Benaulim, Goa: India's third wave of Covid-19 has become widespread in less than three weeks since cases began rising on December 27, 2021 .



On December 27, 19 of 733 districts--less than 3%--had Covid-19 test positivity ratio (TPR) greater than 5%, meaning that one in every 20 Covid-19 tests were positive. By January 11, 2022, 311 of 734 districts--42%, and an increase of 15 times--reported Covid-19 TPR greater than 5%.

Just five districts had Covid-19 TPR greater than 10% on December 27; by January 11, that number had increased 34 times to 174 districts.

On December 27, only two states, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, had districts with greater than 10% Covid-19 positivity. By January 11, 30 of India's 36 states and union territories had districts with greater than 10% Covid-19 positivity.