Chhattisgarh. Much of this growth in production is owed to high-yield rice varieties and a significant spike in the use of chemical fertilisers. Pockets of natural farming however exist, particularly in the plateaus of the south and the hilly region to the north--and much of this is driven by the ST population, say experts. "Under the previous BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] government," said Sharma, "there was a push to maximise production that resulted in chemical fertilisers becoming the go-to for even the smallest farmer. In order to wean people off such cost-intensive methods, we decided to bring back cow dung compost, but in a more accessible and economically feasible way." A senior BJP leader and an erstwhile member of the state's legislative assembly (MLA) said that the BJP government, when it was formed in 2003, worked to increase the state's low farm productivity and to set up systems for commercialised agriculture where there were none. "Since paddy was a common crop, the BJP ensured that every paddy farmer got their due by working on increasing yield and ensuring accountability in farming through village-level societies. We set up the systems that the Congress government is now using for its schemes." To push natural farming, and move away from fertilisers that harm the ecology to natural fertilisers like cow dung, the Congress government began the Godhan Nyay Yojana, in 2020 , with a budget of Rs 175 crore , for the construction of composting tanks and gothan structures. As many as 2,200 gothans had already been built at this time under the NGGB scheme and 2,800 more were under construction. According to the budget speech delivered at the assembly by CM Baghel, in 2021, Rs 127 crore was transferred to the bank accounts of dung-sellers and Rs 31.34 crore was paid towards the various SHGs working at the gothans. In a response to a question in the assembly, the state government stated that Rs 928 crore was spent on construction of Gothans under various financial heads by December 2022. By October 2022, according to government records, they had paid over Rs 340 crore to cow-dung sellers, compost makers and the management committees running the gothans. As of December 2022, the government had approved 11,288 gothans, of which 85% have been constructed and are functioning. The government is procuring dung from 9,631 gothans, said Sharma of the Chhattisgarh government. Of these, 4,372 have become self-sustaining. Gariaband's Lakshmi Kanwar says the scheme is beneficial for landless farmers, for farmers with no cattle, and for those that are farming after a gap of some years. "If someone can't make their own manure, it is available for purchase," she says. "It is good to ensure that the ease with which farmers used to reach out for chemical fertiliser will now be curbed by this better, more organic product."

Fertiliser shortage and political quarrels The government's push for bio-fertilisers and natural farming has triggered a political row. The BJP, the principal opposition in the state, has accused the Congress government of a scam. According to former chief minister and BJP leader Raman Singh, the government's numbers are only on paper. "The only ones benefiting from the scheme are the dairy owners and animal farmers," Singh said. "The cow dung is also watered down and polluted leading to a poor quality compost, which farmers are being forced to buy. Most gothans are either under construction or non-functional. The self-help group women that the government claims to be supporting have also not all been paid." Government officials deny these allegations. "Very rarely, due to some cases, payments are delayed. This is happening in less than 10% of all the SHGs working at thousands of gothans. To alleviate this issue, we are working on developing the gothans into self-sufficient business models," a senior officer from the Godhan Nyay Yojana department said.







Saurabh Singh, BJP MLA from Akaltara constituency, takes these accusations further, and says, "the government created a faux crisis of the chemical fertilisers supplied by the Centre in order to push its cow-dung compost on unsuspecting farmers," and at the same time maligned the central government by blaming them for the fertiliser shortage. A central government press release dated February 18, 2022 says Chattisgarh had requested 11.75 lakh metric tons (LMT) of chemical fertiliser for the kharif season in 2021, and was allotted 14.44 LMT. For the rabi season in 2021-22, the state had requested 3.61 LMT fertilisers and was allotted 4.11 LMT. "Despite this, the state government let rakes of fertilisers sit at the railway points for months, not letting the fertilisers be sold at the time when farmers needed them, and instead pushing their compost on them," Singh said. "Those under the farm-debt waiver and registered under societies bore the worst brunt of this. In Chhattisgarh, all farmers mix cow dung in their soil, one way or the other. To make them pay money for what was once free is a scam and is not benefitting anyone." The ruling Congress party dismisses the allegations as politically motivated, and points out that the Godhan Nyay Yojana has been praised by the RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh] to which the BJP is affiliated. Further, they say that similar schemes have been launched in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh after Chhattisgarh's success. "The BJP can't digest the fact that the Congress government has managed to do what they couldn't do despite being in power for 15 years," Congress party spokesperson Sushil Anand Shukla said. "If they really believed in saving cattle and traditional ways of farming, they would not have messed up the agricultural practices in the state so much. Now that we are doing something productive, they are finding imaginary flaws in it."

But some experts say cow dung sales are a bad idea for natural farming Politics aside, not everyone is enamoured of the scheme--and the data support some of that disenchantment. When the pandemic hit and cash flows became tight, there was a rush to sell cow dung. However, the purchase of dung appears to have decreased as the number of functioning gothans began to increase. The BBC had reported in October 2022 that between July 2020 and March 2021, the state had bought over 45 lakh quintal of cow-dung. However, between April 2021 and March 2022, the procurement was 21 lakh quintal or less than half of the previous year. The government procured 41.18 lakh quintal of cow dung between December 2021 and December 2022.







Natural farmers in the state find the idea of selling dung risible. According to Om Chauhan (34), a gothan samiti adhyaksh [head of a gothan committee] in Bijapur, the sellers are almost always from the Raut or Yadav communities, and not from the STs. "Even if farmers send their cows to the gothan, there is a communal cattle herder who collects the dung and sells it. The farmer doesn't sell the dung they save at home, because they have multiple uses for it. Right from using it as a plaster layer for the walls and floors of the house, to preparing various solutions to be used as pesticide and in religious rituals, cattle waste is important for the farmer." "We have never used chemical fertilisers; we have always used cattle waste in various forms," says Kishorilal Thakur (58), a third generation farmer in Dhamtari who grows over 150 varieties of rice and other products like flaxseeds, lentils and vegetables. "We treat our seeds with saptaparni, a solution made by boiling seven types of leaves in cow urine, and we use fresh cow dung while tilling. Compost treated with neem is used as fertiliser." Thakur, who owns over 30 cattle, says he wouldn't dream of selling the waste. "It is the Rauts, the traditional cow herders, that sell cow dung. Any farmer who wants to do non-chemical natural farming will never sell their compost." Ramgulam Sinha, who heads Prerak, an NGO working on participatory development of marginalised communities, and Siyan Sadan, a farmers' collective that operates an old-age home and encourages natural farming practices, has been working for over three decades in the field of sustainable and natural participatory farming. He believes the scheme is largely ineffective on the ground. "The idea might have been perfect, but the reality on the ground is that not all functional gothans are buying cow-dung, even if villagers want to sell. In fact, it is leading to more socio-economic conflict, as the ones benefiting are mostly from the Yadav or Raut community, as they are traditionally herders, instead of the farmer." According to government officials, the compost produced at gothans was sold through the established systems for chemical fertilisers. "Just like chemical fertilisers were given to those who had registered with local agro-societies for loan waivers, we started giving them compost," a senior government official explained, requesting anonymity. The major chunk of the sale in December of around 16.4 lakh quintals (64% of the total vermicompost sale), was sold via this medium.







"Our tribal members are not becoming part of the scheme at all and the compost, graded as normal, super and super-plus compost, is not proving to be effective enough for farmers to move away from chemical fertilisers. The government needs to work on saving more traditional practices and crops, like millets. To make gothans successful, more items need to be prepared from the dung and marketed properly," Sinha from Prerak said. Lamps, paint, pots, holi and rangoli colours are also made at the gothans.



