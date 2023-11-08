New Delhi: Women in urban India want to work but are not in the labour force in significant numbers, found a 2019 survey of married women across Delhi led by the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI). Of the 1,500 married couples surveyed, 74% of the women were neither working nor looking for jobs--this, despite the fact that the husbands of most of these women wanted them to work and add to the family income.



The female labour participation rate in India was 37% in 2022-23, up from 23.3% in 2017-18, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey. India has the 13th lowest female labour force participation rate among the 187 countries for which data are available for 2022.

Gendered access to information, inability of employers to meet the women’s salary demands, and restrictions on mobility are some of the reasons behind the low participation of women in the workforce, found the 2019 survey.

While digital platforms provide information on job vacancies, women either have limited access to digital devices or do not know how to optimally use these devices (e.g. smartphones), which is required for these platforms, finds a new study under the Digital Platforms and Women’s Economic Empowerment ( DP-WEE ) programme at IFMR -LEAD and ISI.





Fewer jobs, unfulfilling opportunities keeping women at home: survey

Even as the availability of jobs is a well-acknowledged constraint in India for both women and men, there is less awareness of the significant gender differences in access to information about work opportunities.

Women's networks are more family-centric and domestic-oriented relative to men: 96% of the wives' (18-45 years of age) peer networks comprised non-co-resident relatives and neighbors (mostly other women), in contrast to only 56% for husbands in the urban neighborhoods of Delhi.

This distinction results in fewer social connections for women that can help them access information on job vacancies--their social connections are less likely to be employed, and consequently, not in a position to provide job referrals.

Even when women are able to obtain information about employment opportunities, they apply to fewer types of jobs relative to men, the study found. Additionally, there exists a large mismatch between their current earnings and desired earnings: Data from an app-based job portal show that women expect 133% higher than the average earnings of working women, while men’s wage expectations were more reasonable--8% higher than their current wages. This could be one reason for acceptance of fewer job offers.

Not only is women's mobility restricted due to social norms and safety concerns , women also prefer to travel shorter distances to work. Amongst those actively looking for work, women limit job search to work opportunities within three km of their residence as opposed to men who are willing to consider jobs more than six km away, the study found.

“I applied for an internship online and received an interview call, but my parents weren't comfortable sending me to a distant location by myself,” said a 21-year-old psychology graduate from Delhi University, a resident of Dwarka in Delhi.

Women continue to rely on the traditional modes of searching for jobs. Although both female and male job seekers use offline or worksite visits as a method of job search, data indicate that men use multiple job search methods relative to women.