Delhi: Chandra Kumar Jha, a 50-year-old migrant from Bihar, has been working as caretaker of the 49-seater Jan Suvidha Complex (JSC)--containing community toilets and baths--in Delhi’s Dyal Singh Camp for the last seven years. He wakes up at 5 a.m. to facilitate the use of the complex for the people of his ‘basti’. Along with his wife and son (who is the safai karamchari or sanitation worker), he lives in a dingy room in the complex which is provided by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). His wife broke her arm a month ago, and he had to pay an exorbitant medical bill which he says has landed him in debt, as he has not received his salary since August 2023. “ESIC card bhi nahin hai ki kuch madad ho paaye (I don't even have an Employees' State Insurance Corporation card which could have been of help),” says Jha.



This is the story of DUSIB’s Jan Suvidha Complexes. The staff, including the supervisor, the caretaker and the safai karamcharis, have not received their wages for months. The Jan Suvidha Complexes serve the population in jhuggi clusters/slum areas at different locations in Delhi, in order to make them open-defecation-free. This was done in line with the Union government’s flagship Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan or Clean India Mission. The JSCs were earlier run on 'pay & use’ basis by the DUSIB; however, all the toilet facilities were made free of user charge with effect from January 2018. At present, DUSIB runs over 662 JSCs in Delhi, serving more than 300,000 jhuggis with around 1.5 million population.

Overworked and underpaid Kanhaiya Singh is a caretaker at a JSC in RK Puram’s Dr Ambedkar Basti. A father of two, he is the sole breadwinner in his family. His family lives in Bihar and he stays in the caretaker room of the complex. When his wife fell sick, he brought her to Delhi for treatment. “I had to rent a room, since I live in the JS complex," he says. "I had no money for the medical bills, and I had to borrow. The salary for October 2023 was credited in my account in the last week of January 2024. “I work more than 12 hours a day and receive Rs 11,700 per month. Niranjan, the safai karamchari, is paid Rs 7,000 per month. I don’t care about minimum wages as long as my dues are cleared,” says Kanhaiya Singh. He has been working at the JSC for 15 years now, and says he followed due process in a bid to get his dues.“I spoke to my supervisor, who took our concerns to the contractors. When nothing happened, we wrote a letter to [member of legislative assembly] Pramila Tokas to look into the matter.” Kanhaiya Singh’s supervisor Jitender Kumar says he is in the same boat as his workers. While he gets minimum wage payments, he too has not received his salary since October. “They have not cleared some of my payments," he said. "I have incurred out-of-pocket expenses of around Rs 50,000 for which I attached the bills and sent it to the contractors.” He is yet to receive reimbursements.







The Jan Suvidha Complex at RK Puram’s Dr Ambedkar Basti. The caretaker, safai karamchari and the supervisor have not received their wages since October 2023

JSC workers pay the price for regulatory violations by contractors There is a lack of consistency in the pay received by the workers of the complexes across Delhi. The regulations state that the salaries of the caretaker and the staff should be paid in a timely manner through bank transfer directly into their individual accounts, as per the Minimum Wages Act. The amount transferred is determined based on the number of toilets and the frequency of usage. However, workers have alleged that contractors have been flouting the regulations and that their rights are being violated. Raj Kumar has been working at the JSC in Inder Camp as a caretaker for the last one year. “I have not received my wages for the months of December and January,” he said. Furthermore, he stated that he was being paid by his contractor in cash. “I don’t know what the minimum wages are for us. I have been receiving Rs 9,000 as remuneration, in cash. I pay the safai karamachari Rs 3,000 out of the money I receive,” he said. Nanke Singh, 38, who has been working as a caretaker at a Kalkaji JSC, has a similar story. “I have five members in my family. I make Rs 12,000 a month, of which I pay a portion to the safai karamchari, who has not received his wages.” The supervisor, Avey Singh, reached out to the contractors on several occasions but was told that the bills are not being cleared from the department. He was also threatened with the loss of his job if he continued calling them for these issues. “I have not been working for the last 20 days," Singh said. "I called the contractors to inform them that the workers are demanding that their dues be cleared. I was told to keep quiet and continue working or quit altogether.” Across JSCs, staffers that IndiaSpend spoke to allege non-compliance of regulations including timely payment as per the Minimum Wages Act, lack of social security as they have not been provided with provident fund accounts and ESIC cards. Further, the staff stated that cleaning supplies have not been provided for over two months, which has led them to spend out of pocket and in some places, the toilets remain as clean as they can be without supplies. In September 2022, DUSIB had launched an integrated control room for monitoring its night shelters and toilet complexes following complaints regarding their poor maintenance. “If the facilities are unclean, the residents can call and complain. The officers will demand explanations from the staff at the JSC. More often than not, it is the contractor who fails to provide us with cleaning supplies,” says Govind Singh, 38, the caretaker at the 24-hour, 54-seater JSC in Kalkaji. “It is my job to keep the premises and the toilets clean. But, for the last 2-3 months, I have not received any cleaning supplies,” he says, pointing out that it is impossible to clean a public toilet without supplies, and that he still tries to keep them clean to the best of his abilities.





