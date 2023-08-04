Mumbai: Only four in 10 newborns were breastfed within the first hour of delivery, according to the National Family Health Survey 2019-21 (NFHS-5), while nearly two in three children were exclusively breastfed for the first six months. The percentage of children who were fed breast milk exclusively in the first six months increased from 55% to 64% between 2015-16 and 2019-21. But the percentage of newborns who were breastfed within an hour of childbirth has not improved during this period; remaining at 41.4% compared to 41.5% in 2015-16, according to the survey.



Breastfeeding is one of the most effective ways to ensure child health and survival, according to the World Health Organization. Breast milk is the ideal food for infants since it contains antibodies which help protect against many common childhood illnesses, and is an uncontaminated nutritional source. It is recommended that children are given nothing but breastmilk in the first six months of their life.

Breastfeeding plays a crucial role in combating malnutrition. Breastfed children also perform better on intelligence tests, are less likely to be overweight or obese and less prone to diabetes later in life.

World Breastfeeding Week is observed globally from August 1 to August 7 since 1992 . It aims to raise awareness and promote the importance of breastfeeding for the well-being of both infants and mothers.





Most states and UTs saw a decrease in early breastfeeding

Early initiation of breastfeeding is important for both the mother and the child. The first breast milk contains colostrum, which is highly nutritious and has antibodies that protect the newborn from diseases. It is recommended that children be put to the breast immediately or within one hour after birth. IndiaSpend reported in 2019 that a delay of just a few hours can increase the risk of mortality.

“Among 23 interventions considered by the Bellagio Child Survival Study Group, a group of scientists and policymakers, scale-up of exclusive breastfeeding of infants for six months and continued feeding until one year could prevent an estimated 1.3 million child deaths per year,” according to this 2015 paper published in the Open Journal of Preventive Medicine.

About one-fourth to one-half of all infant deaths in developing countries occur in the first week of life, the paper said.