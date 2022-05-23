Mumbai: The heat waves in March and April 2022 were record breaking; of the last 12 years for which we accessed data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), April 2022 had the highest number of weather stations recording more than 45 degrees Celsius (°C) maximum temperature.



Temperatures crossing 45°C is one, although not the only, criteria for declaring a heat wave over a region. April 2022 also had the most number of times these stations recorded over 45°C. For example, in April 2010, 11 weather stations had crossed 45°C 23 times. One weather station crossing 45°C on one day is counted as one instance. In 2019, 13 weather stations together crossed this heat threshold 37 times in April. In 2022, 25 stations crossed this threshold, as many as 56 times in all. This, while the total number of weather stations in the country (204) has not changed since 2010. In terms of the number of times a region was declared to be experiencing a heat wave, April 2022 recorded the second-highest (146) heat waves and severe heat waves after 404 in 2010. Several weather stations broke their all-time maximum temperature records in April 2022 and studies show this will become more common henceforth. A record-breaking heat wave in north-west India and Pakistan is now over 100 times more likely because of climate change, said a study by the United Kingdom's national meteorological service published on May 18, 2022.





Exposure to heat waves can cause health issues such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke, and even deaths , impact worker productivity , and agricultural productivity, and make a country more prone to food insecurity .

Unlike other extreme weather events, heat waves last much longer and have a protracted impact. A cyclone usually impacts a region for a day but heat waves could last for up to 15, we had reported in June 2020. A summer like no other If a weather station experiences a maximum temperature of 45°C or above, or the temperature is 4.5°C to 6.4°C above normal, IMD declares it a heat wave . The criteria for a severe heat wave are a maximum temperature of 47°C or above, or temperatures 6.4°C higher than normal, and thus a place may experience a heat wave even though its absolute temperature may be under 45°C. The maximum temperature has to be at least 40°C for the plains, 30°C for hilly regions and 37°C for coastal stations for the IMD to declare a heat wave. Many parts of the country had high daytime temperatures in March itself and India's average maximum temperature in that month was the highest in 122 years , at 33.1°C, breaking the previous record of 33.09°C in March 2010. The trend continued in April when average maximum temperatures in northwest India and central India were also the highest ever in 122 years. Even the country as a whole recorded the third-highest average maximum temperature this year. The highest was in 2010, and the second-highest in 2016. In April, Rajasthan's Ganganagar crossed 45°C six times, three of which were consecutively on April 28, 29 and 30. Between April 20 and 30, Maharashtra's Chandrapur crossed 45°C five times. The same happened with Jharkhand's Daltonganj between April 18 and 30, data accessed from IMD's Climate Research and Services division show. The unusual April heat caused some stations to break their all-time maximum temperature records. Some of these include Daltonganj, Allahabad, Jhansi, Lucknow, Dharamsala, Alwar, Jaisalmer and Panchmarhi. No weather station in India had recorded a temperature of 45°C or above in April 2020 and April 2021. Even between 2011 and 2015, there were very few stations that crossed 45°C. "In 2020 and 2021, there were zero stations recording 45+ because they were outlier years. These were the only summers when there were two consecutive cyclones, the easterly winds in the Gangetic plains, and western disturbances were very activated," explained R.K. Jenamani, senior scientist at the IMD. Even hill stations of Dharamsala, Panchmarhi and Madikeri were unusually warm in April 2022. In Maharashtra's Vidarbha, known for its hot weather, maximum temperatures were above normal on all days, other than four. Last month was also the second-hottest April in 72 years for Delhi with an average maximum temperature of 40.2°C, less by 0.2°C from 40.4°C in 2010. "March experienced the highest number of heat wave incidents this year since 2010 but for April, 2010 still remains highest mainly because eastern parts of the country had experienced such conditions (on a large scale at that time). This year, only northwest and central India experienced more such incidents (making it second-highest)," said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of the IMD, in a presentation given to the media. Mohapatra attributed the unusual summer heat this year to deficient rainfall. "East, northeast and south India have got very good rainfall activity which did not allow temperatures to rise whereas northwest and central India had scanty rainfall," he said. Mohapatra said that one cannot quantify the impact of climate change but it is certainly there and data of the last 50 years show an overall rising trend in maximum temperatures. Warming climate



