Bhubaneswar: There are wide variations in national datasets on women's land ownership in India depending on which agency made the estimate, frustrating efforts to design and implement gender-balanced policies, our analysis shows.



National datasets differ on women's land rights (WLR) because they use different criteria in their calculations. Some estimates include only agricultural land, others include homestead land, while still others include land leased for cultivation, as we detail later.

Women's access to and control over productive resources, especially ownership of agricultural land, is key to their economic empowerment , social status, physical security, and their own and their families' overall well-being . The United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and the Food And Agriculture Organization's voluntary guidelines endorse gender equality , with the former adding two SDG indicators (1.4.2 and 5 a 1) for annual reporting on the status of women's land rights. India currently uses the Agriculture Census (2015-16) to report on women's land rights to track SDG progress and for the FAO's Gender Land Rights Database .

To measure the real progress in women's empowerment, accurate figures are needed: How much land do women hold, is it family or individual ownership, and what is the size and quality of the land owned? Is the type of land owned agricultural or other, what is the basis of ownership--documentary or perceived? What type of tenure is involved? Without sex-specific data for these, estimates drawn up using different methodologies can be misleading, as women's land rights scholar Bina Agarwal said in a recent paper .

Across the board, various data-sets show women's land ownership in India to have risen slowly but steadily over the years, though varying across states and with rural areas showing bigger improvements. With countries now measuring efforts to narrow the gender gap by acting on inheritance laws, it has become imperative for India to monitor 'gendered' land rights data . India has a rich land data ecosystem , said Shipra Deo, director for women's land rights at the non-profit Landesa, which can be used to gauge the true extent of women's land rights in the country and help close the gender gap by aligning with sustainable goal indicators.

Datasets, diversity and patriarchy

Estimates of women's land ownership such as the Population Census , the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) and the more recent and frequent India Human Development Survey (IHDS) are reliable, robust and open-access, mostly collected and reported by government agencies, yet none offers a clear picture. The National Family Health Survey (NFHS), in 2015-16, started providing data on the percentage of women who own land alone or jointly.

The NFHS data, as explained in this paper on its fourth round of surveys, have several weaknesses related to gendered land rights. For example, it seeks land rights information from only 15% of sample households; from women in the 15-49 years age group and men in the 15-54 years age group; and clubs together all lands, agricultural and non-agricultural. This paper, and another presented at the World Bank Land Conference 2017, showed up the use of diverse methodologies in terms of granularity, sampling techniques, periodicity, dissemination methods as well engendering.

Further, survey data may not match those in land records. For instance, NFHS-4 figures are almost four times those of IHDS 2011-12, and present a geographic pattern that is contrary to earlier findings of intensive local research , according to this April 2020 paper by Bina Agrawal, professor, development economics and environment at the University of Manchester's Global Development Institute. While these and other national analyses show more land ownership among women in the southern states, NFHS-4 figures show 50% of women in Bihar and 23% in Kerala own land.