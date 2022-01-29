Mumbai: India has set ambitious greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets for 2030 and 2070, which experts say will take trillions of dollars, access to technology and an overhaul of some sectors of the economy to achieve. For this, our analysis shows that Union Budget 2022-23 will have to change past trends in India's budgetary spending and provide a renewed push to current key climate-change abatement schemes.



India is the third-largest carbon emitter in the world although our per capita carbon emissions are low . Achieving carbon neutrality , also known as net-zero greenhouse gas emissions , by 2070--i.e., balancing carbon emissions and carbon absorption from the atmosphere--is a necessity for India, which has been experiencing increasing extreme weather events. India is one of five countries with the most exposure to extreme heat over the last five years. "We find that the aggregate investment support required by India to achieve its 2070 net-zero target will be $1.4 trillion [Rs 105 lakh crore]," said a November 2021 analysis by Delhi-based think-tank Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), "at an average of $28 billion [Rs 2.1 lakh crore] per year". Yet, the coal ministry has a larger budget than the renewable energy ministry or the environment ministry, progress lags behind India's aims for its solar and wind mission, and India has only partially met its targets for electric vehicles, our analysis found. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of five emissions pledges at the global climate meet in Glasgow in October 2021 was a promise to take steps towards controlling India's emissions. India's five new pledges are: net-zero emissions by 2070, and by 2030 achieving non-fossil fuel energy capacity of 500 GW, 50% energy requirements from renewable sources, reducing total projected carbon emissions by 1 billion tonnes and reducing the carbon intensity of the economy to less than 45%. To achieve its goals, India needs to invest more to increase the share of renewable sources in electricity generation, electrification of fossil-fuel dependent industries, commercial manufacturing of green hydrogen and promoting electric vehicles, experts have said. Coal receives more money than renewable energy, environment India's budgeted expenditure on coal-based power has continually increased, as its energy requirements are growing, we found. Coal is one of the biggest sources of carbon emissions and, therefore, of global warming. The union government has, for long, allocated a budget several times higher to the coal ministry in comparison to key ministries addressing climate change. While there is no single ministry responsible for moving India towards net zero, the ministries of new and renewable energy (MNRE), environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC), and heavy industries (which runs the scheme to promote electric vehicles), will drive India's effort in this direction. Budget allocations to the coal ministry have thus far, however, outpaced allocations for the MNRE, heavy industries or the MoEFCC. In the union budget 2021-22, the coal ministry was allocated Rs 19,246 crore ($2.5 billion) while the MNRE was allocated Rs 11,778 crore ($1.5 billion), a continuing trend since 2009-10 , IndiaSpend reported in August 2019. The allocation to the Climate Change Action Plan under the MoEFCC reduced from Rs 40 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 30 crore in 2021-22.

In January 2022, the government approved an investment of Rs 1,500 crore ($200 million) in the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, which provides project financing to the RE sector. The government also approved a green energy corridor scheme for laying infrastructure for connecting electricity generated from renewables with the power grid in seven states. The corridor scheme, with a total estimated cost of Rs 12,031 crore ($1.6 billion), would receive 33% central financial assistance, or Rs 3,970 crore ($530 million).

Key schemes lag While the year 2070 may be far away, our analysis of progress on key climate abatement schemes shows India may struggle to meet the other four ambitious targets, which are the means to that end and have a much nearer deadline of 2030. Towards the target of achieving 500 GW of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030, India recently hit 156.83 GW. This is 40.1% of the country's total installed electricity capacity of 390.8 GW , and 31% of the 500 GW target. Renewable energy (RE) sources make up 26.5% of electricity generation capacity at present, against the target of 50%. The majority of India's RE comes from solar (12.4%) and wind (10.2%), and India will need to greatly expand these capacities within eight years to meet the PM's pledge. Solar: Installed capacity of solar energy in India has increased from 2.63 GW in March 2014 to more than 42 GW in October 2021, the government said . India aims to increase this to 100 GW with programmes such as the National Solar Mission (NSM).