New Delhi: Three in five women surveyed in urban Delhi and Bengaluru said they do not have the skills required to get a well-paying, steady job. Further, 57% said they do not have adequate skills necessary for job interviews, and half of all the women surveyed said they do not know how to prepare a resume.







Source: Authors’ calculations based on data from the Periodic Labour Force Surveys





Beyond these gaps, common gender stereotypes shape the landscape of skill acquisition. Women generally acquire skills in fields such as beauty, textiles, office-related clerical work, and healthcare, whereas men are directed toward fields such as electronics, mechanical and civil engineering, and the automotive industry, where average earnings are usually higher. The DP-WEE study delves into this pattern, revealing that 30.2% of skilled women aged 18 to 35 years primarily acquire skills in beauty-related sectors, followed by tailoring at 21.5%. Two factors contribute to this phenomenon. Firstly, women go for skilling in traditional sectors due to traditional gender roles and ‘notions’ of women’s work associated with household work and caregiving. Additionally, discrimination by employers, which demands male labour in non-traditional sectors, further influences these choices, we found.

Skilling can enhance opportunities, quality of employment Skill development can be a transforming force, boosting women's professional trajectories and economic independence. Skilling can provide women with broader occupational choices and expand their work opportunities. First, skilling (either formal or informal) lowers the gender gap in employment, according to data from the PLFS (See chart below).

Employment rate by skill training and gender





Source: Authors’ calculations based on data from the Periodic Labour Force Surveys

Our survey data also show that there is an 8.3-percentage-point gap in employment between skilled and unskilled women. Second, skilling enhances the opportunities for women to get salaried jobs, which are more likely to be in the formal sector and are less precarious.

Proportion of salaried employment by skill training and gender





Source: Authors’ calculations based on data from the Periodic Labour Force Surveys





Can skilling enhance women’s earnings as well? Conditional on working, skilled women are making 27% higher monthly earnings than those women who have no skill training, according to our survey data.

Percentage of women employed and their monthly earnings between those with and without vocational training





Source: DP-WEE survey data (2023-24)

Re-engineering towards digital skills In this digital era, where the landscape of employment is changing swiftly, there is a need to re-engineer the skills for the digital age. Digital skills have the potential to benefit women by allowing them to work remotely, through participation in the gig economy, and starting their own businesses online. Proficiency with digital technologies improves networking, simplifies job searches, and encourages ongoing professional development. Women who navigate online platforms and embrace digital literacy get access to a greater range of career options. The SWAYAM online portal started by the Union government also brings skilling and education to the doorstep of women. Despite a tremendous increase in internet coverage in India, internet usage among Indian women remains significantly below that of women in lower-middle income regions. While women predominantly use the internet for entertainment, communication, and social media, their digital literacy and skills are notably poor. They struggle with basic tasks such as searching for jobs, writing, and sending emails. Almost half the women surveyed report that they do not know how to write and send emails, how to search for jobs on digital/gig platforms, and how to create and use social media accounts for marketing skills, data from our study reveal. These findings, along with the recently released Annual Status Of Education Report 2023 on digital skills of rural adolescents (14 to 18 year olds), suggest that the digital gender gaps begin at young ages and get amplified over time. For instance, the report finds that 89% of young females can use a smartphone as opposed to 95% of young males. Also, 50% males have an email ID, whereas for females, this stands at slightly under 30%.

Proportion of women who CANNOT perform digital tasks



