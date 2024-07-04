Maharashtra: In April this year, the women of Mhaswandi village in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district, about 93 km from the district headquarters, approached the Gram Panchayat to pass a decision that the people of the village would use tap water on alternate days. “This was so that we could conserve enough water for the dry months,” said 45-year-old Chaaya Rajaram Bodke.



Mhaswandi received very little rainfall last year, she said, dipping the water level of the three lakes which are the main source of water for the village. Hence, the women decided not to take any chances this year. By the first week of June, however, the villagers stopped the alternate-day arrangement. “We received 40 mm rainfall last week,” Bodke told IndiaSpend on June 10. “As per the water budget of our village, we will be fine.”

Water budgeting is the process of calculating the total amount of water required by a community--for drinking and domestic use, and agriculture--against the amount of water available from different sources. Watershed Organisation Trust (WOTR), a non-profit based in Pune that works with rural communities to alleviate poverty by effective management of their ecosystem, taught the community members in Mhaswandi how to calculate their water budget.

In Kolegaon village in the Jalna district, farmer Bhagwat Ramrao Gavande knows exactly how much rainfall their village received in the previous week. This calibration is important, he said, because it helps the community realise that by conserving this rainwater, and by conserving through other means such as “by switching to crops that are not water-guzzlers”, they will not face water scarcity, even in the dry months. “Until a few years back, the wells of our village would have water for about six-eight months and in the rest of the hot months, they would become dry,” he said. “Now that is no longer the case.”

Parts of Jalna district fall in the Assured Rainfall Zone . Yet in recent years, water scarcity and drought-like conditions in the summer months have become frequent in this area. According to a report by WOTR, Kolegaon received only 458 mm of rainfall in the five-year period between 2017-2021. This is about 27% less than the average of 630-640 mm in the region, said Eshwer Kale of WOTR.

Jalna is not alone in facing changing climatic conditions and accompanying repercussions. At the peak of this year’s summer, large parts of the country, including the capital city of Delhi, faced acute water shortage . Making a water budget, rainwater harvesting, making changes in agriculture--even aquifer management--have, however, helped villages in Jalna slowly become more self-sufficient in terms of water and resilient to the changing climatic conditions.





Plugging the hole with water stewardship

India has 18% of the world population but only 4% of renewable water sources and 2.4% of land area. “At the same time, India is one of the largest groundwater users in the world,” said Kale

According to the Central Ground Water Board, India’s groundwater extraction for all uses--irrigation, industrial and domestic use--stands at 59.26% of the annual extractable groundwater resource in 2023, a marginal improvement from 60.08% in 2022. Even then, India remains the largest groundwater extractor in the world. “Hence water sources in India are under severe stress. Added to this are erratic weather patterns and climatic changes. Traditional knowledge alone is unable to cope with these challenges and simply increasing water availability for people in the dry regions is not a sustainable solution,” Kale said.

In this context, WOTR’s Water Stewardship Initiative (WSI), which enables communities with knowledge and capacity to use available water in a sustainable and judicious way, holds significance. This initiative, which began with 100 drought-prone villages in Maharashtra and six in Telangana, has now reached 356 villages across four states including Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh. It has also been implemented in a few villages in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

The Water Stewardship Initiative, which views community members as water stewards, has four main components:

Facilitating the assessment of the village’s water health, where the community analyses the water situation of the village, including the groundwater level and surface water bodies

Pre-summer water budget preparation in which the water requirement--including for livestock and domestic use--for the whole agricultural year, from June to April, is calculated

Water harvesting and water saving plan, which includes strategies such as rainwater harvesting, as well as crop diversification and water-saving practices for irrigation

Setting social norms for water management, such as regulation on borewells to curb overexploitation, limits on water-intensive crops and restrictions on water pumping directly from common surface water bodies.





Changes in agricultural practices

Talking about the changes in his village, Gavande said that until about five years back, people in his village grew only cotton and maize , both of which require a lot of water. “Usually, we would grow a single crop, mostly cotton. But then we were told that if we switched to a crop that requires less water, like soybean, it would be more beneficial to us,” he said.

They were also told about the benefits of drip irrigation. “Cotton grown on 2.5 acres of land requires 10 million litres of water, but with drip irrigation it requires 6.5 million litres,” Gavande said. “It took some time for people to get convinced of these changes but now, 313 acres of 458 acres of agricultural land in our village is under drip irrigation. Cotton production has gone down and soybean has increased. We are also growing more crops instead of just one.” On his four-acre land, for instance, Gavande grows cotton, maize, soybean and chilli.



