New Delhi: This January, soon after the central government began its COVID-19 vaccination programme , a 37-year-old anganwadi worker in Andhra Pradesh received her first shot of a two-dose vaccine. A few days later, she developed a skin allergy and bleeding in her gums, and her platelet count dropped, according to her cousin Ankaiah Pallala.



"We have been trying to get authorities to investigate properly whether her health issues after the vaccination have anything to do with the COVID-19 vaccine, but no one is being responsive, nor sending us any reports, or telling us if there is an ongoing investigation into the case," Pallala told IndiaSpend on the phone speaking from Bengaluru this month.

Pallala's cousin is still in hospital, receiving treatment for the low platelet count. Doctors have told Pallala that they can administer another course of treatment, but her pending bills have to be cleared. Pallala is also facing difficulty in obtaining her health insurance claims for these bills.

Until March 1, 2021 , COVID-19 vaccinations were only open to healthcare and other frontline workers, like the anganwadi worker. On that date, the government expanded the eligibility for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine to persons aged over 60 years and persons between 45 to 59 years who have specified comorbidities . The government also brought private hospitals, that are empanelled under various central and state government health schemes, into the vaccination programme. Those eligible would pay up to Rs 250 per dose to get vaccinated at these private hospitals, or get vaccinated at a government facility free of charge.

Along with this scaling up of COVID-19 vaccination infrastructure come concerns about how well adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs) are being tracked, reported, recorded and investigated by the government, experts told IndiaSpend. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MoHFW) daily updates on the vaccination effort, however, have provided no information on AEFIs since February 26.

Even before that, what little information was provided was incomplete. Where numbers of cases of AEFISs were mentioned, there was no detail or description of the adverse events. In one case, the cause of death was written intracranial bleeding ; in other instances, the updates only said that post-mortem details were awaited or that the post mortem was not done .

The government's target is to give 500 million COVID-19 vaccine shots to 250 million people by July 2021. India is looking to vaccinate "one-sixth of humanity", said R.S. Sharma, CEO of India's National Health Authority , on March 2. This makes India's vaccination programme the " world's largest ".

With a mass-immunisation programme operating at this scale, experts say that a robust surveillance system is necessary to detect and treat adverse events.

Gaps, discrepancies in health ministry data on AEFIs after COVID-19 vaccination

India has administered 17.7 million shots (either first or second dose) of one of two COVID-19 vaccines, by March 4, 2021. This is 3.5% of its target of 500 million shots by July 2021.

Among countries, India has administered the fourth-highest number of vaccines so far, after the US (80.5 million), China (52.5 million) and the UK (21 million). Of these, how many AEFIs have people faced, how many have been recorded, and how many investigated?

As of now, the data on this are hard to find because the MoHFW has reported AEFIs intermittently, and without much detail, in its daily press releases on India's COVID-19 vaccination effort, according to an IndiaSpend analysis of these releases since January 16 , when vaccinations began. IndiaSpend has sent queries to the MoHFW on March 4, asking how it is recording AEFI cases and conducting investigations, and will update this article when they reply.

On February 26, the government said 46 people had died and 51 had been hospitalised following COVID-19 vaccinations. These were healthcare and other frontline workers. Thereafter, the government has not reported serious AEFIs (involving deaths or hospitalisations) of people after COVID-19 vaccinations.

Even for some cases of deaths reported in February, information on the stage of investigation into the cause of death is uneven and scant. Post mortem had been done in some cases but not in others . These and other press releases say that the government was still waiting for the investigation reports.

In fact, in none of the 46 cases of deaths or 51 hospitalisations so far, has the government publicly announced the conclusions from any investigations. On the other hand, the daily updates repeatedly said "No case of serious/severe AEFI/Death is attributable to vaccination, till date" till February 26. After that date, even this limited AEFI update has stopped.

"India needs solid monitoring of safety data given the scale of vaccinations coming up, and especially as people already with comorbidities and the elderly are being vaccinated first. Whether or not safety issues are linked to the vaccine, data should be collected well and analysed," Swapneil Parikh, internal medicine specialist and co-author of The Coronavirus: What you Need to Know about the Global Pandemic, told IndiaSpend.

A total 8,483 adverse events had been recorded in India's vaccination programme as of February 4, 2021, the MoHFW informed parliament. On February 5, however, the ministry reported 7,580 AEFIs to parliament. There is no explanation for the discrepancy, or a break-up of what kind of adverse events people experienced, or categorisation by level of health risk, or status of investigations.

On February 13, the government also said that 11% of the healthcare and other frontline workers vaccinated reported that they had not been informed about AEFIs, and that state and union territory governments should improve efforts to provide this information.

"Currently, we are observing gaps in how serious adverse events are being investigated at the district level. In many instances local authorities have been quick to make public statements that there is no link to the vaccine, even before investigations and post-mortem have taken place. In some cases there is a post mortem, in some cases there isn't. It's important that investigations at the district level are robust and the quality of evidence is sufficient because higher level AEFI committees at the State and national level depend on this evidence for making causality assessments," said Malini Aisola, a public health activist based in New Delhi. Aisola has been in touch with families of those who have had adverse events following COVID-19 vaccinations and is documenting how many of them are trying to get these AEFIs investigated and get medical treatment.