Noida: This year, India recorded more cases of chikungunya and Japanese encephalitis compared to 2023, while dengue and malaria cases are showing up well beyond the usual months. A strain of encephalitis-causing virus called the Chandipura virus (CHPV) caused an outbreak in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in which 51 people died.

Two neglected tropical diseases (NTDs)--visceral leishmaniasis and lymphatic filariasis--are on the verge of elimination, as per data from the National Centre for Vector Borne Disease Control ( NCVBDC ). Dengue, malaria, Japanese encephalitis and kala azar killed 285 people in 2024, as per data from the NCVBDC. A vaccine was discovered for dengue, and new techniques for vector management that aim to control the breeding of mosquitoes and sandflies were deployed in high-risk areas. India also struck trachoma --a highly infectious disease that can spread by flies or contact with an infected person--off the list of NTDs endemic to the country. Trachoma was the cause of 4% of all blindness in India. India was declared infective trachoma-free in 2017 , but surveillance continued up to 2024. As 2024 comes to a close, we look at how India fought against vector-borne diseases.

Increasing prevalence The number of kala azar (visceral leishmaniasis) cases dropped to a tenth of their number in 2018. “For elimination status, India needs to reduce the number of kala azar cases to less than 1 for every 10,000 people,” explained Nirmal Ganguly, microbiologist and immunologist. VL and lymphatic filariasis are no longer public health crises in India, Ganguly, a former director of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), added. The World Health Organization (WHO) has set 2030 as the elimination goal for both LF and VL. “India has set its own country-target for elimination of LF by 2027 and VL by 2026, respectively,” explained Satyabrata Routray, director of infectious diseases at PATH and advisor to the Uttar Pradesh government. India reported 621,178 cases of lymphoedema and 127,100 cases of hydrocele, both of which are caused by the filariasis worms, as per the LF/VL newsletter for 2023. This was an increase of 5.9% from 2021 , when 705,928 (527,198 lymphoedema and 178,730 hydrocele) cases of filaria were detected. But there was some good news about another mosquito-borne disease, malaria, in 2024. The country, which accounted for 0.8% of all malaria cases and 0.6% of all malaria deaths in the world in 2023, exited the “high burden high impact countries” group in 2024 due to significant progress in reducing malaria incidence and mortality, as per the World Malaria Report . Malaria cases continued to increase in 2023, and there were 209,640 recorded up to October 2024. However, this could be an artifact of increased surveillance and testing which results in increased case confirmation, explained Routray. Surveillance for malaria has increased : the Annual Blood Examination Rate (ABER) increased from 9.58% in 2015 to 11.62% in 2023. (This is the rate of testing blood samples in a population for malaria.) Malaria case load could also have increased because of alert authorities increasing testing and following heavy rainfall events, he added. “...malaria, like any other vector borne disease, also varies and fluctuates with climate change and rains and flooding that increases vector density…and that requires early detection and prompt treatment of all cases reported so that death from malaria is low.” Unseasonal rains extended malaria’s transmission window in Uttar Pradesh, as IndiaSpend reported in June 2024. Cases of malaria are expected to decline “with the potential for reaching zero indigenous cases by 2027–2028”, predicted a study that analysed data from 1990-2022. The government aims to eliminate malaria by 2030--defined as zero indigenous cases and interruption of the transmission of malaria, as per the National Strategic Plan 2023-27 . Underreporting of malaria cases can be addressed by increased surveillance and a unified approach to health that takes climate into account, IndiaSpend reported in June 2024.



