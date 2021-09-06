On vaccinations, the researchers found that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's CoWIN dashboard does not report total vaccinations stratified by eligibility category for each dose, and does not report the number of severe and serious adverse events post immunisation (AEFI) separately, or disaggregated by vaccine type. At the state level, only 14 of 36 states report the total vaccinations stratified by the eligibility category for each dose. Karnataka is the only state that reports the number of severe and serious AEFI cases separately.

On bed availability, 20 of 36 states and UTs report these by hospital, and frequently update the data, while other states either do not publish any data on vacant bed availability or are reporting the total/vacant number of beds without classifying them.

Moreover, the researchers find that some states that were doing a good job of reporting Covid-19 data have taken steps backwards. Karnataka, the state with the best surveillance reporting in 2020, no longer publishes the "war-room bulletins" that had age and gender data for cases. The bulletins are, however, available on a closed WhatsApp group of journalists and officials, IndiaSpend found. "Some of the officials involved with the war room have been reassigned. There are more resources than before, but less investment in terms of care and attention to detail," an official associated with the war room told IndiaSpend. Kerala, meanwhile, has stopped reporting comorbidity for deaths, while Jharkhand, which reported granular data in the initial months, stopped reporting age and gender data as the second wave hit.



While essential data were lacking on the one hand, multiple states including Chandigarh and Haryana released personally identifiable data of people in quarantine that appeared to serve no epidemiological purpose. This despite a recent white paper from NITI Aayog on public health surveillance in India emphasising the importance of privacy.

The researchers urged that the Union government create national guidelines on the data that states or districts must make public. However, existing national guidelines on data disclosure remain on paper; despite India's official ICMR guidelines including a World Health Organization code for recording suspected Covid-19 deaths, no state has included a suspected Covid-19 death in its published data, Prashant Mathur, director of the National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research , who authored these guidelines, told IndiaSpend.

The pre-print paper highlighting these data gaps has come even as covid19india.org , a volunteer-driven crowd-sourced non-governmental effort that is the only source of disaggregated, historical and downloadable Covid-19 data for India, announced that they would cease operations from October 31, 2021. At least two government agencies have been in touch after a social media storm over their announcement, a team member who wanted to remain anonymous told IndiaSpend, but nothing concrete was in place yet, he said.

"We cannot replace or take over covid19india.org. It's best that some data remains independent of government," Singh said.

