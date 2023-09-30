Mumbai: The building sector accounts for a quarter of global energy-related emissions and 30% of energy consumption. In India, the sector accounts for one-fifth of emissions and 33% of its energy consumption. To meet the goals of the Paris agreement , under which countries have committed to take actions to limit the global temperature rise to below 2°C by 2100, all buildings must have net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. However, the buildings and construction sector remains off-track to achieve decarbonisation by 2050.



By 2030, India’s building stock is predicted to rise four-fold. With rising temperatures, including night-time temperatures, and erratic rainfall, cooling needs are expected to surge, leading to an eightfold rise in energy consumption of buildings by 2050. India is now the third-largest global emitter, emitting a net 2.9 gigatons of carbon-dioxide equivalent (GtCO2e) every year as of 2019, despite having low per capita emissions (1.8 tons). It has been responsible for more than 10% of the increase in global energy demand since 2000. Over 80% of India’s energy needs are met by three fuels--coal, oil and biomass. More sustainable construction and efficient use can reduce the use of energy by 42%, greenhouse emissions by 35%, and the extraction of material by more than 50%. Energy-efficient buildings, which have a lower carbon footprint during construction and also lower energy needs during operation, are imperative for India to achieve its own net-zero goals by 2070. But higher costs of such construction, low awareness and poor planning hinder this progress, experts say.



Changing climate and the need for sustainable building design This year, India had its warmest February and driest and warmest August since 1901, while the nights in July and August were the second warmest since 1901. Warm nights increase heat stress on the body, and can worsen heat-related morbidity and mortality, IndiaSpend reported in May 2023. This changing climate can impact indoor energy use , with increased cooling needs, and therefore, the buildings sector has high mitigation potential. Climate-resilient buildings will not only reduce energy demand, but can help meet current energy demands, says Ameya Pimpalkhare, sustainable energy engineer and former associate fellow at the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), a Delhi-based think tank. A 2016 study by researchers from IIT Bombay and ORF, ‘Estimating rooftop potential of Greater Mumbai’, published in November 2016, of which Pimpalkhare is a co-author, shows that Greater Mumbai’s average power demand is 3 GW while the metropolis has a rooftop solar potential of 1.72 GW. “If this rooftop potential is utilised, close to half of the electricity can be saved and this could be supplied in the nearby areas where 24x7 power supply isn’t available,” he says. “Through sustainable design, construction, and operations, we can make buildings that are climate-resilient, consume less water, use energy optimally, conserve natural resources, and generate less waste.” “As of today, we are not designing for climate resilience. We are designing and constructing buildings for meeting immediate housing needs of the people,” says Sumedha Malaviya, building decarbonisation policy researcher at World Resources Institute (WRI) India, a New Delhi-based nonprofit. Buildings constructed today emit two types of energies: embodied energy and operational energy. The embodied energy is associated with the design, materials sourcing, and building construction and demolition process. It also includes energy spent or carbon created during the manufacturing of building materials such as steel, cement, or red brick, as well as the transportation of this material to the construction site. Operational energy refers to the carbon emitted or energy released throughout the lifetime of the building--it comes from energy, cooling or heating, lighting, and so on. The changing climate also impacts building structures (such as impacts of environmental catastrophes such as floods, landslides, storms, and excess snow load), building construction (decay of fastening and water supply systems), building material properties (diminished performance of frost-resistance, UV-resistance, and insulation due to material decay) etc. Picking the most suitable materials is thus important both to building safety and to reducing ‘embodied energy’. Operational emissions in India account for 60% of the total emissions of buildings, compared to 76% globally . This is due to India’s lower appliance penetration and the prominent use of emissions-intensive building materials. Architectural design plays a significant role in reducing embodied energy, says Jit Kumar Gupta, an architect and former chairperson of the Chandigarh chapter of the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), a certification body promoting green building practices in India. Traditionally, climate was central to the construction practices of India. Now, glass is popular and people prefer it for natural light and aesthetics. But glass also traps heat--especially when installed on the west side--leading to excess power consumption to keep the building cooler, he explains. Architects should consider factors such as sun movement, orientation, wind direction etc. when designing buildings, so they are energy-efficient, he adds.

The case of Jodhpur’s buildings







Old blue-coloured houses at Brahmpuri, Jodhpur. Photo from August 2022.



Let’s take the example of the desert city Jodhpur, called the ‘blue-city’ owing to its light-blue painted houses. Thick walls and stone masonry are being replaced , as knowledge and values associated with ancient construction methods and structures gives way to modern methods. The blue colour in the construction, a mixture of copper sulphate and limestone, was being used to protect buildings from excessive heat, besides being perceived as soothing. The culture of painting houses with blue colour in Jodhpur has different origin theories, one of which is thermal comfort, says Abhiyant Tiwari, Lead, Health & Climate Resilience at the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC ) India. People are using reflective paints on new buildings, to reduce heat, says Pratap Gaur, a 42-year-old street vendor. Pratap said using coolers is a common practice now as an adaptation technique due to excessive heat in Jodhpur. This is leading to higher energy demands, which used to be low with traditional construction in Jodhpur. Materials play an important role in cool roof applications, Tiwari explains, adding that high solar reflective cool roof paint helps in reflecting the solar energy and radiating the absorbed heat from the surface of the roof. “So, rather than heat getting transferred into the house below, it gets emitted back from the rooftop, and helps in creating thermal comfort indoors.” “Due to the architecture of the houses here, the air remains cool, and we often sit outside during hot days,” says Namrata Kumawat, a 38-year-old home-maker, while showing her blue painted two-storey house near Tapi Bawdi in Jodhpur. Gupta, the architect, says, “Courtyards played a significant role in maintaining a comfortable indoor environment. Balconies were strategically placed to act as a buffer, absorbing and dispersing excess heat before it reached the interior of the house. To enable proper ventilation while preserving privacy, they incorporated beautifully crafted jaalis (intricate lattice screens), allowing clear views both inside and outside.”



Renovated construction as a part of Jodhpur’s Toorji’s Stepwell regeneration project with stone tiles. Photo from August 2022 Building with older construction components, like Jharokas or enclosed balconies. Photo from August 2022.





These intricate architectural elements facilitated the circulation of fresh air and allowed ample natural light to filter through, enhancing the living experience. Moreover, Jharokhas, or overhanging enclosed balconies, played a crucial role in directing the airflow inside the building. As air entered through these Jharokhas, its velocity increased, promoting better ventilation and cooling. “For making cities sustainable, in addition to designing green buildings, city planners should also give due consideration to the orientation while preparing the layout of any area for making sustainability an integral and essential element of planning, so as to enable architects to design green buildings,” says Gupta. The choice of construction materials was also well thought-out. Special stones like red sandstone could absorb heat efficiently and gradually transfer it to the building, ensuring a more stable and comfortable indoor temperature. “Courtyards (of varying sizes depending on climatic region), high thermal mass for wall insulation, and optimum window sizes were commonly observed features of dwellings,” says Pooja Gangwar of WRI India, an architect supporting building sector decarbonisation and sustainable cooling. “However, with the cultural influence of colonial bungalows, outdoor lawns became a preference over indoor courtyards. The rise in population, land politics, and space constraints resulted in many outdoor spaces being consumed in building more structures and changes in architectural designs.”

