New Delhi: For Shaman Gupta, logging on to Facebook was almost a ritual of survival in 2015. The tiny chat boxes allowed him, in Dehradun, to access a small community of fellow trans men who struggled with the same dysphoria . A transgender person's sense of their own gender differs from the sex they were assigned at birth. With information scarce and connections limited, he didn't know who he could turn to, to find answers about his body. Going online eased his journey of coming out and identifying as a trans man. "I wondered how a trans man in a rural pocket, without that internet connection, may probably have to spend an entire lifetime living in a body that they do not feel comfortable in. The gap felt so huge," he told IndiaSpend.



Gupta, 33, and six other transgender activists would go on to form the Transgender Welfare Equity and Empowerment Trust, or TWEET Foundation , in 2017. The organisation has its roots in a circulating spreadsheet of non-judgemental doctors in various cities across the country. Today, TWEET Foundation is based out of Delhi and Mumbai, with one shelter home in each city. It runs a dedicated helpline where trans-affirmative sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) services and health linkages are made available over a call or a simple WhatsApp text. Among the many calls they receive on the helpline, a few appear to be frantic requests for help from transgender youth--to locate a single non-judgemental gynaecologist in their vicinity who can understand a trans body and their health emergency without tearing apart their gender identity , said Gupta. Following the United States' Supreme Court's abrogation of the Roe vs. Wade ruling (a landmark case that constitutionally protected abortion rights in the US for almost 50 years) in June 2022, many Indians expressed relief at being in a country that legalises abortions for up to 24 weeks of pregnancy. And yet, India's abortion laws and healthcare infrastructure systemically exclude a sizeable population of the LGBTQIA+ community--transgender, non-binary (a gender identity that doesn't ascribe to the woman-man binary), and gender-diverse people who were assigned female or intersex at birth--who too experience pregnancy and require access to safe abortions and sexual and reproductive health services. While India's Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Act, 2021 (MTP Act, 2001) permits certain abortions , it does not grant pregnant persons complete control over their reproductive choices, experts said. The legal framework around SRHR, whether related to abortion or other healthcare services, including contraception, menstrual health, and screenings for cervical/uterine/ovarian cancer, should be made inclusive of anyone who requires sexual and reproductive health services and is able to get pregnant, not just 'women', as currently covered under the language of the Act, they suggested. The mainstream medical curriculum should also be sensitised to the entire spectrum of sexual orientation and conversations around trans bodies.

Non-inclusive language and the barrier of binaries "The entire MTP Amendment Act specifically states pregnant 'women', which then leaves out all transgender, non-binary and gender-diverse persons for whom abortion access is critical. The word 'women' should be replaced by 'person'. Anyone who is able to get pregnant should have access to sexual and reproductive health services and equal protection under the law, not just women," Dipika Jain, director of the Centre for Justice, Law and Society at the Jindal Global Law School at Sonipat in the National Capital Region, told IndiaSpend. Jain attributed this exclusion to the sizable stigma and transphobia among doctors, and a legal framework that is not inclusive, as our understanding of who can get pregnant is not inclusive. "The challenge is that we always use the word 'women' for conversations around reproductive health and it dissociates trans men from talking about their needs or something as simple as saying that I, too, get periods. It's so taboo," said Gupta. "The mainstream medical curriculum is not sensitised to the entire spectrum of sexual orientation and conversations around trans bodies or of someone who is transitioning. Apart from transition medicines, they require the same care and sexual and reproductive health services as any other person," Suchitra Dalvie, a Mumbai-based gynaecologist and coordinator for the pan-Asian Asia Safe Abortion Partnership (ASAP) network for safe abortion advocacy, told IndiaSpend. These services include contraception, menstrual health, abortion, screenings for cervical/uterine/ovarian cancer and checkups for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). "My identity is a bigger question mark than what my medical problem is. I physically look like a man but haven't undergone a transition surgery, so I still have a uterus. So if there's a problem with my uterus, they don't know what to make of me," said Ray*, 42, a trans man living in Mumbai. Shane Bhatla, 28, is a trans man now based in Thailand, where he works with the Equal Asia Foundation. Addressing the mental toll, he explained how the first piece of information any medical facility demands is the patient's sex, indicating that this experience was universal regardless of the country he was in. "You get misgendered, mistreated and stared at. When I started hormones, I had to educate my gynaecologist about what changes would occur in my body," he said. Gupta, too, illustrates how ostracisation, scrutiny and physical screening right at the doorstep can become a barrier that dehumanises and stops trans people from visiting any kind of a doctor. In some cases, when people "went to get their gender dysphoria certificates in Sion Hospital, Mumbai, there were incidents where they've been asked to remove their clothes, to ascertain their sex. This has happened at posh private clinics in Delhi too."

