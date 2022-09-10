Mumbai: India is unable to eliminate malaria and dengue because of a lack of testing and diagnosis of these diseases, and because of delayed treatment, experts say. In addition, climate change is making the weather more conducive to mosquitos, the vectors that spread these diseases.



India accounted for about 82% of all malaria deaths and as many cases in South-East Asia in 2020. Reported cases of dengue increased 22% , from 157,315 cases in 2019 to 193,245 cases in 2021. Both malaria and dengue are vector-borne diseases, spread by organisms, like mosquitoes, that transport parasites and pathogens from one infected person (or animal) to another. Of all vector-borne diseases in India, the most cases in 2021 were of dengue and malaria, government data show. These are the latest comparative data available for vector-borne diseases. India needs to ramp up testing, collect better data on the prevalence of these diseases and decentralise care at the village-level, experts say.





If India is able to eradicate malaria, it will join countries including Iran and Malaysia that had not reported a single malaria case for the past three years as of 2020, and China and El Salvador that were declared malaria-free in 2021.



Progress so far against malaria and dengue Malaria, transmitted by the infective bite of the Anopheles mosquito, is caused by four types of parasites, two of which, Plasmodium vivax (P.vivax) and Plasmodium falciparum (P.falciparum), infect humans. P. falciparum causes more severe infection, and can cause cerebral malaria, said Rakhal Gaitonde, professor of public health at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram. "It's usually the type of malaria that kills. Vivax usually doesn't kill unless, of course, the patient is very sick (imuno-compromised)." In 1953 , India's programme concentrated on spraying the insecticide DDT to kill mosquitos. The programme was expanded in 1997 under the Enhanced Malaria Control Project , and in 2003 , the government began the National Vector Borne Diseases Control Programme (NVBDCP), which includes all vector-borne diseases, including malaria. Since 2003, malaria cases have declined 91.3%, from 1.02 million cases to 161,516 cases in 2021, and deaths have declined from 1,006 to 90, according to government data . The government says India's success in reducing malaria cases is because of controlling the population of mosquitos in high risk areas, early case detection and effective treatment by strengthening referral services and changing patient behaviour by engaging with citizens, according to this reply in the Lok Sabha in November 2021. But experts say more needs to be done to eradicate malaria. India says it is working towards the World Malaria Day 2021 goal of 'Zero Malaria' by 2030. Under the National Framework for Elimination of Malaria 2016-2030, the government had aimed to have zero indigenous cases and deaths due to malaria by 2022 in 15 low transmission states and Union Territories (UTs) and in 11 moderate transmission states and UTs. The 26 states reported 11,834 cases by June 2022, as per the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control.





Dengue is a viral disease, transmitted by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito. The disease occurs in two forms: dengue fever, a severe, flu-like illness, and Dengue Haemorrhagic Fever (DHF), a more severe form of the disease, which may cause death.

Dengue occurs in waves, data show, with no clear pattern over the years. In 2011, India had 18,059 cases of the disease, while in 2021, it had over 10 times more, at 193,245 cases, according to data from the 2011 National Health Profile and from the website of the National Vector Borne Diseases Control Program.



Underreporting malaria and dengue cases

India's malaria and dengue data are collected mainly by the Health Management Information System (HMIS) and the Vital Registration System and Medical Certiﬁcation of Cause of Death. But not all malaria and dengue cases are diagnosed, leading to undercounting. And India doesn't register about 3 million deaths and does not certify the cause of death of about 8 million people, IndiaSpend reported in August 2021. No certification could mean that some malaria and dengue deaths are also not certified, and thus undercounted. "There are a lot of overlaps of symptoms between malaria and dengue, and other tropical diseases, and viral fever. In the early phases even swine flu and leptospirosis [have similar symptoms]," which could lead to incorrect diagnosis or reporting of malaria and dengue cases, said Bharat Agarwal, internal medicine specialist at Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai. Dengue cases are also poorly quantified with existing public health surveillance systems, as milder forms of the disease are less likely to be reported, and the system also fails to register cases treated in the private sector, where most patients seek care, according to this 2018 study by researchers from Indian Council of Medical Research. Some experts believe that the number of dengue deaths are higher due to the fact that they are reported better. Dengue is more prevalent in urban areas, where there are better testing services, while malaria is more common in rural areas, and forest areas with a larger scheduled tribe population, both of which are underserved by health services, said Chandrakant Lahariya, an epidemiologist and public health specialist, who recently co-authored a book on Covid-19. Another cause for undercounting is that data collection exercises are image-building exercises for governments, said Gaitonde. "If data collection is used for image-building exercises, the tendency is to highlight the positives and downplay or write-over the negatives." Take for example, leprosy, he explained. In 2005, the government said that leprosy was eliminated from the country, which meant the government reduced funding and surveillance of the disease. One of the impacts of this, as per studies in 2009 and 2015 , was that India was missing leprosy cases in certain areas, including tribal hamlets. Experts had told IndiaSpend in 2019 that India might be showing lower leprosy cases than there were. Further, most health workers collect data on cases as a formality, said Gaitonde. For instance, he explained, processed and analysed data are never sent back to health workers who could take decisions on the ground based on those data.

Lack of testing In 2017, the WHO had estimated that India only reports 8% of its malaria cases to the surveillance system. Today "even if we give a best case scenario, it will not be very different than 12%, 15%", said Lahariya. "We need to remember that in two years of Covid-19, almost all other non-Covid services had suffered." Malaria is tested by blood smear examination , the "gold standard" for detecting the malarial parasite.



