Lucknow: Transmission windows of dengue, a mosquito-borne viral illness, have been expanding due to changing climate, and the number of cases has been increasing, an IndiaSpend analysis of prevalence data in Uttar Pradesh, particularly its capital Lucknow, has shown.

Between October 31 and November 1, Lucknow reported 91 new cases of dengue, as per the data accessed from the chief medical officer. In the week to November 1, more than 400 cases were confirmed. There hasn't been a single day in October this year without the detection of new cases. Overall, more than 2,100 dengue cases have been reported in the city so far this year. Across India, cases have risen from 157,315 in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, up to 289,235 last year. The disease, transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, causes a wide range of symptoms, from mild fever to severe, life-threatening illness.







There is no known cure for dengue , and cases can be treated at home with regular oral hydration and fever management, as IndiaSpend reported in September 2022. However there is danger of bleeding, in which case the patient would need to be hospitalised and need blood transfusions, a 2017 study found. During an outbreak this causes shortage of blood platelets, says the study.

Risk of dengue increases with increasing temperatures and increasing rain in India, found a study published in 2019.

Innocuous infections can quickly turn deadly Girish Chandra Dubey, a 56-year-old resident of Aliganj in Lucknow, had a fever that persisted for several days. Soon after, he began experiencing severe pain in his limbs. His family rushed him to King George Medical University ( KGMU ), where tests confirmed he had contracted dengue. His platelet count had dropped to 20,000. After two days of treatment at KGMU, the hospital was unable to provide the necessary platelets, and Dubey was transferred to a private facility. In a healthy individual, the normal platelet count ranges from 150,000 to 400,000 per microlitre of blood. However, when platelet levels fall below 20,000, the risk of developing dengue shock syndrome ( DSS ) becomes imminent, N.B. Singh, chief medical superintendent at Balrampur Hospital explained. “Platelets are necessary for blood clotting. A deficiency can put the patient's life at risk,” said Tulika Chandra, head of blood and transfusion medicine at KGMU. DSS is a severe complication that occurs in the later stages of the disease. Symptoms include persistent fever, body aches, and the development of rashes and red spots on the skin. As the condition worsens, the patient may experience a slowing pulse and their lips may begin to turn blue--a sign of circulatory collapse. In some cases, internal bleeding can occur, and if left untreated, dengue can be fatal. On October 19, an 84-year-old woman died of dengue at Balrampur Hospital, the only such fatality this year in Lucknow, according to data from the CMO’s office. Singh noted that "her immunity was already very weak", which made her more susceptible to the complications of dengue. Cases have shown an uptick, as we said. In September 2024, there were 388 confirmed dengue cases in Lucknow. By October, this number rose to over 2,100. In the pandemic year of 2021, the city had reported 1,104 cases up until November 4, with 95% recorded between September and November. In 2022, Lucknow recorded 1,677 dengue cases and in 2023, there were 2,700 dengue cases in the city.









How the vector has adapted Singh and other medical professionals agree that the Aedes aegypti mosquito thrives in areas with stagnant water. Changing weather, with heavy rainfall followed by heat, creates the perfect breeding ground for these mosquitoes. Warmer temperatures accelerate mosquito breeding, enabling the mosquitoes to bite more frequently, further increasing the chances of spreading the virus, research shows. High humidity , which supports the survival of mosquitoes, and the accumulation of floodwater from heavy rainfall also contribute to the growth of mosquito populations, creating additional breeding sites. As a result, areas that were once considered low-risk are now seeing outbreaks of the disease. Experts also point out that the change in human habitations has helped mosquito populations spread faster, as IndiaSpend reported in September 2022. India's population density in 1961 was 155 people per sq km, which in 2021 increased to 469 people. The Aedes Aegypti mosquito breeds in natural containers such as tree holes and bromeliads, but nowadays it has adapted to urban habitats and breeds mostly in man-made containers, including buckets, mud pots, discarded containers, used tyres, storm water drains etc., making dengue an "insidious disease in densely populated urban centres", according to this World Health Organization article . Dengue symptoms typically begin with fever, severe headaches, joint and muscle pain, nausea, vomiting, pain behind the eyes, and skin rashes. In the most severe cases, the virus causes internal bleeding and can lead to death if not treated promptly. While the majority of people experience only mild symptoms, the potential for severe complications makes dengue a serious public health threat. "There are a lot of overlaps of symptoms between malaria and dengue, and other tropical diseases, and viral fever. In the early phases even swine flu and leptospirosis [have similar symptoms]," which could lead to incorrect diagnosis or reporting of malaria and dengue cases, said Bharat Agarwal, internal medicine specialist at Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai, had told us in September 2022. Sanjay Kumar, the district medical chief of Bahraich, told IndiaSpend that the rise in dengue cases is indeed related to the shifting weather patterns. “This time the winter is late and the warm temperature combined with water logging has become a perfect ground for the breeding of mosquitoes. The preventive measures by the government have been scaled up but it needs more attention,” he said. India's malaria and dengue data are collected mainly by the Health Management Information System and the Vital Registration System and Medical Certiﬁcation of Cause of Death. But not all malaria and dengue cases are diagnosed, leading to undercounting, as IndiaSpend reported in September 2022. And India doesn't register about 3 million deaths and does not certify the cause of death of about 8 million people, IndiaSpend reported in August 2021. No certification could mean that some dengue deaths are also not certified, and thus undercounted.







A worker sprays insecticide to control mosquito larvae during a defogging drive in Lucknow. Photo taken on October 27, 2024