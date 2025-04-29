New Delhi: Each evening, as daylight fades behind the rising mounds of the Bhalswa landfill, 26-year-old Paro leaves behind the mohalla’s evening chatter and hurries back to her one-room home in Shraddhanand Colony, north-west Delhi.

She quickly ties her dupatta, lights the stove, and begins rolling out rotis. “I can’t be late,” she says, glancing at the clock and then at the supplies stacked in a corner. “Dinner has to be ready before I start my work.” For the past five years--ever since she got married--Paro has worked from home, stuffing plastic bottles with chuna (slaked lime) for a nearby tobacco factory. Her family of six lives in a cramped 50-square-foot room where the kitchen, bed, and workspace all blur into one. Each evening, after the family eats, Paro settles on the cement steps outside her home, surrounded by a shallow tub of chuna and hundreds of tiny bottles. “I get Rs 4 for every 1,000 bottles,” she says. “Only at night can one work. How can anyone do this in the afternoon? You feel faint, your blood pressure spikes or crashes. All you want is to sleep somehow.” Across Shraddhanand Colony, nearly 200 women like her are engaged in similar home-based work, scattered across rooms and stairwells. Most nights, the pay amounts to no more than Rs 15–25 for almost three hours of effort. But with Delhi’s summers growing more brutal each year, even those slim margins are vanishing. The afternoon heat, often soaring past 45°C, makes it nearly impossible to sit upright, let alone work--pushing what little they can earn into short, late-night shifts. Like Paro, Gauri Ben’s work begins inside her home. A 38-year-old pheriwali from Raghubir Nagar, she spends her days collecting discarded clothes from affluent neighborhoods in exchange for utensils, a generational trade she inherited from her family. But now, as the temperature soars, Gauri Ben is looking for ways to survive the coming months. “I’ve started asking for domestic work nearby,” she says. “The heat is unbearable. I can’t continue working like I used to.”







In Raghubir Nagar, Delhi, women readies themself to leave for pheri — door-to-door selling in nearby neighborhoods. As heatwaves grow harsher, the line between outside and inside blurs: 'It’s as difficult to be outside as it is to work inside,' she says





After a long, exhausting day of pheri, where the sun beats down on her as she moves from house to house, Gauri Ben returns to her jhuggi, hoping for some relief--but it’s even hotter inside. The tin roof traps the sweltering heat, making it feel like sitting inside a pressure cooker. “The fan just blows hot air around,” she says. “My back burns against the plastic mat, and sometimes, I have to lie down just to stop myself from fainting.” Inside her cramped home, Gauri Ben sits down to wash, mend, and iron the clothes she’s collected, preparing them for resale in the local market the next morning. But this work, once a daily rhythm, is becoming increasingly difficult. “We used to finish by midnight,” she recalls. “Now, we can’t start until 10 p.m. because of the heat. It’s just too much.” Gauri Ben, who has been in the recycling trade for as long as she can remember, feels the strain of the extreme heat. “Delhi wasn’t like this before,” she says. “This heat--it’s killing our work, and soon it will kill us too.”

Impact on incomes Women like Paro and Gauri are far from exceptions. Across India, an estimated 17.2 million women engage in home-based work, 12.5 million of them in non-agricultural sectors, according to a 2020 report by Women in Informal Employment: Globalizing and Organizing (WIEGO), based on data from the Periodic Labour Force Survey. This means more than a quarter (26.5%) of all women engaged in paid work other than agriculture work from within their homes. From rolling papads and stuffing beedis to weaving, embroidery, bindi-pasting, and garment stitching, this vast and largely invisible workforce forms the backbone of many local economies and subcontracted supply chains. While men dominate the public labour market, women in informal settlements--especially those with caregiving responsibilities--are often confined to piecemeal contracts completed behind closed doors. And though the dangers of extreme heat are more visible for outdoor workers, the toll on home-based women workers is no less severe, pushing them further to the margins of an already fragile economy. Data from SEWA Mahila Housing Trust show a measurable dip in afternoon productivity during peak summer months, with some women reporting up to a 30% decline in output. Another 2020 study suggests a 2% loss in productivity for every degree rise above 25°C in indoor temperature. This heat-induced slowdown has direct financial consequences--according to a 2022 HomeNet South Asia study, 43% of home-based workers reported a decline in income due to climate stress. India experienced one of its longest and most intense heat waves in 2024. In Delhi, maximum temperatures breached 45°C on multiple occasions through late May and early June, with some areas recording up to 52.3°C . According to the India Meteorological Department, 2024 was the warmest year on record in India since weather data was first maintained in 1901. The annual mean land surface air temperature for the country in 2024 was 0.65°C above the long-term average. Climate scientists warn that such extremes, once anomalies, are now becoming annual fixtures. In trades where daily earnings for women home-based workers already hover around Rs 24 , even minor disruptions can derail a household’s fragile finances. Living in precarious settlements--often without proper ventilation, water, or electricity--these women are doubly vulnerable. The heat not only slashes their incomes, it also jeopardises their health. The added burden of domestic and caregiving responsibilities, coupled with irregular pay and no social safety net, amplifies their exposure to heat stress. With little respite and fewer options, survival itself becomes a calculation of timing--waiting for the sun to fall just low enough to work again.

Cramped, airless, overheated Sheela Ben sits hunched over a pile of sequined blouses in her two-room home in Patad Nagar, Ahmedabad, pasting stones onto fabric for most of the day. One room is entirely given over to her embroidery work. “We can’t even run a fan,” she says. “It would blow the fabric around and ruin the design.” The fabric has to lie still, and so does she--sweating in place. The room has no window and barely any ventilation; heat builds up quickly and lingers, turning the space into an oven by midday. The constraints of such cramped housing magnify the toll of rising temperatures on women home-based workers. “Most women home-based workers in urban India live in cramped, poorly ventilated homes in slum neighbourhoods,” says Shalini Sinha, India country representative at WIEGO. “Their homes aren’t just for living--they’re their workplaces too. And that makes them doubly vulnerable to heat. “These women are so invisible that even when conversations happen around gig workers or outdoor labourers, they’re often left out,” Sinha says. “There’s a mistaken belief that home-based work is safer from the heat, just because it happens indoors and because it’s done by women. But these aren’t air-conditioned offices. These are tightly packed, badly constructed rooms with no cross-ventilation. The heat doesn’t just enter--it lingers, making work suffocating.” According to SEWA Mahila Housing Trust, a significant number of home-based workers operate out of single-room units, often no larger than 6.92 square metres (or about 75 sq ft). With no dedicated workspace, women are forced to juggle care responsibilities, household chores, and income-generating activities in the same stifling room. Poorly built homes make the situation worse. “Our roof is made of asbestos--it traps the heat. It’s unbearable inside during the day, but we still have to work,” Sheela Ben says. The materials used in home-based work often compound the discomfort. The glue and synthetic fabrics Sheela Ben handles radiates additional heat and releases fumes that make the air nearly unbreathable. When the heat becomes too much to bear indoors, she sometimes shifts her work outside, crouched on the narrow lane in front of her home.







In Mathura’s Nai Basti, women craft gilet anklets together in the remains of their demolished homes. With no permanent roof over their heads, they work under tarpaulin sheets that, in the soaring heat, sometimes begin to burn.