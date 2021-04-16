New Delhi: In March 2021, Pushkar Sinha, president of the residents' welfare association of South Delhi's Narmada Apartments, collected details of all the elderly living in the building, collaborated with a nearby hospital and registered them for getting COVID-19 vaccination through the government's Co-WIN app. When some of the people said they were unable to get to the hospital, he arranged cars to ferry them.



"Most of the elderly people here do not have children around who can help them with getting vaccinated. So we residents had to come together for this," Sinha told IndiaSpend.

With the opening up of vaccination to everyone over 45 years, and with businesses and communities mobilising, India's pace of vaccination has grown from an average of 1.4 million doses in the week ending March 15, 2021, to 3.25 million doses in the week ending April 15.

But three months into the vaccine drive, India still needs to improve its pace of vaccination to reach an average of 3.58 million doses per day and meet the goal of administering 500 million doses to 250 million people by July 2021.

India's vaccination programme might also fall short if the government is unable to ensure an adequate supply of vaccines. The central government has said that "there is no vaccine shortage" but several states, including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Odisha , have reported a shortfall.

All of this is taking place amid India's second wave of COVID-19 infections. India (14 million) now has the second-most confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world , after the United States (31.4 million). India's cases continue to grow , with an average of 163,000 infections reported every day over the past one week ending April 15, compared to 71,282 in the US.

New vaccine approvals unlikely to reduce current shortage

India will have to administer nearly 383 million shots over the next three-and-a-half months, an average of 3.58 million shots daily, to reach 500 million doses administered. On average, over the next three months, India would need more than 109 million doses a month to meet its 500 million target by July 2021. India currently can manufacture about 83-113 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines per month, according to a Rajya Sabha committee report .

Until now, the Indian government had approved only two vaccines--Covishield, developed by Oxford University and the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and manufactured by Serum Institute in Pune; and Covaxin, developed and manufactured by Bharat Biotech .

In an attempt to increase the supply of vaccines, India approved a third COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik-V on April 13, which will be imported by Dr Reddy's Laboratories, which also conducted the clinical trials for the vaccine in India.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund), has entered into agreements with several Indian pharmaceutical companies to make Sputnik V, and these companies have a capacity to produce more than 850 million doses per year, as per a press release from April 12. But neither RDIF nor the Indian government has publicly stated how many doses of the vaccine will be made available, by when and at what price. Without this information, there is no clarity on whether this vaccine will indeed help India to overcome its current shortage and meet the 500 million doses target of July.

One of the companies, Stelis Biopharma Pvt. Ltd, aims to begin supplying the vaccine by the third quarter of 2021 , it said on March 19, 2021.

The government has also said that vaccines which have been approved in other countries, such as the US and the UK, could also be considered for emergency use approval in India.

The government's recent announcement to allow vaccines approved abroad to be quickly approved in India means that "one major barrier to producing and distributing vaccines in India, whether for domestic or for foreign use, has now come down. This is a sensible move," said Gautam Menon, professor of physics and biology at Ashoka University in Haryana. "Manufacturing diverse vaccines in India at scale would be the ultimate solution."

However, the current shortage of vaccines in India can only be addressed by Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech, but their foreign commitments to the World Health Organization's COVAX facility and other exports would clash with this, said Menon. "The current shortage will not be addressed immediately."

In addition, experts have told us that many developed countries have booked more than double and even triple the amount of vaccines that their population needs, which will inhibit India's ability to get these foreign-approved vaccines in the short term. Further, some of these vaccines, such as the ones manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna, might be too expensive for the majority of Indians. The Indian government is buying Covaxin at Rs 206 per dose, and Covishield at Rs 200 per dose. Internationally, Sputnik V has been priced at about Rs 749 ($10). The Pfizer vaccine has to be stored at -70 degrees celsius and costs about $40 for two doses, we reported in December 2020.

Vaccinations, by the numbers

On January 16, 2021 , India started what was heralded as the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive. Since then, India has administered over 117 million vaccine shots . This includes first and second doses, and shots given to health workers, frontline workers and people above the age of 45 years. On average, about 45,000 vaccination centres operate daily.

The pace of vaccination has grown steadily. By February 15, 2021, India had covered only 3% of its 500 million doses target. By the second month, this grew to 7% and is now, at the close of three months, at 23% of the 500 million doses.