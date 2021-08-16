Chennai: During his address to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in June 2021, the state governor said that old and inefficient wind mills, or wind turbines, would be re-energised. In industry parlance, this is called repowering, where old turbines are replaced with new ones that can produce more energy.

India's current installed wind energy capacity is 39.2 GW and another 9.07 GW capacity (excluding capacity installed by March 2021) is under installation, per the Indian Wind Power Association (IWPA), a non-profit industrial body headquartered in Chennai. This leaves a shortfall of 11.73 GW against the targeted 60 GW by 2022, i.e. to be achieved in a single year. The average annual capacity addition over the last five years, by contrast, has been only 2.48 GW .

What is repowering

"Repowering means replacing a high number of smaller, less efficient turbines with a smaller number of bigger, more efficient turbines. This comes with increases in capacity, hub height, rotor diameter, etc.," Christoph Zipf of Belgium-based Wind Europe , an association working for the promotion of wind energy, told IndiaSpend. The height of the turbines' hub from the ground was 25 to 30 m in demonstration models used in the late 1980s in India, and in early projects launched in the 1990s. The rotor diameter, or the circle formed when the turbine's blades rotate, was around 30 m, per information shared by K. Boopathi, director and division head of the R&D wing of Chennai-based National Institute of Wind Energy ( NIWE ), an autonomous institution under the MNRE. The amount of energy produced increases with an increase in blade length, and hence the rotor diameter. Rotor diameter and hub height have been increasing over the years--the very first wind turbine installed in India had a capacity of 55 kilowatt (KW). The capacity of present day turbines can be more than 3,000 KW (3 MW).

As the latest turbines can produce more energy, and as the older machines occupy the best wind sites when land is scarce, industry experts said that the old turbines must be repowered to realise the maximum potential of the available wind resources and increase power generation. Repowering can thus contribute a reasonable capacity addition to India's renewable energy target, they said.

Repowering potential As the pioneering state, Tamil Nadu has the oldest wind turbines, which are more than 30 years old and ideal for repowering. "Some would be older because at first we installed imported second-hand machines that would have already run for a few years," K.R. Nair, an IWPA council member based in New Delhi, told IndiaSpend. The capacity of the first set of turbines in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat ranged from 55 kW to 550 kW. In Tamil Nadu, 53% of turbines of 550 KW or lesser capacity--called sub-550 kW--were installed before the year 2000, according to NIWE literature . The repowering potential of sub-1 MW turbines was put at 1,577 MW, in a 2017 study on repowering by the Indo-German Energy Forum , Idam Infrastructure Advisory Pvt Ltd and MNRE. At 834 MW, Tamil Nadu presents the most repowering potential, followed by Maharashtra at 400 MW.