Visakhapatnam: Every summer, millions of Indians in informal work lose income they cannot afford to lose. They work slower in extreme heat, take unpaid sick days, or stop work entirely when temperatures become unbearable. They have no paid leave, no air-conditioned workplaces, and no financial buffer.

Women workers are more vulnerable: They are concentrated in the most insecure segments of informal work, and continue to shoulder an inordinate burden of domestic and caregiving work. And each heatwave means choosing between health and income—and often losing both. In 2023, extreme heat cost India an estimated 181 billion potential labour hours, translating into income losses of about Rs 13 lakh crore (about $141 billion), according to The Lancet’s 2024 report on climate and health policy priorities for India. Farm and construction workers bear the brunt, as do informal workers outside and at home, as IndiaSpend reported in April 2025. Women comprise only 23% of those employed in India's informal sector, as we reported in May 2021, but 92% of Indian women in paid jobs are in the informal sector. Agriculture employs about 60% of informal women workers, and nearly all agricultural work ( 99.7% ) for both men and women is informal. Women are also heavily represented in construction, domestic work, and home-based enterprises, much of it physically demanding, seasonal, and exposed to high temperatures. Without formal contracts, paid leave, or social security, even short work disruptions caused by extreme heat translate directly into lost income. In 2023, every person in India was exposed to more than 2,400 hours—or nearly 100 days—of conditions where light outdoor activity posed at a least moderate heat stress, the Lancet report noted, making routine outdoor work increasingly hazardous. This is getting worse. The year 2024 saw record heat, when temperatures were 0.65°C above the 1991-2020 average, according to the India Meteorological Department . And 2025 was 0.28°C warmer than the long-term mean. Although women and informal workers are routinely identified as vulnerable, gender-specific risks such as unpaid care work and home-based labour are rarely translated into targeted protections. Evidence from national surveys and recent field studies suggests that this gap leaves informal women workers facing repeated income loss during heatwaves, with limited access to compensation or social protection.

Why women’s work is vulnerable to heat Global evidence indicates that heat-related income losses are systematically gendered. The 2024 Unjust Climate report by the Food and Agriculture Organization finds that female-headed rural households in low- and middle-income countries lose more income than male-headed households as temperatures rise. On average, the annual income gap due to heat stress was estimated at 8% . Each 1°C increase in long-term average temperature is associated with a 34% decline in income for female-headed households, relative to male-headed households. “Gender is a key determinant of health, intersecting with education, livelihood, and decision-making power. These together determine whether a woman can manage heat risk,” says Rajalakshmi Ramprakash, a gender consultant. Women’s economic vulnerability to heat is shaped not only by where they work, but by how much total labour they perform. The Time Use Survey 2024 shows that women spend over five hours a day on unpaid domestic work and more than two hours on caregiving compared to just over an hour each for men. When heatwaves force women to cut back on paid work, their overall workload does not decline; income does. This burden is compounded, as we said, by the structure of women's employment. Women are concentrated in segments of informal work with the highest poverty risk.







The pyramid shows poverty risk rising from top (formal employees) to bottom (contributing family workers)—categories where women are concentrated