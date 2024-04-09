Ernakulam and Bengaluru: Kartik Naik is in his 40s, and works as a mason’s helper in the Nettoor area, in Kerala’s Ernakulam, where mostly Odia male migrant labourers reside. As polling for his state’s assembly and for the Lok Sabha nears, Kartik says that he does not plan to return to his hometown of Surada in Ganjam district, 1,800 km away, to vote. “I cannot leave my job and go home just to vote, and spend money on travel and other expenses,” said Kartik.



Unlike him, his roommate Babulal Naik was returning home after a year for a much-needed break, he said, which also happens to coincide with elections. In nearly three decades, the roommates--both from the Scheduled Caste Pano community in Odisha--have worked in Surat, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Ernakulam. Migrant workers contribute 10% of India’s gross domestic product. But exercising their vote during elections is a struggle for many. They lose wages during the period they are not working, plus they have to spend money for the trip home and back. Thus they lose both ways, interstate migrant workers from Odisha, West Bengal, and Assam working in Ernakulam told IndiaSpend. In the 2019 general election, 300 million electors did not vote, which is twice the population of Russia or more than the populations of the UK, Spain, France, Portugal, Netherlands and Germany combined. While the 300 million non-voters are not all migrant workers, the issue of lack of mobility of various groups including migrant workers hampers their voting rights, said experts. According to the Election Commission of India ( ECI ), the inability to vote due to internal migration is a “prominent reason contributing to low voter turnout”.. In early 2023, the ECI sought a discussion and feedback from political parties on the multi-constituency prototype Remote Electronic Voting Machine (RVM). But in March 2023, the government informed Parliament that there was no proposal to introduce remote voting for domestic migrants. Migrant workers said that it would be ideal if they could cast votes at the work destinations instead of having to travel to their home states. Absent this option, migrant worker participation in the upcoming election, which will be held in seven phases across 44 days, is expected to be minimal.

Migrants cannot afford to lose jobs and income to cast votes Temporary migrant workers become vulnerable because they have to forgo work and their daily wages to travel to their home states to cast votes. Kartik and Babulal are children of agricultural labourers and marginal farmers, and have never attended school. They began working as migrant labourers in the late 1990s, a few years after India’s economic liberalisation. In three decades, their daily wages have increased from Rs 100 to Rs 900 for work that can span for 8 to 12 hours depending on the sector and the state. The money they save is sent to their families, usually each week. “I send around Rs 4,000 depending on how much work I get,” said Kartik. He recalled that in the 13 years he worked in a loom factory in Surat, he spent 12 hours each day standing, and the intensity of the work affected his eyesight. He moved to Kerala because he owed Rs 50,000 to a moneylender which he borrowed for his own wedding, and he had heard that wages were better in the southern state. The Covid pandemic hit his earning capacity and he was forced to spend nearly two years in Surada, in Odisha’s Ganjam district, earning around Rs 300 a day. He is now back in Kerala, trying to make up for lost time. Spending two days travelling to his hometown, which can cost Rs 4,000 each way, and losing days of work and wages, is not feasible, he says. “If I could vote here, it would have been good. I will not have to spend that much money,” said Kartik.







Perumbavoor’s Palakkattuthazham--an area locally identified as ‘Bhai colony’ where migrants from Assam and West Bengal reside--was buzzing with activity late in the evening. Bhai is a term for male migrant workers in Kerala.





The ECI is aware of the circumstances for domestic migrants. It had noted that, if implemented, the RMV initiative “...can lead to a social transformation for the migrants and connect with their roots as many times they are reluctant to get themselves enrolled at their place of work for various reasons…” Ram Babu Bhagat, former professor and head, Department of Migration and Urban Studies, International Institute for Population Sciences , said that remote voting is not the only solution. “The voting-related challenge is not confined to the issue of migration, but a larger issue of mobility,” said Bhagat, adding that a large number of student migrants and emigrants holding Indian passports also face challenges in casting their vote. A 2010-11 report by Aajeevika Bureau, based on surveys in five states--Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Gujarat--on the political inclusion of seasonal migrants said that “a large number of migrants are unable to participate in the electoral process, both at the source and at the destination”. The study showed that around 60% of respondents had missed voting in elections at least once because they were away from home seeking livelihood options. This rose to 83% when adjusted for short distance movement where it was easier to return. The study showed that 54% of migrants ever returned to vote. Most of them (65%) went back to vote in their last panchayat elections, while 54% and 44% voted in the last state or parliamentary elections, respectively. The commonly cited reason for higher participation in panchayat elections was “social pressure” due to a close relative or member from the same community contesting. Around 30 km from Nettoor in Perumbavoor’s Palakkattuthazham--an area locally identified as ‘Bhai colony’ where migrants from Assam and West Bengal reside--was buzzing with activity late in the evening. (Bhai is a term for male migrant workers in Kerala.) Rento Sekh, 28, a construction worker from Murshidabad who lives nearby, is clear that he will not go home to vote. He last voted in the 2023 West Bengal panchayat elections because he was at the time visiting family in Murshidabad, 2,500 km from Ernakulam. Sekh, who has worked in Kerala for eight years, earns Rs 800 daily, four times the wage he would have earned in Murshidabad. “Unless I am there during elections, I do not plan on returning to my village to vote. We get Rs 200 for agricultural work there. How can we feed ourselves and support our children's education?,” he asks. A large number of migrants are not registered to vote. Voting in India is a statutory right and not a fundamental right, which means a claim has to be made to vote by registering to vote, Ashwani Kumar, social scientist and Dean, School of Development Studies, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, says. “This impacts marginalised groups. Missing 300 million voters in elections is paradoxically a huge democratic deficit amidst deepening of democracy.”







But there are also those like Nazrul Islam, 26, a plywood factory worker who hails from Assam’s Nagaon and who is going back with his young family. He estimates an expenditure of Rs 12,000 for the family to return to vote, travelling a distance of nearly 3,400 km from Ernakulam. “I will have to find a new job when I come back to Kerala,” said Nazrul. “We do not get anything by voting, but I do vote.” He has lived in Kerala since he was 13, and went back to vote in the 2016 state elections and the 2019 general elections. He too would prefer it if they could remotely vote from Perumbavoor, which will save him money and also the uncertainties of finding a new occupation when he returns.





