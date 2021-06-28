Kolkata: More people without any underlying comorbid conditions died of Covid-19 during the peak of the second wave of the pandemic in West Bengal, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu than in the peak of the first wave, our analysis of official data reveals. A majority of these deaths were of persons aged under 60 years.



Death without comorbidity refers to Covid-19 cases where a person with no major pre-existing health condition such as diabetes or high blood pressure passed away after contracting Covid-19. It means Covid-19 was the main cause of death. West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are the only three major states systemically providing data related to comorbidities among Covid-19 deceased. While the intensity of the second wave countrywide has been ascribed to the Delta variant 's increased transmissibility by the central government's policy think-tank Niti Aayog, there is little publicly available evidence to examine this variant's role in increased deaths of Covid-19 patients with no comorbidities in states such as West Bengal, where this variant is dominant, say doctors. Comorbidity-related data should be placed in relation to the proportion of Covid-19 variants in states to gauge their impact, if any, on deaths of persons with no underlying comorbidities, they say. For instance, to assess if the Delta variant had a role in the higher share of such deaths in West Bengal, statistics related to the proportion of variants in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are required, but unavailable in published form. Further, other states such as Maharashtra and Delhi where the same Delta variant is dominant do not release comorbidity-related data in their daily Covid-19 bulletins. Doctors call upon the health ministry to release national-level Covid-19 data on comorbidities, or to ask states to release such data uniformly in their daily bulletins, and data on the geographical spread of variants to enable an understanding of what may have caused a spike in such deaths. The data The share of deaths of people without underlying comorbidities among all Covid-19 deaths in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal increased threefold during the second wave, data from April-May 2021, when the second wave peaked , and September-October 2020, when the first wave peaked, reveal.

In Tamil Nadu, 23.9% deaths during the second wave were of people with no comorbidities, up from 7.6% during the first wave. In the week ending May 31, the share rose further to 26.2%.

In West Bengal, just over half of all Covid-19 deaths during the peak of the second wave in April and May 2021 had no comorbid conditions involved. Overall, by April 1, 2021 , the share of deaths of patients with no comorbid conditions in the state stood at 16%. By May 31 , that share had gone up to 28.3%. Karnataka recorded an 11-percentage point increase in the share of Covid-19 deceased with no underlying comorbidities in the second wave, at 38.2% compared to 27.1% in the first wave. In the week ending May 31, the share in deaths of such patients was even higher at 40.2%. Share of younger persons, vaccinated later, rises In all three states, the majority of the deceased without comorbidities were younger than 60 years. In Karnataka, 62% of those who died without any comorbidities were aged below 60. In Tamil Nadu, the share was as high as 80%. West Bengal did not share age-wise break-up of its comorbidity-related data. However, several doctors told us that Bengal's higher share of Covid-19 deaths without comorbidity during the second wave was partly due to a high number of deceased from the under-60 age group. Among those who died of Covid-19 without any underlying comorbid conditions in the three states, the share of people aged below 60 years has risen during the second wave.

In Tamil Nadu, 71% of the Covid-19 deceased without comorbidities during September-October 2020 were below 60 years. In April-May, this went up to 80%.

Karnataka's data reveal a similar trend. During the peak of the first wave, 48.6% of those who died without comorbidity were aged under 60 years. In the second wave, this went up to 62%. West Bengal did not share age-wise data in the context of comorbidity, but the state's high share of death without comorbidity was due to the higher number of younger people getting infected by the virus, Arjun Dasgupta, president of West Bengal Doctors' Forum , told IndiaSpend. "In the second wave, it's the younger people who suffered the most," Dasgupta said. "This has definitely to do with vaccination. The elderly people had received either one or both doses of the vaccine and remained more protected. That is why we, on behalf of our forum, have been consistently saying that the government should prioritise vaccination and carry it out on a war footing to prevent a catastrophic experience when the third wave hits." The spike in death without comorbidity in West Bengal seemed to be because the pandemic hit the younger people more in the second wave, agreed Sayan Chakraborty, an infectious diseases specialist at AMRI Hospitals in Kolkata. "Younger people generally have less comorbidities than senior citizens," he told IndiaSpend, adding, "The elderly people were mostly getting vaccinated, while the younger population were mobile and more exposed to the virus." Countrywide, there was a three percentage-point increase in Covid-19 cases among persons aged 21 to 50 years in the second wave compared to the first wave, and an equivalent decrease in cases among persons aged over 50 years, per health ministry data.

Vaccinations for persons aged 60 years and above, and those aged 45 to 59 years with specified comorbidities began on March 1, 2021 ; for all aged 45 years and above on April 1 ; and for all aged 18 to 45 years on May 1 . By May 31, persons aged 18 to 45 years in Karnataka and West Bengal accounted for 19.7% and 22.2% of all persons vaccinated, respectively. In Tamil Nadu, the proportion for this age group was 33%.